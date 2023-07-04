MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media

Barty’s husband Kissick posted an adorable photo of the newborn on Instagram with the text: “Our beautiful boy ❤️ Welcome to the world, Hayden!”

Published : Jul 04, 2023 16:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ashleigh Barty of Australia acknowledges the crowd after winning her quarterfinals match against Jessica Pegula of United States at the Australian Open.
FILE PHOTO: Ashleigh Barty of Australia acknowledges the crowd after winning her quarterfinals match against Jessica Pegula of United States at the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ashleigh Barty of Australia acknowledges the crowd after winning her quarterfinals match against Jessica Pegula of United States at the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian tennis legend Ashleigh Barty has become a mum. She gave birth to a ‘beautiful boy’ named, Hayden, announced the former tennis great’s husband, Garry Kissick, on Instagram on Tuesday.

Kissick posted an adorable photo of the newborn with the text: “Our beautiful boy ❤️ Welcome to the world, Hayden!”

Barty hung up her racket in March 2022 after she won the Australian Open women’s singles title. The 27-year-old also won the French Open and Wimbledon titles.

The couple announced Barty’s pregnancy in January on Instagram, with their dog, Origi, lying next to a pair of baby shoes.

“﻿2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” Barty had captioned her post. “Origi already the protective big sister.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashleigh Barty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sarfaraz Khan misses the cut for India’s tour of West Indies
    Satish Acharya
  3. India vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘First competitive match’: Kane Williamson posts adorable video of batting to daughter’s bowling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Star Life

  1. Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media
    Team Sportstar
  2. Watch: Sunil Chhetri announces pregnancy with goal celebration at Intercontinental Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Big ‘Ted Lasso’ fan Guardiola could not pass up chance at cameo
    Reuters
  4. Stephanie Beatriz of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal
    AP
  5. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in theatres on May 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sarfaraz Khan misses the cut for India’s tour of West Indies
    Satish Acharya
  3. India vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘First competitive match’: Kane Williamson posts adorable video of batting to daughter’s bowling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment