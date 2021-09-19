Star Life

Neeraj Chopra: Lights, camera, ad

Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra puts on his acting shoes in a new CRED ad.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2021 16:59 IST

Neeraj Chopra in the latest ad by CRED, a credit card payment app   -  Screen grab/ CRED

Throwing the javelin to record distances is not the only trick up Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra's sleeve.

In a new advertisement, the 23-year-old throws dialogues and even slips into a jig, cashing in on his explosive popularity online after success at the Tokyo Olympics.

 

Chopra is the latest in a line of Indian sporting celebrities, including the likes of Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath, to feature in quirky advertisements for credit card payment app CRED.

