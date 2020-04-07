Home Statsman Data: Highs and lows of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 This edition of Ranji Trophy saw a new champion in Saurashtra elected. Chandigarh competed for the first time while Bengal finished runner-up for a record 12th time. Mohandas Menon 07 April, 2020 14:35 IST Saurahstra captain Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteswar Pujara hold the Ranji Trophy at the presentation ceremony after the final against Bengal in Rajkot on March 13, 2020. Saurashtra beating Bengal by virtue of its first-innings lead. - Vijay Soneji Mohandas Menon 07 April, 2020 14:35 IST The 86th edition of the Ranji Trophy tournament, India’s premier first-class cricket tournament, took place from December 9, 2019, to March 13, 2020.This edition saw a record 38 teams participating and in all a total of 169 matches were played. Chandigarh competed in the Ranji Trophy for the first time. This season, we saw a new Ranji Trophy champion in Saurashtra, which became the 19th team to win the competition since the first edition in the 1934-35 season. WATCH: Ranji Trophy final wrap - Saurashtra wins maiden title It should, however, be noted that two others sides from the same area as Saurashtra had won the Ranji title before independence – Nawanagar (in 1936-37) and Western India States (in 1943-44).Meanwhile, it was heartburn for the Bengal side. Although it has managed to win the tournament twice before in 1938-39 and 1989-90, it has now finished runner-up for a record 12th time – the most by an Indian domestic side. Vidarbha, the champion for the last two years, and 41-time winner Mumbai disappointed as they failed to reach the last eight. Meet Hemali, the scorer who completed 25 years A look at the highs and lows in the competition this season.Winner: Saurashtra (maiden title)Runner-up: Bengal (12th loss in a final)Semifinalists: Gujarat, KarnatakaQuarterfinalists: Odisha, Andhra, Goa, Jammu and KashmirHighest totals688/7 declared by Mumbai v Uttar Pradesh at Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)672/8 declared by Chandigarh v Manipur at Kolkata VAG662/4 declared by Meghalaya v Mizoram at Kolkata VAGHighest match aggregates1,405 runs for 28 wickets between Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland at Dimapur1,380 runs for 24 wickets between Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at Puducherry1,371 runs for 33 wickets between Baroda and Mumbai at VadodaraLowest totals27/10 by Manipur v Meghalaya at Mangoldoi44/10 by Maharashtra v Services at Palam, Delhi49/10 by Tripura v Haryana at Lahli, RohtakBiggest victoriesBy wickets: 10 wickets (on 7 occasions by 7 sides)By runs: 464 runs, Gujarat beat Goa at ValsadBy innings: Innings and 425 runs, Meghalaya beat Mizoram at Kolkata VAGNarrowest victoriesBy wickets: 1 wicket (3 occasions by 3 sides)By runs: 21 runs, Kerala beat Punjab at ThumbaMost extras conceded73 by Madhya Pradesh v Karnataka at ShimogaTotal individual 100s215 (includes 3 scores of 300-plus and 25 scores between 200 and 299)Highest individual scores307* by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram v Arunachal Pradesh at Puducherry303* by Manoj Tiwary for Bengal v Hyderabad at Kalyani301* by Sarfaraz Khan for Mumbai v Uttar Pradesh at Mumbai WS267* by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh v Nagaland at Dimapur254* by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Mizoram at Kolkata VAG250 by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya v Arunachal Pradesh at Dibrugarh100s in each innings178 & 205* by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh v Mizoram at Puducherry140 & 113* by Mohd Rahamatullah for Bihar v Arunachal Pradesh at Patna Rahul Dalal...highest run-aggregagate — 1340 runs in nine matches and 17 innings for Arunachal Pradesh. - Akhilesh Kumar Highest run aggregate1,340 runs by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 innings998 runs by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 innings976 runs by Puneet Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings967 runs by Paras Dogra for Puducherry in 9 matches and 13 innings928 runs by Sarfaraz Khan for Mumbai in 6 matches and 9 inningsHighest batting average154.66 by Sarfaraz Khan for Mumbai – 928 runs in 9 innings with 3 not outs99.60 by Bipul Sharma for Chandigarh – 498 runs in 7 innings with 2 not outs96.60 by Uday Kaul for Chandigarh – 483 runs in 9 innings with 4 not outsHighest batting strike rates164.74 by Suryakant Pradhan for Odisha – 257 runs in 156 balls in 13 innings112.97 by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir – 592 runs in 524 balls in 17 innings110.93 by K. Gowtham for Karnataka – 284 runs in 256 balls in 9 inningsMost fours174 by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 innings138 fours by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings127 fours by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 inningsMost sixes36 sixes by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir in 10 matches and 