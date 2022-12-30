Official song released for 2023 Hockey World Cup in India 

Hockey India on Friday released the official song for the 2023 FIH World Cup.

Composed by Pritam, the song for the showpiece event which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, is titled ‘Hockey Hai Dil Mera.’ The song, sung by a group of eleven singers, can be streamed on JioSaavn.

The Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29 in which Harmanpreet Singh-led 18-member squad of the host nation will begin its campaign facing England, Spain and Wales in Pool D.

The Men in Blue will play their opening game on January 13 against Spain at the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.