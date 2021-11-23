Statsman

Rizwan's spectacular feat

Mohammad Rizwan became the first batter in T20I history to aggregate over 1000 runs in a single calendar year.

Mohandas Menon
23 November, 2021 19:15 IST

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action.   -  AP

Mohandas Menon
23 November, 2021 19:15 IST

1033 The number of T20 international runs accumulated by Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan in this calendar year. This is now the most by any batter in a single year in this format in international cricket. In doing so, he also became the first batter in T20I history to aggregate over 1000 runs in a single calendar year. He achieved this feat in the T20WC semifinal match against Australia in Dubai on November 11, 2021 during his knock of 67.

Most runs in a single calendar year in T20 international cricket

RunsBatterForYearMtsInns
1033Mohd Rizwan +Pak20212320
826Babar Azam +Pak20212320
748Paul StirlingIre20192020
729Kevin O’BrienIre20192323
702Max O’DowdNeth20192424

+ in progress

First to aggregate 1000 runs in each of the three international formats

FormatBatter (Country)Year 
TestsClem Hill (Aus)in 19021060 runs, ave 55.79 in 12 matches, 21 innings
ODIsDavid Gower (Eng)in 19831086 runs, ave 63.88 in 20 matches and innings
T20IsMohd Rizwan (Pak)in 20211033 runs, ave 86.08 in 23 matches, 20 innings

How the record changed hands — a progressive record of batters with most runs in a single calendar year in T20Is

RunsBatterForYear
98Ricky PontingAus2005
127Graeme SmithSA2006
302Matthew HaydenAus2007
471Tillekaratne DilshanSL2009
472Martin GuptillNZ2012
641Virat KohliInd2016
689Shikhar DhawanInd2018
748Paul StirlingIre2019
1033Mohd RizwanPak2021

 

81 The unbeaten, match-winning, sixth wicket partnership between Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade against Pakistan in Dubai is now the highest in a successful run chase in a T20WC match for any partnership of sixth wicket or lower.

Highest unbeaten partnerships in a successful run chase for any wicket of six or lower in a T20WC match

StandwktBatter1Batter2ForOppVenueDate
81*6thMarcus StoinisMatthew WadeAusPakDubaiNov 11, 2021
55*6thElton ChigumburaTimysen MarumaZimUAESylhetMar 21, 2014
54*7thMarlon SamuelsCarlos BrathwaiteWIEngKolkataApril 3, 2016 (T20WC final)
53*8thMike HusseyMitchell JohnsonAusPakGros IsletMay 14, 2010
48*6thAsif AliShoaib MalikPakNZSharjahOct 26, 2021

 

2 The number of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul in the final stages of a T20WC tournament. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, in the semifinal against Australia, in Dubai, claimed 4/26 to join Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who claimed 4/12 against the West Indies in the final of the T20WC 2012 in Colombo.

Best bowling performance at the final stages (semis/final) of a T20 World Cup tournament

FiguresBowlerForOppVenueDateResultStage
4/12Ajantha MendisSLWIColombo RPSOct 7, 2012LostFinal
4/26Shadab KhanPakAusDubaiNov 11, 2021LostSF
3/9Sunil NarineWISLColombo RPSOct 7, 2012WonFinal
3/15Umar GulPakNZCape TownSep 22, 2007WonSF

Note: Four other bowlers (Irfan Pathan in 2007, Angelo Mathews in 2009, Ravi Rampaul in 2012 and Josh Hazlewood in 2021) had identical figures of 3/16

 

85 The number of runs made by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the final of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Dubai. This is now the joint-highest individual score to be registered in a T20 WC final. However, since Marlon Samuels was unbeaten, statistically his score is higher than Williamson’s.

Highest individual scores by a batter in a T20WC final

RunsBatterForOppVenueDateResult
85*Marlon SamuelsWIEngKolkataApril 3, 2016Won
85Kane WilliamsonNZAusDubaiNov 14, 2021Lost
78Marlon SamuelsWISLColombo RPSOct 7, 2012Won
77*Mitchell MarshAusNZDubaiNov 14, 2021Won
77Virat KohliIndSLMirpurApril 6, 2014Lost
75Gautam GambhirIndPakJohannesburgSep 24, 2007Won

 

31 The number of balls taken by Australian Mitchell Marsh to reach his fifty in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai on November 14, 2021. This is now the fastest, in terms of fewest balls taken to reach an individual fifty in a T20 WC final. Marsh had bettered the previous best of 32 balls by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson who did so, in the first innings of the same match. Interestingly, the 2021 final provided three instances in the top five as listed below.

Quickest to reach an individual fifty in a T20 World Cup final

Balls to 50Batter(Runs/balls)ForOppVenueDateResult
31Mitchell Marsh(77* in 50 balls)AusNZDubaiNov 14, 2021Won
32Kane Williamson(85 in 48 balls)NZAusDubaiNov 14, 2021lost
33Kumar Sangakkara(52* in 35 balls)SLIndMirpurApr 6, 2014Won
33Joe Root(54 in 46 balls)EngWIKolkataApr 3, 2016Lost
34David Warner(53 in 38 balls)AusNZDubaiNov 14, 2021Won

Notes:

** Williamson's 85 off 48 balls (S/R 177.08) is the quickest fifty-plus knock in a T20 World Cup final in terms of strike-rate.

** The slowest fifty is in 49 balls by Australian David Hussey (59 in 54 balls) against England in Bridgetown on May 16, 2010

** In all, 11 batters have made 13 scores of 50-plus in a T20WC final, with Kumar Sangakkara and Marlon Samuels doing so twice.

 

303 The number of runs scored by Babar Azam for Pakistan in this edition of the T20 World Cup. This is now the third-highest run-aggregate made in a single edition of a T20 WC. India’s Virat Kohli still holds the record (319 runs) for the most runs during the T20 WC tournament — in 2014 in Bangladesh.

Most runs by a batter in a single edition of T20 WC

RunsBatterForVenueYearMtsInnsAve
319Virat KohliIndiaBangladesh201466106.33
317Tillekaratne DilshanSri LankaEngland20097752.83
303Babar AzamPakistanUAE20216660.60
302Mahela JayawardeneSri LankaWest Indies20106660.40

 

16 The number of wickets claimed by Wanindu Hasaranga for Sri Lanka in this edition of the T20 World Cup. This is now the highest tally of wickets claimed by a bowler in a single edition of a T20 WC.

Most wickets by a bowler in a single edition of T20 WC

WktsBowlerForVenueYearMtsBallsEco
16Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaUAE202181805.20
15Ajantha MendisSri LankaSri Lanka201261446.12
14Dirk NannesAustraliaWest Indies201071567.03

 

6 The number of ICC World titles won by Australia since its maiden title in 1987. The most by any cricketing nation. The other sides to win at least one World title in cricket history are listed below.

TitlesTeamCricket World CupT20 World CupWorld Test Championship
6Australia1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 20152021
4West Indies1975+, 1979+2012, 2016
3India1983+, 20112007
2Pakistan19922009
2Sri Lanka19962014
2England20192010
1New Zealand2021

Note: + indicates 60-over World Cup

India is the only side, and will remain so, to win a 60-over, a 50-over and a 20-over World Cup title in history!

All records are updated and correct as of November 18, 2021

Read more stories on Statsman.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App