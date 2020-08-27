Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to welcome first child in January 2021

Twitter and social media erupted with joyous and congratulatory messages on Wednesday morning when the star couple of actor Anushka Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli announced their pregancy.

Both Anushka and Virat, from their respective accounts, posted a picture with the Bollywood star faulting her baby bump. Populary called 'Virushka', they also revealed that their first kid will be arriving in January, 2021.

This announcement comes just days after India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actress Natasha Stankovic welcome their baby boy to the world.

After dating for several years, Anushka and Virat had tied the knot on December, 2017 in a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli is currently in the UAE, preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season which is scheduled to begin on September 19.