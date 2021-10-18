Statsman

Captain forever: Dhoni's envious T20 record

Dhoni has captained 86% of the T20 matches he has played since his debut in this format in the Johannesburg T20 international on December 1, 2006.

V.V Rajasekhara Rao_4734
18 October, 2021 19:38 IST

CSK skipper MS Dhoni after leading his side to a fourth IPL title.   -  BCCI/Sportzpics

V.V Rajasekhara Rao_4734
18 October, 2021 19:38 IST

300 The number of T20 matches captained by M. S. Dhoni in his career when he led Chennai Super Kings in the final in Dubai against Kolkata. Interestingly it was the 347th match of his T20 career. This means he has captained 86% of the T20 matches he has played since his debut in this format in the Johannesburg T20 international on December 1, 2006.

Most T20 matches as captain

Matches

Captain

Captaincy span

300

M. S. Dhoni

2007-2021

208

Darren Sammy

2006-2020

185

Virat Kohli

2011-2021

170

Gautam Gambhir

2009-2018

153

Rohit Sharma

2013-2021

 

 

2 The number of batters in an IPL match to score 50 percent of the side's total while batting at number seven or lower. Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia is the latest to achieve this during his knock of 44 out of his team’s total of 85 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 7, 2021. The first to make 50 per cent at that batting position was Chennai Super Kings' captain M. S. Dhoni, which incidentally was in the final of the 2013 edition.

High percentage of runs scored by a batter in his side’s total in the IPL

%

Batter

Score

Total

(overs)

For

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

51.76

Rahul Tewatia

44

85/10

(16.1)

Rajasthan

Kolkata

Sharjah

Oct 7, 2021

2

50.40

MS Dhoni

63*

125/9

(20.0)

Chennai

Mumbai

Kolkata

May 26, 2013

2

46.30

Andre Russell

50*

108/9

(20.0)

Kolkata

Chennai

Chennai

Apr 9, 2019

1

45.31

Sam Curran

52

114/9

(20.0)

Chennai

Mumbai

Sharjah

Oct 23, 2020

1

45.54

Ryan McLaren

51*

112/8

(20.0)

Punjab

Pune

Mumbai DYP

Apr 10, 2011

1

Note: all the instances listed above were in losing causes

 

35 Rajasthan Royals’ score at the fall of its seventh wicket against Kolkata in Sharjah on October 7, 2021 is now the lowest score by any IPL side at the fall of the seventh wicket.

Lowest score at the fall of the seventh wicket in an IPL match

Score

By

Total

(overs)

Against

Venue

Date

MInns

35/7

Rajasthan

85/10

(16.1)

Kolkata

Sharjah

Oct 7, 2021

2

42/7

Bangalore

49/10

(9.4)

Kolkata

Kolkata

Apr 23, 2017

2

43/7

Bangalore

82/10

(15.1)

Kolkata

Bangalore

Apr 18, 2008

2

43/7

Chennai

114/9

(20.0)

Mumbai

Sharjah

Oct 23, 2020

1

46/7

Bangalore

70/10

(15.0)

Rajasthan

Abu Dhabi

Apr 26, 2014

1

46/7

Delhi

66/10

(13.4)

Mumbai

Delhi

May 6, 2017

2

Note: all the instances listed above were in losing causes

 

5 The number of batters who have registered a fifty score in less than 17 balls in IPL cricket. Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan became the latest to do so against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on October 8, 2021 during his swashbuckling knock of 84 in 22 balls. He reached his fifty in just 16 balls, which, incidentally, is the quickest by a Mumbai Indian batter. It is also the quickest by a batter in an IPL match outside India.

Fastest to reach an individual fifty in IPL cricket

Balls

Batter

Runs

(Balls)

For

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

Bat#

Result

14

KL Rahul

51

(16)

Punjab

Delhi

Mohali

Apr 8, 2018

2

1

W

15

Yusuf Pathan

72

(22)

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Kolkata

May 24, 2014

2

4

W

15

Sunil Narine

54

(17)

Kolkata

Bangalore

Bangalore

May 7, 2017

2

2

W

16

Suresh Raina

87

(25)

Chennai

Punjab

Mumbai WS

May 30, 2014

2

3

L

16

Ishan Kishan

84

(32)

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi

Oct 8, 2021

1

2

W

Note: Ishan Kishan now joins Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine to become only the third IPL player to register two fifties in less than 18 balls!

