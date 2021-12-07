Sportoon India extends enviable home record India beat New Zealand by a whopping 372 runs for its 14th home series triumph since 2013. It had earlier won the T20I series against the same opponent by a 3-0 margin. Satish Acharya 07 December, 2021 14:43 IST Satish Acharya 07 December, 2021 14:43 IST Latest Sportoons Troubled times for Hardik Pandya India exits T20 World Cup early Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings wins IPL 2021 Dhoni as mentor - the answer to Kohli's toss conundrum? Virat Kohli to stand down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021 England vs India fifth Test cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns Joe Root "tossing" it up Neeraj Chopra dedicates Tokyo Olympics gold to Indian sprinting great Milkha Singh View More Sportoons