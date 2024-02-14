Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes quickest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets

Bumrah quickest Indian to 150 Test wickets
34 The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah needed to claim his 150th Test wicket (victim: Ben Stokes) in the first innings of the Visakhapatnam Test on 3 February 2024. He is now the quickest among Indian pacers to reach this milestone. Among Indians, only R. Ashwin (29 Tests in November 2015) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 Tests in August 2017) — both spin bowlers — have done it quicker. For the record, Kapil Dev (39 Tests in June 1982) and Javagal Srinath (40 Tests in October 1999), previously, were the two quickest among Indian pace bowlers. Incidentally, Bumrah is the second fastest to reach this target among Asian pace bowlers. Only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis needed fewer Tests (27) while achieving it on 10 February 1994.
Quickest to reach 150 Test wickets among Asian pace bowlers
Tests
Bowler
For
Balls
Runs
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
Achieved on
27
Waqar Younis
Pak
5461
2792
152
18.37
35.93
10 Feb 1994
34
Jasprit Bumrah
Ind
6802
3084
152
20.29
44.75
3 Feb 2024
37
Imran Khan
Pak
9386
4139
152
27.23
61.75
23 Mar 1982
37
Shoaib Akhtar
Pak
6624
3717
150
24.78
44.16
16 Nov 2005
39
Kapil Dev
Ind
8593
4306
152
28.33
56.53
10 Jun 1982
Notes:
* Among pacers, Waqar is second quickest behind Englishman Sydney Barnes (24 Tests in December 1913)
* Bumrah is the 17th Indian bowler to reach 150 Test wickets and the seventh Indian pacer.
2578 The number of Test runs for Joe Root against India. His tally of runs is now the most by any opponent batter against India. He went past the previous record tally of 2555 runs by Ricky Ponting during the second innings of the Hyderabad Test match. Root achieved the landmark in 47 innings as compared to the Aussie’s 51. For the record, eight batters have aggregated 2000 or more runs against India in Tests. The others not listed in the table below are West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2171), Australians Michael Clarke (2049) and Steve Smith (2042).
Clive Lloyd was the first opponent batter to reach 2000 Test runs against India on 12 November 1983, while Javed Miandad was the quickest to do so in just 35 innings, on 15 November 1989.
Leading run-getters against India in Test cricket
Runs
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
Ave.
HS
100
50
Career span against India
2578
Joe Root
Eng
27
49
58.59
218
9
10
Dec 2012 to Feb 2024
2555
Ricky Ponting
Aus
29
51
54.36
257
8
12
Oct 1996 to Jan 2012
2431
Alastair Cook
Eng
30
54
47.67
294
7
9
Mar 2006 to Sep 2018
2344
Clive Lloyd
WI
28
44
58.60
242*
7
12
Dec 1966 to Dec 1983
2228
Javed Miandad
Pak
28
39
67.52
280*
5
14
Oct 1978 to Dec 1989
190 The first-innings lead gained by India in the first Test in Hyderabad is now its second-biggest in a defeat. However, this is its most significant lead gained in a home Test defeat. Previously, India had lost the Chennai (at the Corporation Stadium) Test against Australia by 139 runs after taking the first-innings lead of 65 runs, which means that the Hyderabad Test was the first home defeat for India after taking a first-innings lead of 100 or more runs.
Highest first innings leads for India in lost Test matches
Lead
Team1
Team2
Opponent’s winning margin
Venue
Date
192
Sri Lanka (183 & 367)
beat
India (375 & 112)
63 runs
Galle
15 Aug 2015
190
England (246 & 420)
beat
India (436 & 202)
28 runs
Hyderabad
28 Jan 2024
132
India (416 & 245)
lost to
England (284 & 378/3)
7 wickets
Birmingham
5 Jul 2022
80
Australia (145 & 451)
beat
India (225 & 333)
38 runs
Adelaide
29 Jan 1992
69
Australia (463 & 401/7d)
beat
India (532 & 210)
122 runs
Sydney
6 Jan 2008
Note: Since that Galle defeat, India’s head-to-head match results in Tests against Sri Lanka read: won 8, drawn 2, loss nil.
184 The number of wickets claimed by England’s James Anderson across all international formats against India. His wickets tally makes him the opponent bowler with maximum international wickets against India. Before the start of the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Anderson was tied with Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan with 179 wickets. His first wicket of the series, that of Shubman Gill, in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, took him past Murali’s tally, on 2 February 2024.
Most international wickets against India
Summary of international wickets
Wkts
Bowler
For
Mts
Inns
Balls
Runs
Ave.
S/R
Tests
ODIs
T20Is
184
James Anderson
Eng
69
101
9472
4935
26.82
51.48
144
40
0
179
M. Muralitharan
SL
85
91
10317
5777
32.27
57.64
105
74
—
129
Imran Khan
Pak
52
65
6291
3039
23.55
48.77
94
35
—
125
Nathan Lyon
Aus
35
57
7909
4210
33.68
63.27
121
4
0
111
Brett Lee
Aus
49
59
4680
2983
26.87
42.16
53
55
3
Note: 13 bowlers have claimed 100 or more wickets in international cricket against India.
22 Yashasvi Jaiswal’s age when he registered the maiden double ton of his fledgling Test career during his 209 in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on 3 February 2024. Only three other double centuries involving two Indians (Vinod Kambli twice and Sunil Gavaskar) have been recorded while they were younger than Jaiswal. Incidentally, only three other batters younger than Jaiswal have made 200-plus scores against England. Meanwhile, Jaiswal also became the fourth youngest opener in Test cricket history to register a 200-plus score. Among Indian openers, only Sunil Gavaskar was younger.
India’s youngest Test double-century makers
Age
Batter
Runs
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
21y-35d
Vinod Kambli
224
Eng
Mumbai
22 Feb 1993
Won
21y-55d
Vinod Kambli
227
Zim
Delhi
14 Mar 1993
Won
21y-283d
Sunil Gavaskar
220
WI
Port of Spain
19 Apr 1971
Drawn
22y-37d
Yashasvi Jaiswal
209
Eng
Visakhapatnam
3 Feb 2024
Won
23y-39d
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi
203*
Eng
Delhi
13 Feb 1964
Drawn
Note: Pataudi and Gavaskar made their 200+ scores in the second innings
Youngest to score 200-plus Test scores against England
Age
Batter
Runs
For
Venue
Date
Result
20y-315d
George Headley
223
WI
Kingston
10 Apr 1930
21y-35d
Vinod Kambli
224
Ind
Mumbai
22 Feb 1993
Won
21y-307d
Don Bradman
254
Aus
Lord’s
30 Jun 1930
21y-318d
Don Bradman
334
Aus
Leeds
11 Jul 1930
21y-358d
Don Bradman
232
Aus
The Oval
20 Aug 1930
22y-37d
Yashasvi Jaiswal
209
Ind
Visakhapatnam
3 Feb 2024
Won
Youngest openers to score 200-plus Test scores
Age
Batter
Runs
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
21y-259d
Graeme Smith
200
SAf
Ban
East London
18 Oct 2002
Won
21y-279d
Kraigg Brathwaite
212
WI
Ban
Kingstown
6 Sep 2014
Won
21y-283d
Sunil Gavaskar
220
Ind
WI
Port of Spain
19 Apr 1971
Drawn
22y-37d
Yashasvi Jaiswal
209
Ind
Eng
Visakhapatnam
3 Feb 2024
Won
22y-60d
Len Hutton
364
Eng
Aus
The Oval
22 Aug 1938
Won
5 The number of visiting batters to aggregate 1000 or more Test runs on Indian soil. In the second innings of the Visakhapatnam Test match on 5 February 2024, England’s Joe Root became the latest entrant to join an elite band of visiting players. West Indian Clive Lloyd was the first batter to do so in November 1983, and following him were team-mate Gordon Greenidge (in December 1987), Australian Matthew Hayden (in November 2008) and Englishman Alastair Cook (in November 2016).
1000-plus Test runs on Indian soil by visiting batters
Runs
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
Ave.
HS
100
50
Innings to reach landmark
1359
Clive Lloyd
WI
14
22
75.50
242*
4
5
17
1235
Alastair Cook
Eng
13
26
51.46
190
5
4
18
1042
Gordon Greenidge
WI
14
25
45.30
194
3
4
25
1027
Matthew Hayden
Aus
11
22
51.35
203
2
5
22
1004
Joe Root
Eng
12
24
43.65
218
2
5
24
All records are correct and updated until 7 February 2024.
