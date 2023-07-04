Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media

Australian tennis legend Ashleigh Barty has become a mum. She gave birth to a ‘beautiful boy’ named, Hayden, announced the former tennis great’s husband, Garry Kissick, on Instagram on Tuesday.

Kissick posted an adorable photo of the newborn with the text: “Our beautiful boy ❤️ Welcome to the world, Hayden!”

Barty hung up her racket in March 2022 after she won the Australian Open women’s singles title. The 27-year-old also won the French Open and Wimbledon titles.

The couple announced Barty’s pregnancy in January on Instagram, with their dog, Origi, lying next to a pair of baby shoes.

“﻿2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” Barty had captioned her post. “Origi already the protective big sister.”