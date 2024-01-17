MagazineBuy Print

IND v SA Tests: All stats, trivia and facts from India vs South Africa two-match Test series

Rahul becomes the fourth wicket-keeper to register a three-figure score in South Africa since the country’s return to international cricket in 1992.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 09:44 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
KL Rahul in action during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa.
Rahul joins elite list


 

4 The number of visiting wicket-keepers who registered three-figure scores in South Africa since the country’s return to international cricket in 1992. K. L. Rahul has now become the latest entrant to join this elite group of wicket-keepers after his 101 in Centurion.

Three-figure scores by a visiting wicket-keeper in South Africa since 1992 (listed chronologically)

Runs

Keeper-Batter

For

Venue

Month, year

Result

Bat#

Match Inns

204*

Adam Gilchrist

Aus

Johannesburg

Feb 2002

Won

7

1

138*

Adam Gilchrist

Aus

Cape Town

Mar 2002

Won

7

2

150*

Jonny Bairstow

Eng

Cape Town

Jan 2016

Drawn

7

1

100*

Rishabh Pant

Ind

Cape Town

Jan 2022

Lost

6

3

101

K. L. Rahul

Ind

Centurion

Dec 2023

Lost

6

1


 

5 The number of Test centuries K. L. Rahul has in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries since he debuted nine years ago on 26 Dec 2014 in the Boxing Day Melbourne Test match. He reached this tally during his fighting knock of 101 in Centurion. Only Virat Kohli has hit more (six) among Asian players in these countries. Meanwhile, K. L. Rahul has become the first visiting batter to register more than one Test century at the Centurion Park. The second table chronologically lists all his five Test centuries in SENA countries. 

Most Test centuries for India in SENA countries since 26 December 2014

100s

Batter

Tests

Inns

Runs

Ave.

HS

6

Virat Kohli

28

54

2395

44.35

169

5

K. L. Rahul

21

40

1170

29.25

149

4

Cheteshwar Pujara

28

55

1810

34.15

193

4

Rishabh Pant

21

39

1426

39.61

159*

2

Ajinkya Rahane

27

52

1580

31.60

147

1

Ravindra Jadeja

14

23

665

33.25

104

1

Rohit Sharma

15

30

955

35.37

127

Note:Among other Asian players, Pakistan’s Azhar Ali has three (in 41 innings), while Younis Khan (in 17 innings), Asad Shafiq (35), Sri Lankans Angelo Mathews (27) and Dimuth Karunaratne (40) have two centuries each in SENA countries.


 

K. L. Rahul’s five Test centuries in SENA countries(listed chronologically)

Runs

Against

Venue

Month, year

Result

Bat#

110

Australia

Sydney

Jan 2015

Drawn

2

149

England

The Oval

Sep 2018

Lost

1

129

England

Lord’s

Aug 2021

Won

2

123

South Africa

Centurion

Dec 2021

Won

1

101

South Africa

Centurion

Dec 2023

Lost

6

Note: K. L. Rahul is yet to appear in any Tests in New Zealand


 

 


 

6 The number of Indian bowlers (delivering at least 20 overs) while finishing with a high economy of four or more runs on their Test debut. The latest entrant to join this unenviable group is Prasidh Krishna in Centurion. His figures are the third most expensive by an Indian bowler and the second most costly by an Indian pacer.

Most expensive bowling figures by Indian Test bowlers

(delivering at least 20 overs in the innings)

Eco

Bowler

Bowling figures

Opponents

Venue

Month, year

Result

5.03

Irfan Pathan+

27-3-136-1

Australia

Adelaide

Dec 2003

Won

4.86

Harbhajan Singh

23-1-112-2

Australia

Bengaluru

Mar 1998

Lost

4.65

Prasidh Krishna+

20-2-93-1

South Africa

Centurion

Dec 2023

Lost

4.33

Karn Sharma

33-1-143-2

Australia

Adelaide

Dec 2014

Lost

4.30

T. A. Sekhar+

20-2-86-0

Pakistan

Lahore

Jan 1983

Drawn

4.00

Mantu Banerjee+

30-3-120-4

West Indies

Kolkata

Jan 1949

Drawn

+ Indian pace bowlers


 

6 The number of bowlers who claimed six or more wickets in the first session on the opening day of a Test match. India’s Mohd Siraj (6/15) now has the second-best bowling figures in Test cricket history for a bowler in the first session on the opening day of a Test match. England’s Stuart Broad ( 8/15) in the 2015 Ashes Test in Nottingham tops this select group. However, Siraj’s figures are the best by any such bowler in an away Test match. Incidentally, left-arm spinner Maninder Singh is the only other Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul before lunch on the opening day, which he did so against Pakistan in Bengaluru on 13 March 1987.

