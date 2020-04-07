Data: Highs and lows of Ranji Trophy 2019-20

The 86th edition of the Ranji Trophy tournament, India’s premier first-class cricket tournament, took place from December 9, 2019, to March 13, 2020.

This edition saw a record 38 teams participating and in all a total of 169 matches were played. Chandigarh competed in the Ranji Trophy for the first time. This season, we saw a new Ranji Trophy champion in Saurashtra, which became the 19th team to win the competition since the first edition in the 1934-35 season.

It should, however, be noted that two others sides from the same area as Saurashtra had won the Ranji title before independence – Nawanagar (in 1936-37) and Western India States (in 1943-44).

Meanwhile, it was heartburn for the Bengal side. Although it has managed to win the tournament twice before in 1938-39 and 1989-90, it has now finished runner-up for a record 12th time – the most by an Indian domestic side. Vidarbha, the champion for the last two years, and 41-time winner Mumbai disappointed as they failed to reach the last eight.

Meet Hemali, the scorer who completed 25 years

A look at the highs and lows in the competition this season.

Winner: Saurashtra (maiden title)

Runner-up: Bengal (12th loss in a final)

Semifinalists: Gujarat, Karnataka

Quarterfinalists: Odisha, Andhra, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir

Highest totals

688/7 declared by Mumbai v Uttar Pradesh at Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

672/8 declared by Chandigarh v Manipur at Kolkata VAG

662/4 declared by Meghalaya v Mizoram at Kolkata VAG

Highest match aggregates

1,405 runs for 28 wickets between Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland at Dimapur

1,380 runs for 24 wickets between Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at Puducherry

1,371 runs for 33 wickets between Baroda and Mumbai at Vadodara

Lowest totals

27/10 by Manipur v Meghalaya at Mangoldoi

44/10 by Maharashtra v Services at Palam, Delhi

49/10 by Tripura v Haryana at Lahli, Rohtak

Biggest victories

By wickets: 10 wickets (on 7 occasions by 7 sides)

By runs: 464 runs, Gujarat beat Goa at Valsad

By innings: Innings and 425 runs, Meghalaya beat Mizoram at Kolkata VAG

Narrowest victories

By wickets: 1 wicket (3 occasions by 3 sides)

By runs: 21 runs, Kerala beat Punjab at Thumba

Most extras conceded

73 by Madhya Pradesh v Karnataka at Shimoga

Total individual 100s

215 (includes 3 scores of 300-plus and 25 scores between 200 and 299)

Highest individual scores

307* by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram v Arunachal Pradesh at Puducherry

303* by Manoj Tiwary for Bengal v Hyderabad at Kalyani

301* by Sarfaraz Khan for Mumbai v Uttar Pradesh at Mumbai WS

267* by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh v Nagaland at Dimapur

254* by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Mizoram at Kolkata VAG

250 by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya v Arunachal Pradesh at Dibrugarh

100s in each innings

178 & 205* by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh v Mizoram at Puducherry

140 & 113* by Mohd Rahamatullah for Bihar v Arunachal Pradesh at Patna

Rahul Dalal...highest run-aggregagate — 1340 runs in nine matches and 17 innings for Arunachal Pradesh. - Akhilesh Kumar

Highest run aggregate

1,340 runs by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 innings

998 runs by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 innings

976 runs by Puneet Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings

967 runs by Paras Dogra for Puducherry in 9 matches and 13 innings

928 runs by Sarfaraz Khan for Mumbai in 6 matches and 9 innings

Highest batting average

154.66 by Sarfaraz Khan for Mumbai – 928 runs in 9 innings with 3 not outs

99.60 by Bipul Sharma for Chandigarh – 498 runs in 7 innings with 2 not outs

96.60 by Uday Kaul for Chandigarh – 483 runs in 9 innings with 4 not outs

Highest batting strike rates

164.74 by Suryakant Pradhan for Odisha – 257 runs in 156 balls in 13 innings

112.97 by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir – 592 runs in 524 balls in 17 innings

110.93 by K. Gowtham for Karnataka – 284 runs in 256 balls in 9 innings

Most fours

174 by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 innings

138 fours by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings

127 fours by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 innings

Most sixes

36 sixes by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir in 10 matches and 17 innings

26 sixes by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches in 14 innings

24 sixes by Ankit Kaushik for Chandigarh in 9 matches in 8 innings

Most individual 100s

4 by Harpreet Singh for Chhattisgarh in 8 matches and 11 innings

4 by Paras Dogra for Puducherry in 9 matches and 13 innings

4 by Amit Verma for Goa in 10 matches and in 14 innings

4 by Mohd Rahmatullah for Bihar in 9 matches and 15 innings

4 by KB Pawan for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 innings

4 by Arpit Vasavada for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings

4 by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 innings

Most 50-plus scores

9 by Rahul Dalal for Arunachal Pradesh in 9 matches and 17 innings

8 by Amit Verma for Goa in 10 matches and in 14 innings

8 by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings

8 by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram in 9 matches and 16 innings

