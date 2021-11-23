Home Statsman Rizwan's spectacular feat Mohammad Rizwan became the first batter in T20I history to aggregate over 1000 runs in a single calendar year. Mohandas Menon 23 November, 2021 19:15 IST Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action. - AP Mohandas Menon 23 November, 2021 19:15 IST 1033 The number of T20 international runs accumulated by Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan in this calendar year. This is now the most by any batter in a single year in this format in international cricket. In doing so, he also became the first batter in T20I history to aggregate over 1000 runs in a single calendar year. He achieved this feat in the T20WC semifinal match against Australia in Dubai on November 11, 2021 during his knock of 67.Most runs in a single calendar year in T20 international cricketRunsBatterForYearMtsInns1033Mohd Rizwan +Pak20212320826Babar Azam +Pak20212320748Paul StirlingIre20192020729Kevin O’BrienIre20192323702Max O’DowdNeth20192424+ in progressFirst to aggregate 1000 runs in each of the three international formatsFormatBatter (Country)Year TestsClem Hill (Aus)in 19021060 runs, ave 55.79 in 12 matches, 21 inningsODIsDavid Gower (Eng)in 19831086 runs, ave 63.88 in 20 matches and inningsT20IsMohd Rizwan (Pak)in 20211033 runs, ave 86.08 in 23 matches, 20 inningsHow the record changed hands — a progressive record of batters with most runs in a single calendar year in T20IsRunsBatterForYear98Ricky PontingAus2005127Graeme SmithSA2006302Matthew HaydenAus2007471Tillekaratne DilshanSL2009472Martin GuptillNZ2012641Virat KohliInd2016689Shikhar DhawanInd2018748Paul StirlingIre20191033Mohd RizwanPak2021 81 The unbeaten, match-winning, sixth wicket partnership between Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade against Pakistan in Dubai is now the highest in a successful run chase in a T20WC match for any partnership of sixth wicket or lower.Highest unbeaten partnerships in a successful run chase for any wicket of six or lower in a T20WC matchStandwktBatter1Batter2ForOppVenueDate81*6thMarcus StoinisMatthew WadeAusPakDubaiNov 11, 202155*6thElton ChigumburaTimysen MarumaZimUAESylhetMar 21, 201454*7thMarlon SamuelsCarlos BrathwaiteWIEngKolkataApril 3, 2016 (T20WC final)53*8thMike HusseyMitchell JohnsonAusPakGros IsletMay 14, 201048*6thAsif AliShoaib MalikPakNZSharjahOct 26, 2021 2 The number of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul in the final stages of a T20WC tournament. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, in the semifinal against Australia, in Dubai, claimed 4/26 to join Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who claimed 4/12 against the West Indies in the final of the T20WC 2012 in Colombo.Best bowling performance at the final stages (semis/final) of a T20 World Cup tournamentFiguresBowlerForOppVenueDateResultStage4/12Ajantha MendisSLWIColombo RPSOct 7, 2012LostFinal4/26Shadab KhanPakAusDubaiNov 11, 2021LostSF3/9Sunil NarineWISLColombo RPSOct 7, 2012WonFinal3/15Umar GulPakNZCape TownSep 22, 2007WonSFNote: Four other bowlers (Irfan Pathan in 2007, Angelo Mathews in 2009, Ravi Rampaul in 2012 and Josh Hazlewood in 2021) had identical figures of 3/16 85 The number of runs made by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the final of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Dubai. This is now the joint-highest individual score to be registered in a T20 WC final. However, since Marlon Samuels was unbeaten, statistically his score is higher than Williamson’s.Highest individual scores by a batter in a T20WC finalRunsBatterForOppVenueDateResult85*Marlon SamuelsWIEngKolkataApril 3, 2016Won85Kane WilliamsonNZAusDubaiNov 14, 2021Lost78Marlon SamuelsWISLColombo RPSOct 7, 2012Won77*Mitchell MarshAusNZDubaiNov 14, 2021Won77Virat KohliIndSLMirpurApril 6, 2014Lost75Gautam GambhirIndPakJohannesburgSep 24, 2007Won 31 The number of balls taken by Australian Mitchell Marsh to reach his fifty in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai on November 14, 2021. This is now the fastest, in terms of fewest balls taken to reach an individual fifty in a T20 WC final. Marsh had bettered the previous best of 32 balls by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson who did so, in the first innings of the same match. Interestingly, the 2021 final provided three instances in the top five as listed below.Quickest to reach an individual fifty in a T20 World Cup finalBalls to 50Batter(Runs/balls)ForOppVenueDateResult31Mitchell Marsh(77* in 50 balls)AusNZDubaiNov 14, 2021Won32Kane Williamson(85 in 48 balls)NZAusDubaiNov 14, 2021lost33Kumar Sangakkara(52* in 35 balls)SLIndMirpurApr 6, 2014Won33Joe Root(54 in 46 balls)EngWIKolkataApr 3, 2016Lost34David Warner(53 in 38 balls)AusNZDubaiNov 14, 2021WonNotes:** Williamson's 85 off 48 balls (S/R 177.08) is the quickest fifty-plus knock in a T20 World Cup final in terms of strike-rate.** The slowest fifty is in 49 balls by Australian David Hussey (59 in 54 balls) against England in Bridgetown on May 16, 2010** In all, 11 batters have made 13 scores of 50-plus in a T20WC final, with Kumar Sangakkara and Marlon Samuels doing so twice. 303 The number of runs scored by Babar Azam for Pakistan in this edition of the T20 World Cup. This is now the third-highest run-aggregate made in a single edition of a T20 WC. India’s Virat Kohli still holds the record (319 runs) for the most runs during the T20 WC tournament — in 2014 in Bangladesh.Most runs by a batter in a single edition of T20 WCRunsBatterForVenueYearMtsInnsAve319Virat KohliIndiaBangladesh201466106.33317Tillekaratne DilshanSri LankaEngland20097752.83303Babar AzamPakistanUAE20216660.60302Mahela JayawardeneSri LankaWest Indies20106660.40 16 The number of wickets claimed by Wanindu Hasaranga for Sri Lanka in this edition of the T20 World Cup. This is now the highest tally of wickets claimed by a bowler in a single edition of a T20 WC.Most wickets by a bowler in a single edition of T20 WCWktsBowlerForVenueYearMtsBallsEco16Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaUAE202181805.2015Ajantha MendisSri LankaSri Lanka201261446.1214Dirk NannesAustraliaWest Indies201071567.03 6 The number of ICC World titles won by Australia since its maiden title in 1987. TitlesTeamCricket World CupT20 World CupWorld Test Championship6Australia1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 20152021—4West Indies1975+, 1979+2012, 2016—3India1983+, 20112007—2Pakistan19922009—2Sri Lanka19962014—2England20192010—1New Zealand——2021Note: + indicates 60-over World CupIndia is the only side, and will remain so, to win a 60-over, a 50-over and a 20-over World Cup title in history!All records are updated and correct as of November 18, 2021