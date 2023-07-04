Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media

Australian tennis legend Ashleigh Barty has become a mum. She gave birth to a ‘beautiful boy’ named, Hayden, announced the former tennis great’s husband, Garry Kissick, on Instagram on Tuesday.
Kissick posted an adorable photo of the newborn with the text: “Our beautiful boy ❤️ Welcome to the world, Hayden!”
Barty hung up her racket in March 2022 after she won the Australian Open women’s singles title. The 27-year-old also won the French Open and Wimbledon titles.
The couple announced Barty’s pregnancy in January on Instagram, with their dog, Origi, lying next to a pair of baby shoes.
“2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” Barty had captioned her post. “Origi already the protective big sister.”