 

Fastest to reach an individual fifty in IPL cricket for Mumbai Indians

Balls

Batter

Runs

(Balls)

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

Bat#

Result

16

Ishan Kishan

84

(32)

Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi

Oct 8, 2021

1

2

W

17

Kieron Pollard

51*

(17)

Kolkata

Mumbai WS

Apr 28, 2016

2

6

W

17

Hardik Pandya

91

(34)

Kolkata

Kolkata

Apr 28, 2019

2

6

L

17

Ishan Kishan

62

(21)

Kolkata

Kolkata

May 9, 2018

1

4

W

17

Kieron Pollard

87*

(34)

Chennai

Delhi

May 1, 2021

2

5

W

 

131 The highest score made at the halfway stage (10 overs) by a side in IPL cricket. Mumbai Indians’ score of 131/3 after the 10th over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi is now the joint-highest by any side in IPL cricket. Hyderabad bowlers suffered once before when Punjab batters, too, reached 131/3 after the first 10 overs in Hyderabad on May 14, 2014.

Highest scores reached after the 10th over in an IPL match

Score

By

(Total, overs)

Against

Venue

Date

M Inns

Result

131/3

Punjab

(211/4, 18.4)

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

May 14, 2014

2

Won

131/3

Mumbai

(235/9, 20.0)

Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi

Oct 8, 2021

1

Won

130/0

Deccan

(155/0, 12.0)

Mumbai

Mumbai DYP

Apr 27, 2008

2

Won

129/0

Bangalore

(211/3, 15.0)

Punjab

Bangalore

May 18, 2016

1

Won

 

56 The number of runs conceded by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Lockie Ferguson in Dubai against Chennai Super Kings is now the second most conceded by a bowler in an IPL final.

Fifty or more runs conceded by a bowler in an IPL final

Bowling

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Date

4-0-61-0

Shane Watson

Bangalore

Hyderabad

Bangalore

May 29, 2016

4-0-56-0

Lockie Ferguson

Kolkata

Chennai

Dubai

Oct 15, 2021

4-0-54-4

Karanveer Singh

Punjab

Kolkata

Bangalore

June 1, 2014

4-0-52-1

Sandeep Sharma

Hyderabad

Chennai

Mumbai WS

May 27, 2018

Note: All the above matches were lost by the bowling side

40 M. S. Dhoni’s age when he and his team Chennai Super Kings won the fourth IPL title in Dubai on October 15, 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders. This has made him the oldest player to be a part of an IPL title winning XI in a grand final.

Oldest to appear for an IPL title winning side

Age

Player

Winning side

Against

Venue

Date of final

40y-100d

M. S. Dhoni

Chennai

Kolkata

Dubai

Oct 15, 2021

38y-262d

Shane Warne

Rajasthan

Chennai

Mumbai DYP

Jun 1, 2008

38y-178d

Matthew Hayden

Chennai

Mumbai

Mumbai DYP

Apr 25, 2010

38y-8d

M. Muralitharan

Chennai

Mumbai

Mumbai DYP

Apr 25, 2010

38y-8d

Dwayne Bravo

Chennai

Kolkata

Dubai

Oct 15, 2021

 

4 The number of IPL titles won by Stephen Fleming as a coach. His recent title (all for Chennai) in Dubai makes him the most successful coach in IPL history.

IPL title winning coaches

Titles

Coach

From

Franchise

Winning years

4

Stephen Fleming

New Zealand

Chennai Super Kings

2010, 2011, 2018, 2021

3

Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka

Mumbai Indians

2017, 2019, 2020

2

Trevor Bayliss

Australia

Kolkata Knight Riders

2012, 2014

1

Shane Warne

Australia

Rajasthan Royals

2008

1

Darren Lehmann

Australia

Deccan Chargers

2009

1

John Wright

New Zealand

Mumbai Indians

2013

1

Ricky Ponting

Australia

Mumbai Indians

2015

1

Tom Moody

Australia

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2016

Note: Warne was also the captain and player

 

All records are updated and correct as of October 15, 2021

Read more stories on Statsman.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App