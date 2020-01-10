Rahane expresses love for vada pav, Tendulkar bites

Vada pav is synonymous with the city of Mumbai, with almost every resident, from factory workers to cricket stars, unabashed in declaring their love for it.

On Friday, even India's Test vice-captain and Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane couldn't resist the undeniable draw of the vada pav, taking to Twitter to express his love.

Rahane wrote, "How do you like your vada pav?"

1. Vada pav with chai

2. Vada pav with chutney

3. Just Vada pav

Cricket legend and fellow Mumbaikar, Sachin Tendulkar, jumped on the savoury bandwagon and wrote: "I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better."

Tendulkar is so fond of the Mumbai street snack that in Sachin: A Billion Dreams (a biographical documentary film), he even recalls how, after a tiring practice session at Shivaji Park, he used to gorge on vada pavs.