Rahane expresses love for vada pav, Tendulkar bites Vada pav is synonymous with the city of Mumbai, with almost every resident, from common men to cricket stars, unabashed in declaring their love for it. Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 16:11 IST Rahane took to twitter to express his live for Mumbai's most loved street-snack, vada pav. - BISWARANJAN ROUT Team Sportstar 10 January, 2020 16:11 IST Vada pav is synonymous with the city of Mumbai, with almost every resident, from factory workers to cricket stars, unabashed in declaring their love for it.On Friday, even India's Test vice-captain and Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane couldn't resist the undeniable draw of the vada pav, taking to Twitter to express his love. Rahane wrote, "How do you like your vada pav?"1. Vada pav with chai2. Vada pav with chutney3. Just Vada pavCricket legend and fellow Mumbaikar, Sachin Tendulkar, jumped on the savoury bandwagon and wrote: "I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better."Tendulkar is so fond of the Mumbai street snack that in Sachin: A Billion Dreams (a biographical documentary film), he even recalls how, after a tiring practice session at Shivaji Park, he used to gorge on vada pavs. I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2020