Most 50s (50-99 runs)

7 by Devdutt Padikkal for Karnataka in 10 matches and 19 innings

6 by Venkatesh Iyer for Madhya Pradesh in 7 matches and 11 innings

6 by Shams Mulani for Mumbai in 8 matches and 11 innings

6 by Punit Bisht for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings

Most ducks

7 by Bobby Zothansanga for Mizoram in 9 matches and 15 innings

6 by Lalbiakvela L Guite for Mizoram in 9 matches and 15 innings

6 by Bishworjit Singh for Manipur in 9 matches and 17 innings

Most sixes in an innings

13 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Mizoram at Kolkata VAG

13 by Ankit Kaushik for Chandigarh v Mizoram at IT Park, Chandigarh

11 by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir v Jharkhand at Ranchi

11 by Paras Dogra for Puducherry v Goa at Puducherry

Highest strike rate in an innings

228.57 (64 in 28 balls) by Suryakant Pradhan for Odisha v Services at Cuttack (DRIEMS)

170.66 (128 in 75 balls) by Abdul Samad for Jammu and Kashmir v Jharkhand at Ranchi

154.41 (105* in 68 balls) by Nitish Rana for Delhi v Vidarbha at Delhi FSK

Most wickets

67 wickets by Jaydev Unadkat for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings

55 wickets by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings

52 wickets by Harshal Patel for Haryana in 9 matches and 17 innings

50 wickets by Diwesh Pathania for Services in 9 matches in 17 innings

49 wickets by MB Murasingh for Tripura in 9 matches and 15 innings

49 wickets by Ashutosh Aman for Bihar in 9 matches and 16 innings

49 wickets by Ishwar Chaudhury for Sikkim in 9 matches and 16 innings

Jayadev Unadkat...most wickets — 67, in 10 matches and 16 innings for Saurashtra. - Sudhakara Jain

Most five-wicket hauls

7 by Jaydev Unadkat for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings

6 by Ishwar Chaudhury for Sikkim in 9 matches and 16 innings

5 by Saurabh Kumar for Uttar Pradesh in 8 matches and 14 innings

5 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings

5 Ashutosh Aman for Bihar in 9 matches and 16 innings

Most 10-wicket hauls

3 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches and 15 innings

3 Jaydev Unadkat for Saurashtra in 10 matches and 16 innings

2 Saurabh Kumar for Uttar Pradesh in 8 matches and 14 innings

Total five-wicket hauls

233 (includes one nine-wicket haul, four eight-wicket hauls, 28 seven-wicket hauls, 62 six-wicket hauls, 138 five-wicket hauls)

Best bowling in an innings

9/52 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Nagaland at Dimapur

8/22 by Rex R. Singh for Manipur v Mizoram at Kolkata VAG

8/31 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Puducherry at Mangaldoi

8/56 by Lalbiakvela L. Guite for Mizoram v Sikkim at Bhubaneswar (KIIT)

8/60 by K. Gowtham for Karnataka v Tamil Nadu at Dindigul

Total 10-wicket match hauls

33 (includes one 14-wicket haul, two 13-wicket hauls, four 12-wicket hauls, eight 11-wicket hauls, 18 10-wicket hauls)

Best bowling in a match

14/170 by K. Gowtham for Karnataka v Tamil Nadu at Dindigul

13/107 by Imliwati Lemtur for Nagaland v Meghalaya at Dimapur

13/112 by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya v Nagaland at Dimapur

Hat-tricks

Ashith Sanganakal (4/5) for Puducherry v Meghalaya at Mangoldoi

Shahbaz Ahmed (4/26) for Bengal v Hyderabad at Kalyani

Ravi Yadav (5/61) for Madhya Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh at Indore

Siddarth Kaul (5/24) for Punjab Andhra at Patiala

Note: Ravi Yadav took a hat-trick in his every first over on debut.

Best all-round performance

241* and 5/60 by Ajay Mandal for Chhattisgarh v Uttarakhand at Raipur

113, 55 and 6/52 by Taruwar Kohli for Mizoram v Sikkim at Bhubaneshwar (KIITG)

Best all-round performance in the same innings

122* & 6/71 by Amit Verma for Goa v Arunachal Pradesh at Porvorim

200* & 5/19 by Gurinder Singh for Chandigarh v Manipur at Kolkata VAG

148 & 5/39 by Amit Verma for Goa v Mizoram at Kolkata CCFG

Best all-rounders

848 runs and 43 wickets by Amit Verma for Goa in 10 matches

603 runs and 55 wickets by Sanjay Yadav for Meghalaya in 9 matches

598 runs and 49 wickets by M. B. Murasingh for Tripura in 9 matches

673 runs and 35 wickets by Iqbal Abdulla for Sikkim in 9 matches

509 runs and 35 wickets by Shahbaz Ahmed for Bengal in 11 matches