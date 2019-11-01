Rohit lights up the record books in South Africa series

4

The number of Test innings taken by Rohit Sharma to register a maiden double century as an opener is now the fewest by an Indian batsman. The previous Indian record was eight innings, jointly held by Sunil Gavaskar (in 1971) and Mayank Agarwal, who did so earlier in the series.

Fewest innings to score a maiden double century as a Test opener

Innings Test No. Batsman Country Score Opponent Venue Date Result 1 1 Brendon Kuruppu Sri Lanka 201* New Zealand Colombo CCC April 19, 1987 Drawn 1 3 Graeme Smith South Africa 200 Bangladesh East London October 18, 2002 Won 2 4 Sid Barnes Australia 234 England Sydney December 17, 1946 Won 2 2 David Lloyd England 214* India Birmingham July 6, 1974 Won 4 10 Lawrence Rowe West Indies 302 England Bridgetown March 9, 1974 Drawn 4 3 Aamer Sohail Pakistan 205 England Manchester July 2, 1992 Drawn 4 30 Rohit Sharma India 212 South Africa Ranchi October 20, 2019 Won

Fewest innings by Indians to score a maiden double century as a Test opener

Innings Test No. Batsman Score Opponent Venue Date Result 4 30 Rohit Sharma 212 South Africa Ranchi October 20, 2019 Won 8 4 Sunil Gavaskar 220 West Indies Port of Spain April 19, 1971 Drawn 8 5 Mayank Agarwal 215 South Africa Pune October 3, 2019 Won 10 14 Dilip Sardesai 200* New Zealand Mumbai (BS) March 15, 1965 Drawn 20 76 Ravi Shastri 206 Australia Sydney January 5, 1992 Drawn

19

The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma in the recent three-match Test series against South Africa is by far the most ever hit in a Test series.

Most sixes hit by a batsman in a Test series

Sixes Batsman Country Opponent Tests Innings Runs Balls Balls/six Year Result 19 Rohit Sharma India South Africa 3 4 529 683 36 2019 Won 15 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Bangladesh 2 4 222 211 16 2018 Lost

Note: Six batsmen have hit 14 sixes in a Test series: Wasim Raja (Pakistan in 1976-77), Andrew Flintoff (England in 2003), Matthew Hayden (Australia in 2003-04), Kevin Pietersen (England in 2005), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan in 2005-06) and Harbhajan Singh (India in 2010-11).

Rohit Sharma’s 19 sixes came off the following bowlers

Sixes Bowler Notes 11 Dane Piedt Eight sixes came in the first Test at Visakhapatnam and three in the third Test at Ranchi 5 Keshav Maharaj All in the first Test at Visakhapatnam 2 Lungi Ngidi Both in the third Test at Ranchi 1 Anrich Nortje Came in the third Test at Ranchi

47

The number of sixes hit by the Indian batsmen in the recently concluded series against South Africa is now a new Test record. The previous record came in the five-match Ashes series in 2013-14, when the Australian batsmen hit 40 sixes. The Indian batsmen in this series surpassed the previous record in just three Test matches!

Most sixes hit by one side in a Test series

Sixes Country Balls faced Balls/six Tests Opponent Venue Year Result 47 India 2,856 61 3 South Africa India 2019 3-0 40 Australia 5,102 127 5 England Australia 2013-14 5-0 37 Pakistan 3,581 97 3 India Pakistan 2005-06 1-0 36 England 4,590 127 5 Australia England 2005 2-1

65

The number of sixes hit by both sides in the recent Test series between India and South Africa equals the record. The five-match Ashes series in 2013-14 had seen the same number of sixes hit by both sides. However, the recent series in India was of only three Test matches.

Most sixes hit by both sides in a Test series

Sixes Team 1 (sixes) Team 2 (sixes) Balls faced Balls/six Tests Venue Year Result 65 Australia (40) England (25) 9,582 147 5 Australia 2013-14 Australia won 5-0 65 India (47) South Africa (18) 5,691 88 3 India 2019 India won 3–0 59 New Zealand (32) Pakistan (27) 6,812 115 3 UAE 2014-15 Drawn 1-1 51 England (36) Australia (15) 9,122 179 5 England 2005 England won 2-1

Queries Corner How often has Virat Kohli not enforced the follow-on when he could have done so? Please provide details. – Ashish Khakar, Baroda Virat Kohli has not enforced the follow-on when he had the opportunity to do so on seven occasions as Test captain. However, his side went on to win all those seven Tests. Lead Opponent Venue Year Result 213 South Africa Delhi 2015-16 Won by 337 runs 258 New Zealand Indore 2016-17 Won by 321 runs 200 England Visakhapatnam 2016-17 Won by 246 runs 299 Bangladesh Hyderabad 2016-17 Won by 208 runs 309 Sri Lanka Galle 2017 Won by 304 runs 292 Australia Melbourne 2018-19 Won by 137 runs 299 West Indies Kingston 2019 Won by 257 runs In the Ranchi Test match, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane put on 267 runs for the fourth wicket. Is this now the highest by a Mumbai pair in Tests? – Salil Joshi, Mumbai The Rohit-Ajinkya stand of 267 runs is now the third highest by a Mumbai pair in Test cricket after an unbroken stand of 344 by Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar for the second wicket versus the West Indies at Kolkata in 1978-79, and an unbroken stand of 298 by Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri for the sixth wicket versus Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 1986-87. Which visiting side has the best Test record in the Indian subcontinent? – Rahul Satpathy, New Delhi The most successful visiting side in terms of percentage of wins is South Africa (30.43 percent), followed by Australia (28.57 percent), West Indies (26.44 percent), England (25.47 percent), New Zealand (15.38 percent) and Zimbabwe (10.34 percent). South Africa has now lost its last seven Tests in Asia. Has any other visiting side lost so many in a row on Asian soil? – Kiran Vartak, Nashik Australia has the worst sequence. It lost nine successive Tests in Asia between February 26, 2013, and August 17, 2016 (four in India, two in the UAE and three in Sri Lanka). Also note that another visiting side, the West Indies, in the recent times has had a poor run in Asia. Since November 2013, it has won just one of its last 11 Tests in Asia and has lost the remaining 10!

Note: All figures are updated as of October 26, 2019.