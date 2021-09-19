Star Life Star Life Neeraj Chopra: Lights, camera, ad Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra puts on his acting shoes in a new CRED ad. Team Sportstar 19 September, 2021 16:59 IST Neeraj Chopra in the latest ad by CRED, a credit card payment app - Screen grab/ CRED Team Sportstar 19 September, 2021 16:59 IST Throwing the javelin to record distances is not the only trick up Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra's sleeve. In a new advertisement, the 23-year-old throws dialogues and even slips into a jig, cashing in on his explosive popularity online after success at the Tokyo Olympics. 360 Degree Marketing! @cred_club #ad pic.twitter.com/RmjWAXERxm— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 19, 2021 Chopra is the latest in a line of Indian sporting celebrities, including the likes of Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath, to feature in quirky advertisements for credit card payment app CRED. Read more stories on Star Life. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :