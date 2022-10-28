Star Life

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra features in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s promotional teaser

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra featured in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s promotional teaser released on Friday.

Team Sportstar
28 October, 2022 14:18 IST
Neeraj Chopra in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s promotional teaser.

Neeraj Chopra in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s promotional teaser. | Photo Credit: Screengrab | YouTube @IndiaMarvel

In the video shared by Marvel Studios India on social media, Chopra was seen throwing a javelin at the beginning followed by few clips of the film.

In a statement, Chopra reveals how Black Panther has been inspirational for him to associate with: “Black Panther is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our biggest opportunity and we give our best shot and fight till the end.”

“I’m truly overjoyed that I can be a part of this journey and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on your dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I just cannot wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda!”

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theatres on November 11, 2022.

