IND v SA Tests: All stats, trivia and facts from India vs South Africa two-match Test series

Rahul joins elite list
4 The number of visiting wicket-keepers who registered three-figure scores in South Africa since the country’s return to international cricket in 1992. K. L. Rahul has now become the latest entrant to join this elite group of wicket-keepers after his 101 in Centurion.
Three-figure scores by a visiting wicket-keeper in South Africa since 1992 (listed chronologically)
Runs
Keeper-Batter
For
Venue
Month, year
Result
Bat#
Match Inns
204*
Adam Gilchrist
Aus
Johannesburg
Feb 2002
Won
7
1
138*
Adam Gilchrist
Aus
Cape Town
Mar 2002
Won
7
2
150*
Jonny Bairstow
Eng
Cape Town
Jan 2016
Drawn
7
1
100*
Rishabh Pant
Ind
Cape Town
Jan 2022
Lost
6
3
101
K. L. Rahul
Ind
Centurion
Dec 2023
Lost
6
1
5 The number of Test centuries K. L. Rahul has in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries since he debuted nine years ago on 26 Dec 2014 in the Boxing Day Melbourne Test match. He reached this tally during his fighting knock of 101 in Centurion. Only Virat Kohli has hit more (six) among Asian players in these countries. Meanwhile, K. L. Rahul has become the first visiting batter to register more than one Test century at the Centurion Park. The second table chronologically lists all his five Test centuries in SENA countries.
Most Test centuries for India in SENA countries since 26 December 2014
100s
Batter
Tests
Inns
Runs
Ave.
HS
6
Virat Kohli
28
54
2395
44.35
169
5
K. L. Rahul
21
40
1170
29.25
149
4
Cheteshwar Pujara
28
55
1810
34.15
193
4
Rishabh Pant
21
39
1426
39.61
159*
2
Ajinkya Rahane
27
52
1580
31.60
147
1
Ravindra Jadeja
14
23
665
33.25
104
1
Rohit Sharma
15
30
955
35.37
127
Note:Among other Asian players, Pakistan’s Azhar Ali has three (in 41 innings), while Younis Khan (in 17 innings), Asad Shafiq (35), Sri Lankans Angelo Mathews (27) and Dimuth Karunaratne (40) have two centuries each in SENA countries.
K. L. Rahul’s five Test centuries in SENA countries(listed chronologically)
Runs
Against
Venue
Month, year
Result
Bat#
110
Australia
Sydney
Jan 2015
Drawn
2
149
England
The Oval
Sep 2018
Lost
1
129
England
Lord’s
Aug 2021
Won
2
123
South Africa
Centurion
Dec 2021
Won
1
101
South Africa
Centurion
Dec 2023
Lost
6
Note: K. L. Rahul is yet to appear in any Tests in New Zealand
6 The number of Indian bowlers (delivering at least 20 overs) while finishing with a high economy of four or more runs on their Test debut. The latest entrant to join this unenviable group is Prasidh Krishna in Centurion. His figures are the third most expensive by an Indian bowler and the second most costly by an Indian pacer.
Most expensive bowling figures by Indian Test bowlers
(delivering at least 20 overs in the innings)
Eco
Bowler
Bowling figures
Opponents
Venue
Month, year
Result
5.03
Irfan Pathan+
27-3-136-1
Australia
Adelaide
Dec 2003
Won
4.86
Harbhajan Singh
23-1-112-2
Australia
Bengaluru
Mar 1998
Lost
4.65
Prasidh Krishna+
20-2-93-1
South Africa
Centurion
Dec 2023
Lost
4.33
Karn Sharma
33-1-143-2
Australia
Adelaide
Dec 2014
Lost
4.30
T. A. Sekhar+
20-2-86-0
Pakistan
Lahore
Jan 1983
Drawn
4.00
Mantu Banerjee+
30-3-120-4
West Indies
Kolkata
Jan 1949
Drawn
+ Indian pace bowlers
6 The number of bowlers who claimed six or more wickets in the first session on the opening day of a Test match. India’s Mohd Siraj (6/15) now has the second-best bowling figures in Test cricket history for a bowler in the first session on the opening day of a Test match. England’s Stuart Broad ( 8/15) in the 2015 Ashes Test in Nottingham tops this select group. However, Siraj’s figures are the best by any such bowler in an away Test match. Incidentally, left-arm spinner Maninder Singh is the only other Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul before lunch on the opening day, which he did so against Pakistan in Bengaluru on 13 March 1987.
