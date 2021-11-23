Rizwan's spectacular feat

1033 The number of T20 international runs accumulated by Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan in this calendar year. This is now the most by any batter in a single year in this format in international cricket. In doing so, he also became the first batter in T20I history to aggregate over 1000 runs in a single calendar year. He achieved this feat in the T20WC semifinal match against Australia in Dubai on November 11, 2021 during his knock of 67.

Most runs in a single calendar year in T20 international cricket

Runs Batter For Year Mts Inns 1033 Mohd Rizwan + Pak 2021 23 20 826 Babar Azam + Pak 2021 23 20 748 Paul Stirling Ire 2019 20 20 729 Kevin O’Brien Ire 2019 23 23 702 Max O’Dowd Neth 2019 24 24

+ in progress

First to aggregate 1000 runs in each of the three international formats

Format Batter (Country) Year Tests Clem Hill (Aus) in 1902 1060 runs, ave 55.79 in 12 matches, 21 innings ODIs David Gower (Eng) in 1983 1086 runs, ave 63.88 in 20 matches and innings T20Is Mohd Rizwan (Pak) in 2021 1033 runs, ave 86.08 in 23 matches, 20 innings

How the record changed hands — a progressive record of batters with most runs in a single calendar year in T20Is

Runs Batter For Year 98 Ricky Ponting Aus 2005 127 Graeme Smith SA 2006 302 Matthew Hayden Aus 2007 471 Tillekaratne Dilshan SL 2009 472 Martin Guptill NZ 2012 641 Virat Kohli Ind 2016 689 Shikhar Dhawan Ind 2018 748 Paul Stirling Ire 2019 1033 Mohd Rizwan Pak 2021

81 The unbeaten, match-winning, sixth wicket partnership between Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade against Pakistan in Dubai is now the highest in a successful run chase in a T20WC match for any partnership of sixth wicket or lower.

Highest unbeaten partnerships in a successful run chase for any wicket of six or lower in a T20WC match

Stand wkt Batter1 Batter2 For Opp Venue Date 81* 6th Marcus Stoinis Matthew Wade Aus Pak Dubai Nov 11, 2021 55* 6th Elton Chigumbura Timysen Maruma Zim UAE Sylhet Mar 21, 2014 54* 7th Marlon Samuels Carlos Brathwaite WI Eng Kolkata April 3, 2016 (T20WC final) 53* 8th Mike Hussey Mitchell Johnson Aus Pak Gros Islet May 14, 2010 48* 6th Asif Ali Shoaib Malik Pak NZ Sharjah Oct 26, 2021

2 The number of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul in the final stages of a T20WC tournament. Pakistan’s Shadab Khan, in the semifinal against Australia, in Dubai, claimed 4/26 to join Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who claimed 4/12 against the West Indies in the final of the T20WC 2012 in Colombo.

Best bowling performance at the final stages (semis/final) of a T20 World Cup tournament

Figures Bowler For Opp Venue Date Result Stage 4/12 Ajantha Mendis SL WI Colombo RPS Oct 7, 2012 Lost Final 4/26 Shadab Khan Pak Aus Dubai Nov 11, 2021 Lost SF 3/9 Sunil Narine WI SL Colombo RPS Oct 7, 2012 Won Final 3/15 Umar Gul Pak NZ Cape Town Sep 22, 2007 Won SF

Note: Four other bowlers (Irfan Pathan in 2007, Angelo Mathews in 2009, Ravi Rampaul in 2012 and Josh Hazlewood in 2021) had identical figures of 3/16

85 The number of runs made by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the final of the T20 World Cup against Australia in Dubai. This is now the joint-highest individual score to be registered in a T20 WC final. However, since Marlon Samuels was unbeaten, statistically his score is higher than Williamson’s.

Highest individual scores by a batter in a T20WC final

Runs Batter For Opp Venue Date Result 85* Marlon Samuels WI Eng Kolkata April 3, 2016 Won 85 Kane Williamson NZ Aus Dubai Nov 14, 2021 Lost 78 Marlon Samuels WI SL Colombo RPS Oct 7, 2012 Won 77* Mitchell Marsh Aus NZ Dubai Nov 14, 2021 Won 77 Virat Kohli Ind SL Mirpur April 6, 2014 Lost 75 Gautam Gambhir Ind Pak Johannesburg Sep 24, 2007 Won

31 The number of balls taken by Australian Mitchell Marsh to reach his fifty in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai on November 14, 2021. This is now the fastest, in terms of fewest balls taken to reach an individual fifty in a T20 WC final. Marsh had bettered the previous best of 32 balls by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson who did so, in the first innings of the same match. Interestingly, the 2021 final provided three instances in the top five as listed below.

Quickest to reach an individual fifty in a T20 World Cup final

Balls to 50 Batter (Runs/balls) For Opp Venue Date Result 31 Mitchell Marsh (77* in 50 balls) Aus NZ Dubai Nov 14, 2021 Won 32 Kane Williamson (85 in 48 balls) NZ Aus Dubai Nov 14, 2021 lost 33 Kumar Sangakkara (52* in 35 balls) SL Ind Mirpur Apr 6, 2014 Won 33 Joe Root (54 in 46 balls) Eng WI Kolkata Apr 3, 2016 Lost 34 David Warner (53 in 38 balls) Aus NZ Dubai Nov 14, 2021 Won

Notes:

** Williamson's 85 off 48 balls (S/R 177.08) is the quickest fifty-plus knock in a T20 World Cup final in terms of strike-rate.

** The slowest fifty is in 49 balls by Australian David Hussey (59 in 54 balls) against England in Bridgetown on May 16, 2010

** In all, 11 batters have made 13 scores of 50-plus in a T20WC final, with Kumar Sangakkara and Marlon Samuels doing so twice.

303 The number of runs scored by Babar Azam for Pakistan in this edition of the T20 World Cup. This is now the third-highest run-aggregate made in a single edition of a T20 WC. India’s Virat Kohli still holds the record (319 runs) for the most runs during the T20 WC tournament — in 2014 in Bangladesh.

Most runs by a batter in a single edition of T20 WC

Runs Batter For Venue Year Mts Inns Ave 319 Virat Kohli India Bangladesh 2014 6 6 106.33 317 Tillekaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka England 2009 7 7 52.83 303 Babar Azam Pakistan UAE 2021 6 6 60.60 302 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka West Indies 2010 6 6 60.40

16 The number of wickets claimed by Wanindu Hasaranga for Sri Lanka in this edition of the T20 World Cup. This is now the highest tally of wickets claimed by a bowler in a single edition of a T20 WC.

Most wickets by a bowler in a single edition of T20 WC

Wkts Bowler For Venue Year Mts Balls Eco 16 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka UAE 2021 8 180 5.20 15 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2012 6 144 6.12 14 Dirk Nannes Australia West Indies 2010 7 156 7.03

6 The number of ICC World titles won by Australia since its maiden title in 1987. The most by any cricketing nation. The other sides to win at least one World title in cricket history are listed below.

Titles Team Cricket World Cup T20 World Cup World Test Championship 6 Australia 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 2021 — 4 West Indies 1975+, 1979+ 2012, 2016 — 3 India 1983+, 2011 2007 — 2 Pakistan 1992 2009 — 2 Sri Lanka 1996 2014 — 2 England 2019 2010 — 1 New Zealand — — 2021

Note: + indicates 60-over World Cup

India is the only side, and will remain so, to win a 60-over, a 50-over and a 20-over World Cup title in history!

All records are updated and correct as of November 18, 2021