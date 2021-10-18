Home Statsman Captain forever: Dhoni's envious T20 record Dhoni has captained 86% of the T20 matches he has played since his debut in this format in the Johannesburg T20 international on December 1, 2006. V.V Rajasekhara Rao_4734 18 October, 2021 19:38 IST CSK skipper MS Dhoni after leading his side to a fourth IPL title. - BCCI/Sportzpics V.V Rajasekhara Rao_4734 18 October, 2021 19:38 IST 300 The number of T20 matches captained by M. S. Dhoni in his career when he led Chennai Super Kings in the final in Dubai against Kolkata. Interestingly it was the 347th match of his T20 career. This means he has captained 86% of the T20 matches he has played since his debut in this format in the Johannesburg T20 international on December 1, 2006.Most T20 matches as captainMatchesCaptainCaptaincy span300M. S. Dhoni2007-2021208Darren Sammy2006-2020185Virat Kohli2011-2021170Gautam Gambhir2009-2018153Rohit Sharma2013-2021 2 The number of batters in an IPL match to score 50 percent of the side's total while batting at number seven or lower. Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia is the latest to achieve this during his knock of 44 out of his team’s total of 85 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 7, 2021. The first to make 50 per cent at that batting position was Chennai Super Kings' captain M. S. Dhoni, which incidentally was in the final of the 2013 edition.High percentage of runs scored by a batter in his side’s total in the IPL%BatterScoreTotal(overs)ForAgainstVenueDateM Inns51.76Rahul Tewatia4485/10(16.1)RajasthanKolkataSharjahOct 7, 2021250.40MS Dhoni63*125/9(20.0)ChennaiMumbaiKolkataMay 26, 2013246.30Andre Russell50*108/9(20.0)KolkataChennaiChennaiApr 9, 2019145.31Sam Curran52114/9(20.0)ChennaiMumbaiSharjahOct 23, 2020145.54Ryan McLaren51*112/8(20.0)PunjabPuneMumbai DYPApr 10, 20111Note: all the instances listed above were in losing causes 35 Rajasthan Royals’ score at the fall of its seventh wicket against Kolkata in Sharjah on October 7, 2021 is now the lowest score by any IPL side at the fall of the seventh wicket.Lowest score at the fall of the seventh wicket in an IPL matchScoreByTotal(overs)AgainstVenueDateMInns35/7Rajasthan85/10(16.1)KolkataSharjahOct 7, 2021242/7Bangalore49/10(9.4)KolkataKolkataApr 23, 2017243/7Bangalore82/10(15.1)KolkataBangaloreApr 18, 2008243/7Chennai114/9(20.0)MumbaiSharjahOct 23, 2020146/7Bangalore70/10(15.0)RajasthanAbu DhabiApr 26, 2014146/7Delhi66/10(13.4)MumbaiDelhiMay 6, 20172Note: all the instances listed above were in losing causes 5 The number of batters who have registered a fifty score in less than 17 balls in IPL cricket. Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan became the latest to do so against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on October 8, 2021 during his swashbuckling knock of 84 in 22 balls. He reached his fifty in just 16 balls, which, incidentally, is the quickest by a Mumbai Indian batter. It is also the quickest by a batter in an IPL match outside India.Fastest to reach an individual fifty in IPL cricketBallsBatterRuns(Balls)ForAgainstVenueDateM InnsBat#Result14KL Rahul51(16)PunjabDelhiMohaliApr 8, 201821W15Yusuf Pathan72(22)KolkataHyderabadKolkataMay 24, 201424W15Sunil Narine54(17)KolkataBangaloreBangaloreMay 7, 201722W16Suresh Raina87(25)ChennaiPunjabMumbai WSMay 30, 201423L16Ishan Kishan84(32)MumbaiHyderabadAbu DhabiOct 8, 202112WNote: Ishan Kishan now joins Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine to become only the third IPL player to register two fifties in less than 18 balls! Fastest to reach an individual fifty in IPL cricket for Mumbai IndiansBallsBatterRuns(Balls)AgainstVenueDateM InnsBat#Result16Ishan Kishan84(32)HyderabadAbu DhabiOct 8, 202112W17Kieron Pollard51*(17)KolkataMumbai WSApr 28, 201626W17Hardik Pandya91(34)KolkataKolkataApr 28, 201926L17Ishan Kishan62(21)KolkataKolkataMay 9, 201814W17Kieron Pollard87*(34)ChennaiDelhiMay 1, 202125W 131 The highest score made at the halfway stage (10 overs) by a side in IPL cricket. Mumbai Indians’ score of 131/3 after the 10th over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi is now the joint-highest by any side in IPL cricket. Hyderabad bowlers suffered once before when Punjab batters, too, reached 131/3 after the first 10 overs in Hyderabad on May 14, 2014.Highest scores reached after the 10th over in an IPL matchScoreBy(Total, overs)AgainstVenueDateM InnsResult131/3Punjab(211/4, 18.4)HyderabadHyderabadMay 14, 20142Won131/3Mumbai(235/9, 20.0)HyderabadAbu DhabiOct 8, 20211Won130/0Deccan(155/0, 12.0)MumbaiMumbai DYPApr 27, 20082Won129/0Bangalore(211/3, 15.0)PunjabBangaloreMay 18, 20161Won 56 The number of runs conceded by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Lockie Ferguson in Dubai against Chennai Super Kings is now the second most conceded by a bowler in an IPL final.Fifty or more runs conceded by a bowler in an IPL finalBowlingBowlerForAgainstVenueDate4-0-61-0Shane WatsonBangaloreHyderabadBangaloreMay 29, 20164-0-56-0Lockie FergusonKolkataChennaiDubaiOct 15, 20214-0-54-4Karanveer SinghPunjabKolkataBangaloreJune 1, 20144-0-52-1Sandeep SharmaHyderabadChennaiMumbai WSMay 27, 2018Note: All the above matches were lost by the bowling side40 M. S. Dhoni’s age when he and his team Chennai Super Kings won the fourth IPL title in Dubai on October 15, 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders. This has made him the oldest player to be a part of an IPL title winning XI in a grand final.Oldest to appear for an IPL title winning sideAgePlayerWinning sideAgainstVenueDate of final40y-100dM. S. DhoniChennaiKolkataDubaiOct 15, 202138y-262dShane WarneRajasthanChennaiMumbai DYPJun 1, 200838y-178dMatthew HaydenChennaiMumbaiMumbai DYPApr 25, 201038y-8dM. MuralitharanChennaiMumbaiMumbai DYPApr 25, 201038y-8dDwayne BravoChennaiKolkataDubaiOct 15, 2021 4 The number of IPL titles won by Stephen Fleming as a coach. His recent title (all for Chennai) in Dubai makes him the most successful coach in IPL history.IPL title winning coachesTitlesCoachFromFranchiseWinning years4Stephen FlemingNew ZealandChennai Super Kings2010, 2011, 2018, 20213Mahela JayawardeneSri LankaMumbai Indians2017, 2019, 20202Trevor BaylissAustraliaKolkata Knight Riders2012, 20141Shane WarneAustraliaRajasthan Royals20081Darren LehmannAustraliaDeccan Chargers20091John WrightNew ZealandMumbai Indians20131Ricky PontingAustraliaMumbai Indians20151Tom MoodyAustraliaSunrisers Hyderabad2016Note: Warne was also the captain and player All records are updated and correct as of October 15, 2021 Read more stories on Statsman.