17 innings26 sixes by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches in 14 innings24 sixes by Ankit Kaushik for Chandigarh in 9 matches in 8 inningsMost individual 100s4 by Harpreet Singh for Chhattisgarh in 8 matches and 11 innings4 by Paras Dogra for Puducherry in 9 matches and 13 innings4 by Amit Verma for Goa in 10 matches and in 14 innings4 by Mohd Rahmatullah for Bihar in 9 matches and 15 innings4 by KB Pawan for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 innings4 by Arpit Vasavada for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings4 by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 inningsMost 50-plus scores9 by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 innings8 by Amit Verma for Goa in 10 matches and in 14 innings8 by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings8 by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 inningsMost 50s (50-99 runs)7 by Devdutt Padikkal for Karnataka in 10 matches and 19 innings6 by Venkatesh Iyer for Madhya Pradesh in 7 matches and 11 innings6 by Shams Mulani for Mumbai in 8 matches and 11 innings6 by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 inningsMost ducks7 by Bobby Zothansanga for Mizoram in 9 matches and 15 innings6 by Lalbiakvela L Guite for Mizoram in 9 matches and 15 innings6 by Bishworjit Singh for Manipur in 9 matches and 17 inningsMost sixes in an innings13 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Mizoram at Kolkata VAG13 by Ankit Kaushik for Chandigarh v Mizoram at IT Park, Chandigarh11 by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir v Jharkhand at Ranchi11 by Paras Dogra for Puducherry v Goa at PuducherryHighest strike rate in an innings228.57 (64 in 28 balls) by Suryakant Pradhan for Odisha v Services at Cuttack (DRIEMS)170.66 (128 in 75 balls) by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir v Jharkhand at Ranchi154.41 (105* in 68 balls) by Nitish Rana for Delhi v Vidarbha at Delhi FSKMost wickets67 wickets by Jaydev Unadkat for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings55 wickets by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings52 wickets by Harshal Patel for Haryana in 9 matches and 17 innings50 wickets by Diwesh Pathania for Services in 9 matches in 17 innings49 wickets by MB Murasingh for Tripura in 9 matches and 15 innings49 wickets by Ashutosh Aman for Bihar in 9 matches and 16 innings49 wickets by Ishwar Chaudhury for Sikkim in 9 matches and 16 innings Jayadev Unadkat...most wickets — 67, in 10 matches and 16 innings for Saurashtra. - Sudhakara Jain Most five-wicket hauls7 by Jaydev Unadkat for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings6 by Ishwar Chaudhury for Sikkim in 9 matches and 16 innings5 by Saurabh Kumar for Uttar Pradesh in 8 matches and 14 innings5 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings5 Ashutosh Aman for Bihar in 9 matches and 16 inningsMost 10-wicket hauls3 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings3 Jaydev Unadkat for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings2 Saurabh Kumar for Uttar Pradesh in 8 matches and 14 inningsTotal five-wicket hauls233 (includes one nine-wicket haul, four eight-wicket hauls, 28 seven-wicket hauls, 62 six-wicket hauls, 138 five-wicket hauls)Best bowling in an innings9/52 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Nagaland at Dimapur8/22 by Rex R. Singh for Manipur v Mizoram at Kolkata VAG8/31 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Puducherry at Mangaldoi8/56 by Lalbiakvela L. Guite for Mizoram v Sikkim at Bhubaneswar (KIIT)8/60 by K. Gowtham for Karnataka v Tamil Nadu at DindigulTotal 10-wicket match hauls33 (includes one 14-wicket haul, two 13-wicket hauls, four 12-wicket hauls, eight 11-wicket hauls, 18 10-wicket hauls)Best bowling in a match14/170 by K. Gowtham for Karnataka v Tamil Nadu at Dindigul13/107 by Imliwati Lemtur for Nagaland v Meghalaya at Dimapur13/112 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Nagaland at DimapurHat-tricksAshith Sanganakal (4/5) for Puducherry v Meghalaya at MangoldoiShahbaz Ahmed (4/26) for Bengal v Hyderabad at KalyaniRavi Yadav (5/61) for Madhya Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh at IndoreSiddarth Kaul (5/24) for Punjab Andhra at PatialaNote: Ravi Yadav took a hat-trick in his every first over on debut.Best all-round performance241* and 5/60 by Ajay Mandal for Chhattisgarh v Uttarakhand at Raipur113, 55 and 6/52 by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram v Sikkim at Bhubaneshwar (KIITG)Best all-round performance in the same innings122* & 6/71 by Amit Verma for Goa v Arunachal Pradesh at Porvorim200* & 5/19 by Gurinder Singh for Chandigarh v Manipur at Kolkata VAG148 & 5/39 by Amit Verma for Goa v Mizoram at Kolkata CCFGBest all-rounders848 runs and 43 wickets by Amit Verma for Goa in 10 matches603 runs and 55 wickets by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches598 runs and 49 wickets by M. B. Murasingh for Tripura in 9 matches673 runs and 35 wickets by Iqbal Abdulla for Sikkim in 9 matches509 runs and 35 wickets by Shahbaz Ahmed for Bengal in 11 matches