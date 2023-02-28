Star Life

Angelique Kerber announces birth of first child

Former World No.1 Kerber, who won the Australian Open and US Open in 2016, and Wimbledon in 2018, had announced her pregnancy before last year’s final Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

Team Sportstar
28 February, 2023 21:32 IST
FILE PHOTO: Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany announced the birth of her first child on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany announced the birth of her first child on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber announced the birth of her first child in a social media post on Tuesday.

“Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023. Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined,” tweeted the 35-year-old German.

In an Instagram post, she had written,” I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition.

For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you.”

Kerber is currently at the 111th spot in the WTA Rankings. Her last match was a third-round loss to Belgian Elise Mertens at Wimbledon.

