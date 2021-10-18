Captain forever: Dhoni's envious T20 record

300 The number of T20 matches captained by M. S. Dhoni in his career when he led Chennai Super Kings in the final in Dubai against Kolkata. Interestingly it was the 347th match of his T20 career. This means he has captained 86% of the T20 matches he has played since his debut in this format in the Johannesburg T20 international on December 1, 2006.

Most T20 matches as captain

Matches Captain Captaincy span 300 M. S. Dhoni 2007-2021 208 Darren Sammy 2006-2020 185 Virat Kohli 2011-2021 170 Gautam Gambhir 2009-2018 153 Rohit Sharma 2013-2021

2 The number of batters in an IPL match to score 50 percent of the side's total while batting at number seven or lower. Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia is the latest to achieve this during his knock of 44 out of his team’s total of 85 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 7, 2021. The first to make 50 per cent at that batting position was Chennai Super Kings' captain M. S. Dhoni, which incidentally was in the final of the 2013 edition.

High percentage of runs scored by a batter in his side’s total in the IPL

% Batter Score Total (overs) For Against Venue Date M Inns 51.76 Rahul Tewatia 44 85/10 (16.1) Rajasthan Kolkata Sharjah Oct 7, 2021 2 50.40 MS Dhoni 63* 125/9 (20.0) Chennai Mumbai Kolkata May 26, 2013 2 46.30 Andre Russell 50* 108/9 (20.0) Kolkata Chennai Chennai Apr 9, 2019 1 45.31 Sam Curran 52 114/9 (20.0) Chennai Mumbai Sharjah Oct 23, 2020 1 45.54 Ryan McLaren 51* 112/8 (20.0) Punjab Pune Mumbai DYP Apr 10, 2011 1

Note: all the instances listed above were in losing causes

35 Rajasthan Royals’ score at the fall of its seventh wicket against Kolkata in Sharjah on October 7, 2021 is now the lowest score by any IPL side at the fall of the seventh wicket.

Lowest score at the fall of the seventh wicket in an IPL match

Score By Total (overs) Against Venue Date MInns 35/7 Rajasthan 85/10 (16.1) Kolkata Sharjah Oct 7, 2021 2 42/7 Bangalore 49/10 (9.4) Kolkata Kolkata Apr 23, 2017 2 43/7 Bangalore 82/10 (15.1) Kolkata Bangalore Apr 18, 2008 2 43/7 Chennai 114/9 (20.0) Mumbai Sharjah Oct 23, 2020 1 46/7 Bangalore 70/10 (15.0) Rajasthan Abu Dhabi Apr 26, 2014 1 46/7 Delhi 66/10 (13.4) Mumbai Delhi May 6, 2017 2

Note: all the instances listed above were in losing causes

5 The number of batters who have registered a fifty score in less than 17 balls in IPL cricket. Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan became the latest to do so against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on October 8, 2021 during his swashbuckling knock of 84 in 22 balls. He reached his fifty in just 16 balls, which, incidentally, is the quickest by a Mumbai Indian batter. It is also the quickest by a batter in an IPL match outside India.

Fastest to reach an individual fifty in IPL cricket

Balls Batter Runs (Balls) For Against Venue Date M Inns Bat# Result 14 KL Rahul 51 (16) Punjab Delhi Mohali Apr 8, 2018 2 1 W 15 Yusuf Pathan 72 (22) Kolkata Hyderabad Kolkata May 24, 2014 2 4 W 15 Sunil Narine 54 (17) Kolkata Bangalore Bangalore May 7, 2017 2 2 W 16 Suresh Raina 87 (25) Chennai Punjab Mumbai WS May 30, 2014 2 3 L 16 Ishan Kishan 84 (32) Mumbai Hyderabad Abu Dhabi Oct 8, 2021 1 2 W

Note: Ishan Kishan now joins Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine to become only the third IPL player to register two fifties in less than 18 balls!

Fastest to reach an individual fifty in IPL cricket for Mumbai Indians

Balls Batter Runs (Balls) Against Venue Date M Inns Bat# Result 16 Ishan Kishan 84 (32) Hyderabad Abu Dhabi Oct 8, 2021 1 2 W 17 Kieron Pollard 51* (17) Kolkata Mumbai WS Apr 28, 2016 2 6 W 17 Hardik Pandya 91 (34) Kolkata Kolkata Apr 28, 2019 2 6 L 17 Ishan Kishan 62 (21) Kolkata Kolkata May 9, 2018 1 4 W 17 Kieron Pollard 87* (34) Chennai Delhi May 1, 2021 2 5 W

131 The highest score made at the halfway stage (10 overs) by a side in IPL cricket. Mumbai Indians’ score of 131/3 after the 10th over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi is now the joint-highest by any side in IPL cricket. Hyderabad bowlers suffered once before when Punjab batters, too, reached 131/3 after the first 10 overs in Hyderabad on May 14, 2014.

Highest scores reached after the 10th over in an IPL match

Score By (Total, overs) Against Venue Date M Inns Result 131/3 Punjab (211/4, 18.4) Hyderabad Hyderabad May 14, 2014 2 Won 131/3 Mumbai (235/9, 20.0) Hyderabad Abu Dhabi Oct 8, 2021 1 Won 130/0 Deccan (155/0, 12.0) Mumbai Mumbai DYP Apr 27, 2008 2 Won 129/0 Bangalore (211/3, 15.0) Punjab Bangalore May 18, 2016 1 Won

56 The number of runs conceded by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Lockie Ferguson in Dubai against Chennai Super Kings is now the second most conceded by a bowler in an IPL final.

Fifty or more runs conceded by a bowler in an IPL final

Bowling Bowler For Against Venue Date 4-0-61-0 Shane Watson Bangalore Hyderabad Bangalore May 29, 2016 4-0-56-0 Lockie Ferguson Kolkata Chennai Dubai Oct 15, 2021 4-0-54-4 Karanveer Singh Punjab Kolkata Bangalore June 1, 2014 4-0-52-1 Sandeep Sharma Hyderabad Chennai Mumbai WS May 27, 2018

Note: All the above matches were lost by the bowling side

40 M. S. Dhoni’s age when he and his team Chennai Super Kings won the fourth IPL title in Dubai on October 15, 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders. This has made him the oldest player to be a part of an IPL title winning XI in a grand final.

Oldest to appear for an IPL title winning side

Age Player Winning side Against Venue Date of final 40y-100d M. S. Dhoni Chennai Kolkata Dubai Oct 15, 2021 38y-262d Shane Warne Rajasthan Chennai Mumbai DYP Jun 1, 2008 38y-178d Matthew Hayden Chennai Mumbai Mumbai DYP Apr 25, 2010 38y-8d M. Muralitharan Chennai Mumbai Mumbai DYP Apr 25, 2010 38y-8d Dwayne Bravo Chennai Kolkata Dubai Oct 15, 2021

4 The number of IPL titles won by Stephen Fleming as a coach. His recent title (all for Chennai) in Dubai makes him the most successful coach in IPL history.

IPL title winning coaches

Titles Coach From Franchise Winning years 4 Stephen Fleming New Zealand Chennai Super Kings 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 3 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka Mumbai Indians 2017, 2019, 2020 2 Trevor Bayliss Australia Kolkata Knight Riders 2012, 2014 1 Shane Warne Australia Rajasthan Royals 2008 1 Darren Lehmann Australia Deccan Chargers 2009 1 John Wright New Zealand Mumbai Indians 2013 1 Ricky Ponting Australia Mumbai Indians 2015 1 Tom Moody Australia Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016

Note: Warne was also the captain and player

All records are updated and correct as of October 15, 2021