Number crunching: Rahul races to T20I record in India's series win against New Zealand

24

The number of innings taken by K. L. Rahul to aggregate 1,000 runs as an opener in T20 International cricket. He achieved this in the fifth and final match of the series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to become the quickest in terms of innings to reach this landmark. For the record, only 20 batsmen have aggregated 1,000 or more runs in T20I cricket as an opener.

Fewest innings to aggregate 1,000 T20I runs as an opener

Innings Batsman Country Average 100s/50s Achieved on 24 K. L. Rahul India 46.45 0/10 February 2, 2020 29 Aaron Finch Australia 36.21 1/6 February 22, 2017 29 Colin Munro New Zealand 37.19 2/7 January 24, 2020 32 Alex Hales England 37.85 1/7 May 20, 2014

0

The number of occasions when a team has managed to win a bilateral T20I series 5-0 before the recent India-New Zealand one. India achieved this in Mount Maunganui when it beat the home side by seven runs on February 2. This, incidentally, was India’s eighth whitewash (in series of three or more matches) of an opponent in an away series across all formats.

Bilateral series whitewashes in T20I cricket (of four or more matches)

Result Winner Loser Venue Month, year 5-0 India New Zealand New Zealand January-February, 2020 4-0 UAE Netherlands Netherlands August, 2019 4-0 Namibia Botswana Namibia August, 2019

India’s series whitewashes of opponents across all formats away from home

Result Format Loser Month, year 5-0 ODIs Zimbabwe July-August, 2013 3-0 ODIs Zimbabwe July, 2015 3-0 T20Is Australia January, 2016 3-0 ODIs Zimbabwe June, 2016 3-0 Tests Sri Lanka July-August, 2017 5-0 ODIs Sri Lanka August-September, 2017 3–0 T20Is West Indies* August, 2019 5-0 T20Is New Zealand January-February, 2020

*Played in the West Indies and the USA.

9

The number of T20I matches in which India has gone unbeaten, including the 5-0 win over the Kiwis, is now the country’s longest undefeated run in the format. Only thrice have other teams managed to remain unbeaten on more consecutive occasions.

Longest unbeaten runs in T20I cricket

T20Is Team Period Results 12 Afghanistan February 5, 2018-September 15, 2019 12 outright wins 11 Afghanistan March 27, 2016-March 12, 2017 11 outright wins 11 Papua New Guinea March 22-October 20, 2019 10 outright wins, 1 no result 9 England May 4, 2010-January 12, 2011 8 outright wins, 1 no result 9 Ireland May 4, 2010-March 24, 2012 8 outright wins, 1 no result 9 Pakistan July 4-November 4, 2018 9 outright wins 9 Canada August 18-October 23, 2019 8 outright wins, 1 no result 9+ India December 11, 2019-February 2, 2020 6 outright wins, 2 super overs, 1 no result

+Unbeaten run still in progress.

11

The number of batsmen to aggregate 7,000 or more One-Day International runs while playing in matches away from home. Virat Kohli in the final match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui became the latest to do so, joining three other Indians (Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly) in this elite list. Kohli is the quickest to reach this landmark, doing so in just his 147th innings. Australia’s Ricky Ponting held the previous record of 180 innings.

Most ODI runs in away matches

Runs Batsman Country Matches Innings Average 100s/50s 11,450 Sachin Tendulkar India 299 292 43.05 29/58 9,550 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka + 317 309 31.83 21/44 9,510 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka + 262 251 42.65 21/60 9,065 Inzamam-ul_Haq Pakistan + 303 286 36.26 6/66 8,604 Mahela Jayawardena Sri Lanka + 297 283 32.84 15/49 8,298 Ricky Ponting Australia + 222 215 44.14 17/50 8,253 Sourav Ganguly India + 233 225 39.87 18/48 7,483 Rahul Dravid India + 247 227 37.60 6/59 7,226 Saeed Anwar Pakistan 205 204 37.83 17/35 7,181 Brian Lara West Indies + 208 204 39.03 13/43 7,002 Virat Kohli India 153 147 58.35 24/35

+Appeared for other sides.

Fewest innings to aggregate 7,000 ODI runs in away games

Innings Matches Batsman Country Average 100s Achieved on 147 153 Virat Kohli India 58.35 24 February 11, 2020 180 186 Ricky Ponting Australia 45.71 16 October 2, 2009 184 189 Sachin Tendulkar India 41.89 19 October 24, 2001 189 196 Sourav Ganguly India 40.47 18 July 25, 2004 198 202 Brian Lara West Indies 39.05 13 December 7, 2006

Notes: Kohli’s 24 100s are the highest, followed by 19 by Tendulkar. Also, Kohli is the only one of the 11 batsmen to average above 50. The next best is Ponting with 45.71.

8

The number of occasions India has gone through an entire ODI series of three or more games without winning a single match and thus losing by a margin of 0-3 or worse. It should be noted that India created history in New Zealand when it won the T20I series 5-0, becoming the first side to do so in the format. However, a week later, India had the ignominy of losing 0-3 to the home side New Zealand in the ODI series.

India losing bilateral ODI series 3-0 or more (without winning a single game)

Result Matches Lost to Venue Season Notes 5-0 5 West Indies India 1983-84 5-0 5 West Indies West Indies 1988-89 4-0 5 South Africa South Africa 2006-07 1 match was abandoned without a ball being bowled 4-0 5 New Zealand New Zealand 2013-14 1 match was a tie 3-0 5 Australia India 1984-85 2 were no result 3-0 4 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1997 1 was no result 3-0 5 England England 2011 1 was no result, 1 was a tie 3-0 3 New Zealand New Zealand 2019-20

Queries Corner Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan made more than 600 runs in first-class cricket before being dismissed. Is this a world record? – M. Suraj, Bangalore. With scores of 301*, 226* and 78 in three matches, Sarfaraz Khan became only the seventh batsman in first-class history to make 600 or more runs before being dismissed. The world record is in fact held by another India and Mumbai batsman, K. C. Ibrahim, who made 709 runs in 1947-48 before being dismissed. His scores were 218*, 36*, 234*, 77* and 144. The other Indians to do so are Vijay Merchant (634 runs in 1941-42), S. Badrinath (625 in 2007-08) and Pankaj Dharmani (608 in 1999-2000). Could you please list Mumbai’s performance in the Ranji Trophy in the last 10 years? – Sunil Paranjape, Mumbai. By performance, if you mean the team’s record in each season, then here it is. Season Performance 2010-11 Quarterfinals 2011-12 Semifinals 2012-13 Won title 2013-14 Quarterfinals 2014-15 Semifinals 2015-16 Won title 2016-17 Runner-up 2017-18 Quarterfinals 2018-19 Did not qualify for the knockouts 2019-20 Did not qualify for the knockouts

Note: All figures are updated as of February 15, 2020.