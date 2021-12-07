Sportoon

India extends enviable home record

India beat New Zealand by a whopping 372 runs for its 14th home series triumph since 2013. It had earlier won the T20I series against the same opponent by a 3-0 margin.

Satish Acharya
07 December, 2021 14:43 IST
Satish Acharya
07 December, 2021 14:43 IST
 Latest Sportoons
Troubled times for Hardik Pandya
India exits T20 World Cup early
Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021
Dhoni as mentor - the answer to Kohli's toss conundrum?
Virat Kohli to stand down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
England vs India fifth Test cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns
Joe Root "tossing" it up
Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh
View More Sportoons
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App