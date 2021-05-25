Sportoon

BCCI requests ECB to rejig Test series schedule for IPL window

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to curtail the scheduled five-match series in England to four Tests to create a window for the suspended 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

25 May, 2021
