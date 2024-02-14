MagazineBuy Print

Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes quickest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets

IND vs ENG: By scalping Ben Stokes in the second test of the ongoing series between India and England, Jasprit Bumrah overcame Kapil Dev to achieve this record.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 17:30 IST

Mohandas Menon
Incidentally, Bumrah is the second fastest to reach this target among Asian pace bowlers. Only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis needed fewer Tests (27) while achieving it on 10 February 1994. 
Incidentally, Bumrah is the second fastest to reach this target among Asian pace bowlers. Only Pakistan's Waqar Younis needed fewer Tests (27) while achieving it on 10 February 1994.
infoIcon

Incidentally, Bumrah is the second fastest to reach this target among Asian pace bowlers. Only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis needed fewer Tests (27) while achieving it on 10 February 1994.  | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Bumrah quickest Indian to 150 Test wickets


 


 

34 The number of Test matches Jasprit Bumrah needed to claim his 150th Test wicket (victim: Ben Stokes) in the first innings of the Visakhapatnam Test on 3 February 2024. He is now the quickest among Indian pacers to reach this milestone. Among Indians, only R. Ashwin (29 Tests in November 2015) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 Tests in August 2017) — both spin bowlers — have done it quicker. For the record, Kapil Dev (39 Tests in June 1982) and Javagal Srinath (40 Tests in October 1999), previously, were the two quickest among Indian pace bowlers. Incidentally, Bumrah is the second fastest to reach this target among Asian pace bowlers. Only Pakistan’s Waqar Younis needed fewer Tests (27) while achieving it on 10 February 1994. 

Quickest to reach 150 Test wickets among Asian pace bowlers

Tests

Bowler

For

Balls

Runs

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

Achieved on

27

Waqar Younis

Pak

5461

2792

152

18.37

35.93

10 Feb 1994

34

Jasprit Bumrah

Ind

6802

3084

152

20.29

44.75

3 Feb 2024

37

Imran Khan

Pak

9386

4139

152

27.23

61.75

23 Mar 1982

37

Shoaib Akhtar

Pak

6624

3717

150

24.78

44.16

16 Nov 2005

39

Kapil Dev

Ind

8593

4306

152

28.33

56.53

10 Jun 1982

Notes:

* Among pacers, Waqar is second quickest behind Englishman Sydney Barnes (24 Tests in December 1913)

* Bumrah is the 17th Indian bowler to reach 150 Test wickets and the seventh Indian pacer.


 

2578 The number of Test runs for Joe Root against India. His tally of runs is now the most by any opponent batter against India. He went past the previous record tally of 2555 runs by Ricky Ponting during the second innings of the Hyderabad Test match. Root achieved the landmark in 47 innings as compared to the Aussie’s 51. For the record, eight batters have aggregated 2000 or more runs against India in Tests. The others not listed in the table below are West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2171), Australians Michael Clarke (2049) and Steve Smith (2042).

Clive Lloyd was the first opponent batter to reach 2000 Test runs against India on 12 November 1983, while Javed Miandad was the quickest to do so in just 35 innings, on 15 November 1989.

Leading run-getters against India in Test cricket

Runs

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

Ave.

HS

100

50

Career span against India

2578

Joe Root

Eng

27

49

58.59

218

9

10

Dec 2012 to Feb 2024

2555

Ricky Ponting

Aus

29

51

54.36

257

8

12

Oct 1996 to Jan 2012

2431

Alastair Cook

Eng

30

54

47.67

294

7

9

Mar 2006 to Sep 2018

2344

Clive Lloyd

WI

28

44

58.60

242*

7

12

Dec 1966 to Dec 1983

2228

Javed Miandad

Pak

28

39

67.52

280*

5

14

Oct 1978 to Dec 1989


 

190 The first-innings lead gained by India in the first Test in Hyderabad is now its second-biggest in a defeat. However, this is its most significant lead gained in a home Test defeat. Previously, India had lost the Chennai (at the Corporation Stadium) Test against Australia by 139 runs after taking the first-innings lead of 65 runs, which means that the Hyderabad Test was the first home defeat for India after taking a first-innings lead of 100 or more runs.

Highest first innings leads for India in lost Test matches

Lead

Team1


 

Team2

Opponent’s winning margin

Venue

Date

192

Sri Lanka (183 & 367)

beat

India (375 & 112)

63 runs

Galle

15 Aug 2015

190

England (246 & 420)

beat

India (436 & 202)

28 runs

Hyderabad

28 Jan 2024

132

India (416 & 245)

lost to

England (284 & 378/3)

7 wickets

Birmingham

5 Jul 2022

80

Australia (145 & 451)

beat

India (225 & 333)

38 runs

Adelaide

29 Jan 1992

69

Australia (463 & 401/7d)

beat

India (532 & 210)

122 runs

Sydney

6 Jan 2008

Note: Since that Galle defeat, India’s head-to-head match results in Tests against Sri Lanka read: won 8, drawn 2, loss nil.


 

184 The number of wickets claimed by England’s James Anderson across all international formats against India. His wickets tally makes him the opponent bowler with maximum international wickets against India. Before the start of the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Anderson was tied with Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan with 179 wickets. His first wicket of the series, that of Shubman Gill, in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, took him past Murali’s tally, on 2 February 2024.

Most international wickets against India


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

Summary of international wickets


 


 

Wkts

Bowler

For

Mts

Inns

Balls

Runs

Ave.

S/R


 

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

184

James Anderson

Eng

69

101

9472

4935

26.82

51.48


 

144

40

0

179

M. Muralitharan

SL

85

91

10317

5777

32.27

57.64


 

105

74

129

Imran Khan

Pak

52

65

6291

3039

23.55

48.77


 

94

35

125

Nathan Lyon

Aus

35

57

7909

4210

33.68

63.27


 

121

4

0

111

Brett Lee

Aus

49

59

4680

2983

26.87

42.16


 

53

55

3

Note: 13 bowlers have claimed 100 or more wickets in international cricket against India.


 

22 Yashasvi Jaiswal’s age when he registered the maiden double ton of his fledgling Test career during his 209 in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on 3 February 2024. Only three other double centuries involving two Indians (Vinod Kambli twice and Sunil Gavaskar) have been recorded while they were younger than Jaiswal. Incidentally, only three other batters younger than Jaiswal have made 200-plus scores against England. Meanwhile, Jaiswal also became the fourth youngest opener in Test cricket history to register a 200-plus score. Among Indian openers, only Sunil Gavaskar was younger. 


 

India’s youngest Test double-century makers

Age

Batter

Runs

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

21y-35d

Vinod Kambli

224

Eng

Mumbai

22 Feb 1993

Won

21y-55d

Vinod Kambli

227

Zim

Delhi

14 Mar 1993

Won

21y-283d

Sunil Gavaskar

220

WI

Port of Spain

19 Apr 1971

Drawn

22y-37d

Yashasvi Jaiswal

209

Eng

Visakhapatnam

3 Feb 2024

Won

23y-39d

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi

203*

Eng

Delhi

13 Feb 1964

Drawn

Note: Pataudi and Gavaskar made their 200+ scores in the second innings


 

Youngest to score 200-plus Test scores against England

Age

Batter

Runs

For

Venue

Date

Result

20y-315d

George Headley

223

WI

Kingston

10 Apr 1930


 

21y-35d

Vinod Kambli

224

Ind

Mumbai

22 Feb 1993

Won

21y-307d

Don Bradman

254

Aus

Lord’s

30 Jun 1930


 

21y-318d

Don Bradman

334

Aus

Leeds

11 Jul 1930


 

21y-358d

Don Bradman

232

Aus

The Oval

20 Aug 1930


 

22y-37d

Yashasvi Jaiswal

209

Ind

Visakhapatnam

3 Feb 2024

Won

Youngest openers to score 200-plus Test scores

Age

Batter

Runs

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

21y-259d

Graeme Smith

200

SAf

Ban

East London

18 Oct 2002

Won

21y-279d

Kraigg Brathwaite

212

WI

Ban

Kingstown

6 Sep 2014

Won

21y-283d

Sunil Gavaskar

220

Ind 

WI

Port of Spain

19 Apr 1971

Drawn

22y-37d

Yashasvi Jaiswal

209

Ind

Eng

Visakhapatnam

3 Feb 2024

Won

22y-60d

Len Hutton

364

Eng

Aus

The Oval

22 Aug 1938

Won


 


 


 

5 The number of visiting batters to aggregate 1000 or more Test runs on Indian soil. In the second innings of the Visakhapatnam Test match on 5 February 2024, England’s Joe Root became the latest entrant to join an elite band of visiting players. West Indian Clive Lloyd was the first batter to do so in November 1983, and following him were team-mate Gordon Greenidge (in December 1987), Australian Matthew Hayden (in November 2008) and Englishman Alastair Cook (in November 2016).

1000-plus Test runs on Indian soil by visiting batters

Runs

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

Ave.

HS

100

50

Innings to reach landmark

1359

Clive Lloyd

WI

14

22

75.50

242*

4

5

17

1235

Alastair Cook

Eng

13

26

51.46

190

5

4

18

1042

Gordon Greenidge

WI

14

25

45.30

194

3

4

25

1027

Matthew Hayden

Aus

11

22

51.35

203

2

5

22

1004

Joe Root

Eng

12

24

43.65

218

2

5

24


 

All records are correct and updated until 7 February 2024.

