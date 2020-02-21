Home Statsman Number crunching: Rahul races to T20I record in India's series win against New Zealand Here are a list of records that were made during India's T20 series win and ODI series loss against the Black Caps in New Zealand. Mohandas Menon 21 February, 2020 00:42 IST K. L. Rahul in action during the T20I series against New Zealand. - AFP Mohandas Menon 21 February, 2020 00:42 IST 24The number of innings taken by K. L. Rahul to aggregate 1,000 runs as an opener in T20 International cricket. He achieved this in the fifth and final match of the series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to become the quickest in terms of innings to reach this landmark. For the record, only 20 batsmen have aggregated 1,000 or more runs in T20I cricket as an opener.Fewest innings to aggregate 1,000 T20I runs as an openerInningsBatsmanCountryAverage100s/50sAchieved on24K. L. RahulIndia46.450/10February 2, 202029Aaron FinchAustralia36.211/6February 22, 201729Colin MunroNew Zealand37.192/7January 24, 202032Alex HalesEngland37.851/7May 20, 2014 0The number of occasions when a team has managed to win a bilateral T20I series 5-0 before the recent India-New Zealand one. India achieved this in Mount Maunganui when it beat the home side by seven runs on February 2. This, incidentally, was India’s eighth whitewash (in series of three or more matches) of an opponent in an away series across all formats.Bilateral series whitewashes in T20I cricket (of four or more matches)ResultWinnerLoserVenueMonth, year5-0IndiaNew ZealandNew ZealandJanuary-February, 20204-0UAENetherlandsNetherlandsAugust, 20194-0NamibiaBotswanaNamibiaAugust, 2019 India’s series whitewashes of opponents across all formats away from homeResultFormatLoserMonth, year5-0ODIsZimbabweJuly-August, 20133-0ODIsZimbabweJuly, 20153-0T20IsAustraliaJanuary, 20163-0ODIsZimbabweJune, 20163-0TestsSri LankaJuly-August, 20175-0ODIsSri LankaAugust-September, 20173–0T20IsWest Indies*August, 20195-0T20IsNew ZealandJanuary-February, 2020*Played in the West Indies and the USA.9The number of T20I matches in which India has gone unbeaten, including the 5-0 win over the Kiwis, is now the country’s longest undefeated run in the format. Only thrice have other teams managed to remain unbeaten on more consecutive occasions.Longest unbeaten runs in T20I cricketT20IsTeamPeriodResults12AfghanistanFebruary 5, 2018-September 15, 201912 outright wins11AfghanistanMarch 27, 2016-March 12, 201711 outright wins11Papua New GuineaMarch 22-October 20, 201910 outright wins, 1 no result9EnglandMay 4, 2010-January 12, 20118 outright wins, 1 no result9IrelandMay 4, 2010-March 24, 20128 outright wins, 1 no result9PakistanJuly 4-November 4, 20189 outright wins9CanadaAugust 18-October 23, 20198 outright wins, 1 no result9+IndiaDecember 11, 2019-February 2, 20206 outright wins, 2 super overs, 1 no result+Unbeaten run still in progress.11The number of batsmen to aggregate 7,000 or more One-Day International runs while playing in matches away from home. Virat Kohli in the final match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui became the latest to do so, joining three other Indians (Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly) in this elite list. Kohli is the quickest to reach this landmark, doing so in just his 147th innings. Australia’s Ricky Ponting held the previous record of 180 innings.Most ODI runs in away matchesRunsBatsmanCountryMatchesInningsAverage100s/50s11,450Sachin TendulkarIndia29929243.0529/589,550Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka +31730931.8321/449,510Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka +26225142.6521/609,065Inzamam-ul_HaqPakistan +30328636.266/668,604Mahela JayawardenaSri Lanka +29728332.8415/498,298Ricky PontingAustralia +22221544.1417/508,253Sourav GangulyIndia +23322539.8718/487,483Rahul DravidIndia +24722737.606/597,226Saeed AnwarPakistan20520437.8317/357,181Brian LaraWest Indies +20820439.0313/437,002Virat KohliIndia15314758.3524/35+Appeared for other sides.Fewest innings to aggregate 7,000 ODI runs in away gamesInningsMatchesBatsmanCountryAverage100sAchieved on147153Virat KohliIndia58.3524February 11, 2020180186Ricky PontingAustralia45.7116October 2, 2009184189Sachin TendulkarIndia41.8919October 24, 2001189196Sourav GangulyIndia40.4718July 25, 2004198202Brian LaraWest Indies39.0513December 7, 2006Notes: Kohli’s 24 100s are the highest, followed by 19 by Tendulkar. Also, Kohli is the only one of the 11 batsmen to average above 50. The next best is Ponting with 45.71.8The number of occasions India has gone through an entire ODI series of three or more games without winning a single match and thus losing by a margin of 0-3 or worse. It should be noted that India created history in New Zealand when it won the T20I series 5-0, becoming the first side to do so in the format. However, a week later, India had the ignominy of losing 0-3 to the home side New Zealand in the ODI series.India losing bilateral ODI series 3-0 or more (without winning a single game)ResultMatchesLost toVenueSeasonNotes5-05West IndiesIndia1983-84 5-05West IndiesWest Indies1988-89 4-05South AfricaSouth Africa2006-071 match was abandoned without a ball being bowled4-05New ZealandNew Zealand2013-141 match was a tie3-05AustraliaIndia1984-852 were no result3-04Sri LankaSri Lanka19971 was no result3-05EnglandEngland20111 was no result, 1 was a tie3-03New ZealandNew Zealand2019-20 Queries CornerMumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan made more than 600 runs in first-class cricket before being dismissed. Is this a world record? – M. Suraj, Bangalore.With scores of 301*, 226* and 78 in three matches, Sarfaraz Khan became only the seventh batsman in first-class history to make 600 or more runs before being dismissed. The world record is in fact held by another India and Mumbai batsman, K. C. Ibrahim, who made 709 runs in 1947-48 before being dismissed. His scores were 218*, 36*, 234*, 77* and 144. The other Indians to do so are Vijay Merchant (634 runs in 1941-42), S. Badrinath (625 in 2007-08) and Pankaj Dharmani (608 in 1999-2000).Could you please list Mumbai's performance in the Ranji Trophy in the last 10 years? – Sunil Paranjape, Mumbai.By performance, if you mean the team's record in each season, then here it is.SeasonPerformance2010-11Quarterfinals2011-12Semifinals2012-13Won title2013-14Quarterfinals2014-15Semifinals2015-16Won title2016-17Runner-up2017-18Quarterfinals2018-19Did not qualify for the knockouts2019-20Did not qualify for the knockouts Note: All figures are updated as of February 15, 2020.