Bowlers with six or more wickets in the first session on the opening day of a Test match

(listed chronologically)

Bowling

Bowler

For

Against (lunch score)

Venue

Achieved on

Result

11.3-3-39-6 +

Tom Richardson

Eng

Aus (53/10 in 22.3 overs)

Lord’s

22 Jun 1896

Won

11-2-34-6 #

Graham McKenzie

Aus

Ind (59/6 in 21 overs)

Melbourne

30 Dec 1967

Won

9.3-5-15-8

Stuart Broad

Eng

Aus (60/10 in 18.3 overs)

Nottingham

6 Aug 2015

Won

10.4-3-32-6

Trent Boult

NZ

Eng (58/10 in 20.4 overs)

Auckland

$ 22 Mar 2018

Won

9-3-15-6

Mohd Siraj

Ind

SAf (55/10 in 23.2 overs)

Cape Town

3 Jan 2024

Won

+ 5-ball overs # 8-ball overs; the rest 6-ball overs

$The Auckland Test was a day-night match!


 

5 The number of Indian bowlers who have claimed a five-plus wicket haul while conceding less than 20 runs in Test cricket. The latest entrant is Mohd Siraj during his dream spell on the opening day of the Cape Town Test match. Among bowlers who have claimed six or more wickets, Siraj’s figures are now the second-best and also the third-best by an Asian bowler. The second and third tables have the details.

Five-plus wicket hauls by Indian bowlers while conceding less than 20 runs in Test cricket

Wkts/Runs

Bowler

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

5/7

Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies

North Sound

Aug 2019

Won

6/12

Venkatapathy Raju

Sri Lanka

Chandigarh

Nov 1990

Won

5/13

Harbhajan Singh

West Indies

Kingston

July 2006

Won

6/15

Mohd Siraj

South Africa

Cape Town

Jan 2024

Won

5/18

Subash Gupte

Pakistan

Dacca

Jan 1955

Drawn


Six-plus wicket hauls by Indian bowlers while conceding fewest runs in Test cricket

Wkts/Runs

Bowler

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

6/12

Venkatapathy Raju

Sri Lanka

Chandigarh

Nov 1990

Won

6/15

Mohd Siraj

South Africa

Cape Town

Jan 2024

Won

6/21

Javagal Srinath

South Africa

Ahmedabad

Nov 1996

Won


 

Six-plus wicket hauls by Asian bowlers while conceding fewest runs in Test cricket

Wkts/Runs

Bowler

For

Opp

Venue

Month, Year

Result

6/11

Shoaib Akhtar

Pak

NZ

Lahore

May 2002

Won

6/12

Venkatapathy Raju

Ind

SL

Chandigarh

Nov 1990

Won

6/15

Mohd Siraj

Ind

SAf

Cape Town

Jan 2024

Won

6/16

Abdul Qadir

Pak

WI

Faisalabad

Oct 1986

Won

6/18

M. Muralitharan

SL

Ban

Colombo RPS

Sep 2005

Won

6/21

Khan Mohammad

Pak

NZ

Dacca

Nov 1955

Drawn

6/21

Javagal Srinath

Ind

SAf

Ahmedabad

Nov 1996

Won


 


 


 


 

55 The total by the South African batters after the Indian bowlers restricted them at Cape Town on the first day. This total is now the lowest by any opponent side against India. Also, by dismissing South Africa in just 23.2 overs, this is the fewest number overs taken by Indian bowlers to dismiss any opponent. The two tables below have all the details.

Lowest totals by opponent teams against India in Tests

Total

Overs

Opponent

Venue

Month, year

Result for India

55/10

23.2

South Africa

Cape Town

Jan 2024

Won

62/10

28.1

New Zealand

Mumbai WS

Dec 2021

Won

79/10

33.1

South Africa

Nagpur

Nov 2015

Won

81/10

30.4

England

Ahmedabad

Feb 2021

Won

82/10

51.5

Sri Lanka

Chandigarh

Nov 1990

Won


 

Fewest number of overs for Indian bowlers to dismiss an opponent in Tests

Overs

Opponent (Total)

Venue

Month, year

Result for India

23.2

South Africa (55/10)

Cape Town

Jan 2024

Won

25.1

South Africa (84/10)

Johannesburg

Dec 2006

Won

26.2

England (102/10)

Mumbai WS

Nov 1981

Won

26.4

Bangladesh (124/10)

Chittagong

Dec 2004

Won

26.5

West Indies (100/10)

North Sound

Aug 2019

Won


 

642 The number of balls needed to achieve a result in the recent Cape Town Test match. This match is now the shortest-ever Test in history that produced a result.

Shortest Test match that had a result

Balls

Overs

Team1

Team2

Venue

Dates

Won by

642

107

South Africa (55 & 176) 

India (153 & 80/3)

Cape Town 

3-4 Jan 2024 

Ind

656

109.2

South Africa (36 & 45)

Australia (153)

Melbourne

12-15 Feb 1932

Aus

672

112.0

West Indies (102 & 51/6d)

England (81/7d & 75/6)

Bridgetown

8-10 Jan 135

Eng

788

197+

England (172)

Australia (81 & 70)

Manchester

30-31 Aug 1888

Eng

792

198+

Australia (116 & 60)

England (53 & 62)

Lord’s

16-17 Jul 1888

Aus

+ 4-ball overs


 

All records are correct and updated until 6 January 2024

