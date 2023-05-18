Star Life

Stephanie Beatriz of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal

Country music star Blake Shelton served as the Indy 500 grand marshal last year. Others have included Army General Norman Schwarzkopf and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

AP
18 May, 2023 23:44 IST
18 May, 2023 23:44 IST
Detectives Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz, second from L), Peralta (Andy Samberg, third from L) and Santiago (Melissa Fumero, R) from BROOKLYN NINE-NINE.

Detectives Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz, second from L), Peralta (Andy Samberg, third from L) and Santiago (Melissa Fumero, R) from BROOKLYN NINE-NINE. | Photo Credit: Fox

Country music star Blake Shelton served as the Indy 500 grand marshal last year. Others have included Army General Norman Schwarzkopf and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

Stephanie Beatriz, who starred as Detective Rosa Diaz on the TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and voiced Madrigal on the Academy Award-winning film “Encanto,” will serve as the grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

The track announced Tuesday the award-winning actress, who will star in the upcoming show “Twisted Metal,” will walk the Indy 500 red carpet on May 28 before giving the command for drivers to report to their cars.

“Stephanie brings a fresh energy and excitement to pre-race ceremonies that both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock will appreciate,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said.

Practice for the race began Tuesday and continues throughout the week, with qualifying on Saturday and Sunday. The annual Carb Day festivities include a final practice and concerts by Bryan Adams and Soul Asylum before the race-day events culminate with the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Country music star Blake Shelton served as the Indy 500 grand marshal last year. Others have included Army General Norman Schwarzkopf and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

Read more stories on Star Life.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Brazil’s Pedro proposes to girlfriend after earning FIFA World Cup call up

Steve Smith takes on Milos Raonic at tennis

Ronaldo film premieres in London

Slide shows

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

In pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted cheering for Mumbai City FC in big win against Kerala Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us