Bowlers with six or more wickets in the first session on the opening day of a Test match
(listed chronologically)
Bowling
Bowler
For
Against (lunch score)
Venue
Achieved on
Result
11.3-3-39-6 +
Tom Richardson
Eng
Aus (53/10 in 22.3 overs)
Lord’s
22 Jun 1896
Won
11-2-34-6 #
Graham McKenzie
Aus
Ind (59/6 in 21 overs)
Melbourne
30 Dec 1967
Won
9.3-5-15-8
Stuart Broad
Eng
Aus (60/10 in 18.3 overs)
Nottingham
6 Aug 2015
Won
10.4-3-32-6
Trent Boult
NZ
Eng (58/10 in 20.4 overs)
Auckland
$ 22 Mar 2018
Won
9-3-15-6
Mohd Siraj
Ind
SAf (55/10 in 23.2 overs)
Cape Town
3 Jan 2024
Won
+ 5-ball overs # 8-ball overs; the rest 6-ball overs
$The Auckland Test was a day-night match!
5 The number of Indian bowlers who have claimed a five-plus wicket haul while conceding less than 20 runs in Test cricket. The latest entrant is Mohd Siraj during his dream spell on the opening day of the Cape Town Test match. Among bowlers who have claimed six or more wickets, Siraj’s figures are now the second-best and also the third-best by an Asian bowler. The second and third tables have the details.
Five-plus wicket hauls by Indian bowlers while conceding less than 20 runs in Test cricket
Wkts/Runs
Bowler
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
5/7
Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies
North Sound
Aug 2019
Won
6/12
Venkatapathy Raju
Sri Lanka
Chandigarh
Nov 1990
Won
5/13
Harbhajan Singh
West Indies
Kingston
July 2006
Won
6/15
Mohd Siraj
South Africa
Cape Town
Jan 2024
Won
5/18
Subash Gupte
Pakistan
Dacca
Jan 1955
Drawn
Six-plus wicket hauls by Indian bowlers while conceding fewest runs in Test cricket
Wkts/Runs
Bowler
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
6/12
Venkatapathy Raju
Sri Lanka
Chandigarh
Nov 1990
Won
6/15
Mohd Siraj
South Africa
Cape Town
Jan 2024
Won
6/21
Javagal Srinath
South Africa
Ahmedabad
Nov 1996
Won
Six-plus wicket hauls by Asian bowlers while conceding fewest runs in Test cricket
Wkts/Runs
Bowler
For
Opp
Venue
Month, Year
Result
6/11
Shoaib Akhtar
Pak
NZ
Lahore
May 2002
Won
6/12
Venkatapathy Raju
Ind
SL
Chandigarh
Nov 1990
Won
6/15
Mohd Siraj
Ind
SAf
Cape Town
Jan 2024
Won
6/16
Abdul Qadir
Pak
WI
Faisalabad
Oct 1986
Won
6/18
M. Muralitharan
SL
Ban
Colombo RPS
Sep 2005
Won
6/21
Khan Mohammad
Pak
NZ
Dacca
Nov 1955
Drawn
6/21
Javagal Srinath
Ind
SAf
Ahmedabad
Nov 1996
Won
55 The total by the South African batters after the Indian bowlers restricted them at Cape Town on the first day. This total is now the lowest by any opponent side against India. Also, by dismissing South Africa in just 23.2 overs, this is the fewest number overs taken by Indian bowlers to dismiss any opponent. The two tables below have all the details.
Lowest totals by opponent teams against India in Tests
Total
Overs
Opponent
Venue
Month, year
Result for India
55/10
23.2
South Africa
Cape Town
Jan 2024
Won
62/10
28.1
New Zealand
Mumbai WS
Dec 2021
Won
79/10
33.1
South Africa
Nagpur
Nov 2015
Won
81/10
30.4
England
Ahmedabad
Feb 2021
Won
82/10
51.5
Sri Lanka
Chandigarh
Nov 1990
Won
Fewest number of overs for Indian bowlers to dismiss an opponent in Tests
Overs
Opponent (Total)
Venue
Month, year
Result for India
23.2
South Africa (55/10)
Cape Town
Jan 2024
Won
25.1
South Africa (84/10)
Johannesburg
Dec 2006
Won
26.2
England (102/10)
Mumbai WS
Nov 1981
Won
26.4
Bangladesh (124/10)
Chittagong
Dec 2004
Won
26.5
West Indies (100/10)
North Sound
Aug 2019
Won
642 The number of balls needed to achieve a result in the recent Cape Town Test match. This match is now the shortest-ever Test in history that produced a result.
Shortest Test match that had a result
Balls
Overs
Team1
Team2
Venue
Dates
Won by
642
107
South Africa (55 & 176)
India (153 & 80/3)
Cape Town
3-4 Jan 2024
Ind
656
109.2
South Africa (36 & 45)
Australia (153)
Melbourne
12-15 Feb 1932
Aus
672
112.0
West Indies (102 & 51/6d)
England (81/7d & 75/6)
Bridgetown
8-10 Jan 135
Eng
788
197+
England (172)
Australia (81 & 70)
Manchester
30-31 Aug 1888
Eng
792
198+
Australia (116 & 60)
England (53 & 62)
Lord’s
16-17 Jul 1888
Aus
+ 4-ball overs
All records are correct and updated until 6 January 2024
