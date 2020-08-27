Star Life Star Life Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome first child in January 2021 Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, from their respective social media accounts, posted a picture with the Bollywood star faulting her baby bump. Team Sportstar 27 August, 2020 13:15 IST The star couple is expecting the arrival of their first child in January, 2021. - TWITTER (VIRAT KOHLI) Team Sportstar 27 August, 2020 13:15 IST Twitter and social media erupted with joyous and congratulatory messages on Wednesday morning when the star couple of actor Anushka Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli announced their pregancy.Both Anushka and Virat, from their respective accounts, posted a picture with the Bollywood star faulting her baby bump. Populary called 'Virushka', they also revealed that their first kid will be arriving in January, 2021.This announcement comes just days after India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actress Natasha Stankovic welcome their baby boy to the world.After dating for several years, Anushka and Virat had tied the knot on December, 2017 in a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy.Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli is currently in the UAE, preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season which is scheduled to begin on September 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos