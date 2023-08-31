MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SM Arif named Sportstar’s Hero Unsung Champion

A Padma Shri and Dronacharya awardee, SM Arif has been a badminton coach for more than four decades.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 15:00 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Badminton coach S.M. Arif.
Badminton coach S.M. Arif.
infoIcon

Badminton coach S.M. Arif.

Badminton coach S.M. Arif was named Sportstar Hero Unsung Champion at the Focus Telangana Sportstar Conclave on Thursday. Arif, fondly known as Arif sahaab by his students, laid the foundation for India to become a badminton powerhouse. He received the award at the hands of former India women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

In a touching moment, Arif was subsequently felicitated by two-time Olympic medallist, P.V. Sindhu, whose career took off under his tutelage. “It is my pleasure and honour to be here. I have no words for Arif sir because I have trained under him - he has taught me a lot. He still keeps giving me advice on how to get better. Giving you an award is an unforgettable experience,” Sindhu said.

“I would like to thank Sportstar for honouring me with this award. I dedicate this award to my wife. When I started coaching, I was a coach, a doctor, a physiotherapist - all in one. But I am glad the specialists have come into the field now and that’s brought a lot of change in sports,” Arif said.

ALSO READ
Arshad Ayub: No dearth of talent but process needs to improve for Hyderabad to win Ranji Trophy again

He started coaching children in 1978 at the Fateh Maidan Indoor Stadium, with just three shuttles at his disposal. Arif’s academy later became a feeder line of national and international champions with pupils such as Manoj Kumar and Praveen Kumar among the first to gain the spotlight and win at the nationals in 1984.

In 2000, Arif was honoured with the Dronacharya Award, and a year later, another of his students, Pullela Gopichand, became the second Indian to win the All-England Open. Arif’s tutelage also produced more international stars like Saina Nehwal and Jwala Gutta. Nehwal won the Olympic bronze medal in 2012, while Gutta is a multiple Commonwealth Games medalist.

In 2012, Arif was conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, for his more than four decades of contribution to badminton.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Predicted lineups; FCG vs MBSG updates; Kick-off at 6 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses three wickets, Pathirana gets Shakib for five; Hridoy, Shanto at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportstar Conclave

  1. Arjun Erigaisi wins Sportstar Emerging Hero award at Focus Telangana
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
  3. SM Arif named Sportstar’s Hero Unsung Champion
    Team Sportstar
  4. Parupalli Kashyap reflects on London 2012 heroics; Gagan Narang says for an athlete, Olympics is every day
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra’s achievements have uplifted Indian sports, says Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: Predicted lineups; FCG vs MBSG updates; Kick-off at 6 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses three wickets, Pathirana gets Shakib for five; Hridoy, Shanto at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prithvi Shaw to make Northamptonshire return in 2024
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment