IND v SA Tests: All stats, trivia and facts from India vs South Africa two-match Test series

Rahul joins elite list





4 The number of visiting wicket-keepers who registered three-figure scores in South Africa since the country’s return to international cricket in 1992. K. L. Rahul has now become the latest entrant to join this elite group of wicket-keepers after his 101 in Centurion.

Three-figure scores by a visiting wicket-keeper in South Africa since 1992 (listed chronologically)

Runs Keeper-Batter For Venue Month, year Result Bat# Match Inns 204* Adam Gilchrist Aus Johannesburg Feb 2002 Won 7 1 138* Adam Gilchrist Aus Cape Town Mar 2002 Won 7 2 150* Jonny Bairstow Eng Cape Town Jan 2016 Drawn 7 1 100* Rishabh Pant Ind Cape Town Jan 2022 Lost 6 3 101 K. L. Rahul Ind Centurion Dec 2023 Lost 6 1





5 The number of Test centuries K. L. Rahul has in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries since he debuted nine years ago on 26 Dec 2014 in the Boxing Day Melbourne Test match. He reached this tally during his fighting knock of 101 in Centurion. Only Virat Kohli has hit more (six) among Asian players in these countries. Meanwhile, K. L. Rahul has become the first visiting batter to register more than one Test century at the Centurion Park. The second table chronologically lists all his five Test centuries in SENA countries.

Most Test centuries for India in SENA countries since 26 December 2014

100s Batter Tests Inns Runs Ave. HS 6 Virat Kohli 28 54 2395 44.35 169 5 K. L. Rahul 21 40 1170 29.25 149 4 Cheteshwar Pujara 28 55 1810 34.15 193 4 Rishabh Pant 21 39 1426 39.61 159* 2 Ajinkya Rahane 27 52 1580 31.60 147 1 Ravindra Jadeja 14 23 665 33.25 104 1 Rohit Sharma 15 30 955 35.37 127

Note:Among other Asian players, Pakistan’s Azhar Ali has three (in 41 innings), while Younis Khan (in 17 innings), Asad Shafiq (35), Sri Lankans Angelo Mathews (27) and Dimuth Karunaratne (40) have two centuries each in SENA countries.





K. L. Rahul’s five Test centuries in SENA countries(listed chronologically)

Runs Against Venue Month, year Result Bat# 110 Australia Sydney Jan 2015 Drawn 2 149 England The Oval Sep 2018 Lost 1 129 England Lord’s Aug 2021 Won 2 123 South Africa Centurion Dec 2021 Won 1 101 South Africa Centurion Dec 2023 Lost 6

Note: K. L. Rahul is yet to appear in any Tests in New Zealand













6 The number of Indian bowlers (delivering at least 20 overs) while finishing with a high economy of four or more runs on their Test debut. The latest entrant to join this unenviable group is Prasidh Krishna in Centurion. His figures are the third most expensive by an Indian bowler and the second most costly by an Indian pacer.

Most expensive bowling figures by Indian Test bowlers

(delivering at least 20 overs in the innings)

Eco Bowler Bowling figures Opponents Venue Month, year Result 5.03 Irfan Pathan+ 27-3-136-1 Australia Adelaide Dec 2003 Won 4.86 Harbhajan Singh 23-1-112-2 Australia Bengaluru Mar 1998 Lost 4.65 Prasidh Krishna+ 20-2-93-1 South Africa Centurion Dec 2023 Lost 4.33 Karn Sharma 33-1-143-2 Australia Adelaide Dec 2014 Lost 4.30 T. A. Sekhar+ 20-2-86-0 Pakistan Lahore Jan 1983 Drawn 4.00 Mantu Banerjee+ 30-3-120-4 West Indies Kolkata Jan 1949 Drawn

+ Indian pace bowlers





6 The number of bowlers who claimed six or more wickets in the first session on the opening day of a Test match. India’s Mohd Siraj (6/15) now has the second-best bowling figures in Test cricket history for a bowler in the first session on the opening day of a Test match. England’s Stuart Broad ( 8/15) in the 2015 Ashes Test in Nottingham tops this select group. However, Siraj’s figures are the best by any such bowler in an away Test match. Incidentally, left-arm spinner Maninder Singh is the only other Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul before lunch on the opening day, which he did so against Pakistan in Bengaluru on 13 March 1987.

Bowlers with six or more wickets in the first session on the opening day of a Test match

(listed chronologically)

Bowling Bowler For Against (lunch score) Venue Achieved on Result 11.3-3-39-6 + Tom Richardson Eng Aus (53/10 in 22.3 overs) Lord’s 22 Jun 1896 Won 11-2-34-6 # Graham McKenzie Aus Ind (59/6 in 21 overs) Melbourne 30 Dec 1967 Won 9.3-5-15-8 Stuart Broad Eng Aus (60/10 in 18.3 overs) Nottingham 6 Aug 2015 Won 10.4-3-32-6 Trent Boult NZ Eng (58/10 in 20.4 overs) Auckland $ 22 Mar 2018 Won 9-3-15-6 Mohd Siraj Ind SAf (55/10 in 23.2 overs) Cape Town 3 Jan 2024 Won

+ 5-ball overs # 8-ball overs; the rest 6-ball overs

$The Auckland Test was a day-night match!





5 The number of Indian bowlers who have claimed a five-plus wicket haul while conceding less than 20 runs in Test cricket. The latest entrant is Mohd Siraj during his dream spell on the opening day of the Cape Town Test match. Among bowlers who have claimed six or more wickets, Siraj’s figures are now the second-best and also the third-best by an Asian bowler. The second and third tables have the details.

Five-plus wicket hauls by Indian bowlers while conceding less than 20 runs in Test cricket

Wkts/Runs Bowler Against Venue Month, Year Result 5/7 Jasprit Bumrah West Indies North Sound Aug 2019 Won 6/12 Venkatapathy Raju Sri Lanka Chandigarh Nov 1990 Won 5/13 Harbhajan Singh West Indies Kingston July 2006 Won 6/15 Mohd Siraj South Africa Cape Town Jan 2024 Won 5/18 Subash Gupte Pakistan Dacca Jan 1955 Drawn





Six-plus wicket hauls by Indian bowlers while conceding fewest runs in Test cricket

Wkts/Runs Bowler Against Venue Month, Year Result 6/12 Venkatapathy Raju Sri Lanka Chandigarh Nov 1990 Won 6/15 Mohd Siraj South Africa Cape Town Jan 2024 Won 6/21 Javagal Srinath South Africa Ahmedabad Nov 1996 Won





Six-plus wicket hauls by Asian bowlers while conceding fewest runs in Test cricket

Wkts/Runs Bowler For Opp Venue Month, Year Result 6/11 Shoaib Akhtar Pak NZ Lahore May 2002 Won 6/12 Venkatapathy Raju Ind SL Chandigarh Nov 1990 Won 6/15 Mohd Siraj Ind SAf Cape Town Jan 2024 Won 6/16 Abdul Qadir Pak WI Faisalabad Oct 1986 Won 6/18 M. Muralitharan SL Ban Colombo RPS Sep 2005 Won 6/21 Khan Mohammad Pak NZ Dacca Nov 1955 Drawn 6/21 Javagal Srinath Ind SAf Ahmedabad Nov 1996 Won

















55 The total by the South African batters after the Indian bowlers restricted them at Cape Town on the first day. This total is now the lowest by any opponent side against India. Also, by dismissing South Africa in just 23.2 overs, this is the fewest number overs taken by Indian bowlers to dismiss any opponent. The two tables below have all the details.

Lowest totals by opponent teams against India in Tests

Total Overs Opponent Venue Month, year Result for India 55/10 23.2 South Africa Cape Town Jan 2024 Won 62/10 28.1 New Zealand Mumbai WS Dec 2021 Won 79/10 33.1 South Africa Nagpur Nov 2015 Won 81/10 30.4 England Ahmedabad Feb 2021 Won 82/10 51.5 Sri Lanka Chandigarh Nov 1990 Won





Fewest number of overs for Indian bowlers to dismiss an opponent in Tests

Overs Opponent (Total) Venue Month, year Result for India 23.2 South Africa (55/10) Cape Town Jan 2024 Won 25.1 South Africa (84/10) Johannesburg Dec 2006 Won 26.2 England (102/10) Mumbai WS Nov 1981 Won 26.4 Bangladesh (124/10) Chittagong Dec 2004 Won 26.5 West Indies (100/10) North Sound Aug 2019 Won





642 The number of balls needed to achieve a result in the recent Cape Town Test match. This match is now the shortest-ever Test in history that produced a result.

Shortest Test match that had a result

Balls Overs Team1 Team2 Venue Dates Won by 642 107 South Africa (55 & 176) India (153 & 80/3) Cape Town 3-4 Jan 2024 Ind 656 109.2 South Africa (36 & 45) Australia (153) Melbourne 12-15 Feb 1932 Aus 672 112.0 West Indies (102 & 51/6d) England (81/7d & 75/6) Bridgetown 8-10 Jan 135 Eng 788 197+ England (172) Australia (81 & 70) Manchester 30-31 Aug 1888 Eng 792 198+ Australia (116 & 60) England (53 & 62) Lord’s 16-17 Jul 1888 Aus

+ 4-ball overs





All records are correct and updated until 6 January 2024