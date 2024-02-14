Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes quickest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets

Bumrah quickest Indian to 150 Test wickets









34 The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah needed to claim his 150th Test wicket (victim: Ben Stokes) in the first innings of the Visakhapatnam Test on 3 February 2024. He is now the quickest among Indian pacers to reach this milestone. Among Indians, only R. Ashwin (29 Tests in November 2015) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 Tests in August 2017) — both spin bowlers — have done it quicker. For the record, Kapil Dev (39 Tests in June 1982) and Javagal Srinath (40 Tests in October 1999), previously, were the two quickest among Indian pace bowlers. Incidentally, Bumrah is the second fastest to reach this target among Asian pace bowlers. Only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis needed fewer Tests (27) while achieving it on 10 February 1994.

Quickest to reach 150 Test wickets among Asian pace bowlers

Tests Bowler For Balls Runs Wkts Ave. S/R Achieved on 27 Waqar Younis Pak 5461 2792 152 18.37 35.93 10 Feb 1994 34 Jasprit Bumrah Ind 6802 3084 152 20.29 44.75 3 Feb 2024 37 Imran Khan Pak 9386 4139 152 27.23 61.75 23 Mar 1982 37 Shoaib Akhtar Pak 6624 3717 150 24.78 44.16 16 Nov 2005 39 Kapil Dev Ind 8593 4306 152 28.33 56.53 10 Jun 1982

Notes:

* Among pacers, Waqar is second quickest behind Englishman Sydney Barnes (24 Tests in December 1913)

* Bumrah is the 17th Indian bowler to reach 150 Test wickets and the seventh Indian pacer.





2578 The number of Test runs for Joe Root against India. His tally of runs is now the most by any opponent batter against India. He went past the previous record tally of 2555 runs by Ricky Ponting during the second innings of the Hyderabad Test match. Root achieved the landmark in 47 innings as compared to the Aussie’s 51. For the record, eight batters have aggregated 2000 or more runs against India in Tests. The others not listed in the table below are West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2171), Australians Michael Clarke (2049) and Steve Smith (2042).

Clive Lloyd was the first opponent batter to reach 2000 Test runs against India on 12 November 1983, while Javed Miandad was the quickest to do so in just 35 innings, on 15 November 1989.

Leading run-getters against India in Test cricket

Runs Batter For Mts Inns Ave. HS 100 50 Career span against India 2578 Joe Root Eng 27 49 58.59 218 9 10 Dec 2012 to Feb 2024 2555 Ricky Ponting Aus 29 51 54.36 257 8 12 Oct 1996 to Jan 2012 2431 Alastair Cook Eng 30 54 47.67 294 7 9 Mar 2006 to Sep 2018 2344 Clive Lloyd WI 28 44 58.60 242* 7 12 Dec 1966 to Dec 1983 2228 Javed Miandad Pak 28 39 67.52 280* 5 14 Oct 1978 to Dec 1989





190 The first-innings lead gained by India in the first Test in Hyderabad is now its second-biggest in a defeat. However, this is its most significant lead gained in a home Test defeat. Previously, India had lost the Chennai (at the Corporation Stadium) Test against Australia by 139 runs after taking the first-innings lead of 65 runs, which means that the Hyderabad Test was the first home defeat for India after taking a first-innings lead of 100 or more runs.

Highest first innings leads for India in lost Test matches

Lead Team1

Team2 Opponent’s winning margin Venue Date 192 Sri Lanka (183 & 367) beat India (375 & 112) 63 runs Galle 15 Aug 2015 190 England (246 & 420) beat India (436 & 202) 28 runs Hyderabad 28 Jan 2024 132 India (416 & 245) lost to England (284 & 378/3) 7 wickets Birmingham 5 Jul 2022 80 Australia (145 & 451) beat India (225 & 333) 38 runs Adelaide 29 Jan 1992 69 Australia (463 & 401/7d) beat India (532 & 210) 122 runs Sydney 6 Jan 2008

Note: Since that Galle defeat, India’s head-to-head match results in Tests against Sri Lanka read: won 8, drawn 2, loss nil.





184 The number of wickets claimed by England’s James Anderson across all international formats against India. His wickets tally makes him the opponent bowler with maximum international wickets against India. Before the start of the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Anderson was tied with Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan with 179 wickets. His first wicket of the series, that of Shubman Gill, in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, took him past Murali’s tally, on 2 February 2024.

Most international wickets against India





















Summary of international wickets



Wkts Bowler For Mts Inns Balls Runs Ave. S/R

Tests ODIs T20Is 184 James Anderson Eng 69 101 9472 4935 26.82 51.48

144 40 0 179 M. Muralitharan SL 85 91 10317 5777 32.27 57.64

105 74 — 129 Imran Khan Pak 52 65 6291 3039 23.55 48.77

94 35 — 125 Nathan Lyon Aus 35 57 7909 4210 33.68 63.27

121 4 0 111 Brett Lee Aus 49 59 4680 2983 26.87 42.16

53 55 3

Note: 13 bowlers have claimed 100 or more wickets in international cricket against India.





22 Yashasvi Jaiswal’s age when he registered the maiden double ton of his fledgling Test career during his 209 in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on 3 February 2024. Only three other double centuries involving two Indians (Vinod Kambli twice and Sunil Gavaskar) have been recorded while they were younger than Jaiswal. Incidentally, only three other batters younger than Jaiswal have made 200-plus scores against England. Meanwhile, Jaiswal also became the fourth youngest opener in Test cricket history to register a 200-plus score. Among Indian openers, only Sunil Gavaskar was younger.





India’s youngest Test double-century makers

Age Batter Runs Opp Venue Date Result 21y-35d Vinod Kambli 224 Eng Mumbai 22 Feb 1993 Won 21y-55d Vinod Kambli 227 Zim Delhi 14 Mar 1993 Won 21y-283d Sunil Gavaskar 220 WI Port of Spain 19 Apr 1971 Drawn 22y-37d Yashasvi Jaiswal 209 Eng Visakhapatnam 3 Feb 2024 Won 23y-39d Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 203* Eng Delhi 13 Feb 1964 Drawn

Note: Pataudi and Gavaskar made their 200+ scores in the second innings





Youngest to score 200-plus Test scores against England

Age Batter Runs For Venue Date Result 20y-315d George Headley 223 WI Kingston 10 Apr 1930

21y-35d Vinod Kambli 224 Ind Mumbai 22 Feb 1993 Won 21y-307d Don Bradman 254 Aus Lord’s 30 Jun 1930

21y-318d Don Bradman 334 Aus Leeds 11 Jul 1930

21y-358d Don Bradman 232 Aus The Oval 20 Aug 1930

22y-37d Yashasvi Jaiswal 209 Ind Visakhapatnam 3 Feb 2024 Won

Youngest openers to score 200-plus Test scores

Age Batter Runs For Opp Venue Date Result 21y-259d Graeme Smith 200 SAf Ban East London 18 Oct 2002 Won 21y-279d Kraigg Brathwaite 212 WI Ban Kingstown 6 Sep 2014 Won 21y-283d Sunil Gavaskar 220 Ind WI Port of Spain 19 Apr 1971 Drawn 22y-37d Yashasvi Jaiswal 209 Ind Eng Visakhapatnam 3 Feb 2024 Won 22y-60d Len Hutton 364 Eng Aus The Oval 22 Aug 1938 Won













5 The number of visiting batters to aggregate 1000 or more Test runs on Indian soil. In the second innings of the Visakhapatnam Test match on 5 February 2024, England’s Joe Root became the latest entrant to join an elite band of visiting players. West Indian Clive Lloyd was the first batter to do so in November 1983, and following him were team-mate Gordon Greenidge (in December 1987), Australian Matthew Hayden (in November 2008) and Englishman Alastair Cook (in November 2016).

1000-plus Test runs on Indian soil by visiting batters

Runs Batter For Mts Inns Ave. HS 100 50 Innings to reach landmark 1359 Clive Lloyd WI 14 22 75.50 242* 4 5 17 1235 Alastair Cook Eng 13 26 51.46 190 5 4 18 1042 Gordon Greenidge WI 14 25 45.30 194 3 4 25 1027 Matthew Hayden Aus 11 22 51.35 203 2 5 22 1004 Joe Root Eng 12 24 43.65 218 2 5 24





All records are correct and updated until 7 February 2024.