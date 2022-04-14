Statsman

Statsman: Dhoni's latest batting record in IPL 2022

M. S. Dhoni had the distinction of registering the first 50-plus score in IPL 2022. He is also the oldest Indian in IPL to do so.

Mohandas Menon
14 April, 2022 16:52 IST

MS Dhoni entered the list of the oldest batters to score an IPL fifty with his first half-century in the league in three years against Kolkata Knight Riders.   -  SPORTZPICS, THE HINDU

4 The number of players who managed to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40 in an IPL match. M. S. Dhoni, who had the distinction of registering the first 50-plus score in IPL 2022, became the latest entrant to the list. By doing so, he is now the third oldest and the oldest Indian in IPL cricket history.

Oldest batters (age: 40-plus) to score an IPL fifty

Age

Batter

Runs

For

Against

Venue

Date

41y-181d

Adam Gilchrist

85*

KXIP

RCB

Bengaluru

May 15, 2013

41y-39d

Chris Gayle

99

PBKS

RR

Abu Dhabi

Oct 30, 2020

40y-262d

M. S. Dhoni

50*

CSK

KKR

Mumbai WS

Mar 26, 2022

40y-116d

Rahul Dravid

53

RR

DD

Jaipur

May 7, 2013

Note:

** Only the batters’ last fifty-plus score is mentioned in the above table.

* In all, there have been 10 instances of fifty-plus scores by the players as mentioned above. Gilchrist has two scores of fifty-plus after the age of 40, while Gayle has three, Dravid four, and now MSD has one!

** Gilchrist, then aged 40y-185d, made an unbeaten 64 for KXIP against CSKS in Dharamsala on May 17, 2012 to become the first IPL batter to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40.

 

28 The number of innings, Dhoni needed to register a fifty-plus score (his 24th) of his IPL career. His unbeaten 50 for CSK in the opening match of this edition against KKR in Mumbai WS is his longest, in terms of innings, for him to register one in IPL cricket. His last fifty-plus score before this one was the unbeaten 84, he made against RCB in Bengaluru on April 21, 2019. Since then, his highest between these two fifties was the unbeaten 47 he made against SRH in Dubai on Oct 2, 2020.

M. S. Dhoni — the longest he has gone through without an IPL fifty score

Inns

No

Runs

Ave.

HS

From

To

28

11

416

24.47

47*

May 1, 2019

Oct 10, 2021

26

9

509

29.94

41

Apr 17, 2015

May 14, 2016

16

3

320

24.62

40

May 24, 2011

May 17, 2012

12

7

223

44.60

32

Apr 18, 2014

May 20, 2014

 

208 The highest total scored by a side in an IPL match without an individual fifty. During PBKS’ successful run chase against RCB (205/2) in New Mumbai on March 20, 2022, it managed 208/5 in its 19 overs with two batsmen top-scoring with 43 each (Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa). This is also only the third occasion in the IPL where sides made 200-plus totals without a single individual fifty.

Highest team totals without any individual fifty-plus scores in an IPL match

Total (overs)

Team

Against

Venue

Date

Batting

Result

Highest individual scorer

208/5 (19)

PBKS

RCB

Mumbai DYP

Mar 27, 2022

2nd

Won

43 (Shikhar Dhawan & B. Rajapaksa)

206/5 (19.1)

KKR

RCB

Bengaluru

Apr 5, 2019

2nd

Won

48* (Andre Russell)

202/7 (20)

MI

CSK

Chennai

Apr 23, 2008

1st

Lost

45* (Abhishek Nayar)

197/5 (19.4)

RR

DCh

Jaipur

Apr 17, 2012

2nd

Won

48* (Brad Hodge)

193/6 (20)

CSK

DCh

Visakhapatnam

Apr 7, 2012

1st

Won

48 (Ravindra Jadeja)

 

4 The number of batters who have the distinction of registering five consecutive fifties in their IPL career while opening the batting. MI’s Ishan Kishan in New Mumbai against RR on April 2, 2022, became the latest entrant to this elite list. However, he failed to score another, which would have been the record sixth consecutive fifty when he was dismissed for 14 against KKR in Pune on April 6, 2022.

Five consecutive fifty-plus scores by openers in IPL

Opener

For

50+ scores

From

To

Remarks

Virender Sehwag

DD

57, 87*, 73, 63, 73

Apr 21, 2012

May 1, 2012

all at #2

Jos Buttler

RR

67, 51, 82, 95*, 94*

May 2, 2018

May 13, 2018

two at #1, three at #2

David Warner

SRH

70*, 51, 50, 67, 57

Apr 8, 2019

Apr 23, 2019

all at #1

Ishan Kishan

MI

72*, 50*, 84, 81*, 54

Oct 31, 2020

Apr 2, 2022

two at #1, three at #2

147.06 Jos Buttler’s batting strike-rate when he registered the second century of his IPL career for RR against MI in New Mumbai on April 2, 2022. This is now the lowest batting strike-rate for any batter while making an individual score of 100 or more in IPL history.

For the record, Buttler’s recent century is the 68th three-figure score to be registered in IPL cricket. Before this, the lowest batting strike-rate (151.52) was Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 not out in 66 balls for MI in 2011.

Lowest batting strike-rates in IPL while registering an individual three-figure score

S/R

Batter

(Runs & balls faced)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

147.06

Jos Buttler

(100 in 68 balls)

RR

MI

Mumbai DYP

Apr 2, 2022

W

151.52

Sachin Tendulkar

(100* in 66 balls)

MI

KTK

Mumbai WS

Apr 15, 2011

L

155.07

David Warner

(107* in 69 balls)

DD

KKR

Delhi

Mar 29, 2010

W

156.16

Manish Pandey

(114* in 73 balls)

RCB

DCh

Centurion

May 21, 2009

W

156.25

KL Rahul

(100* in 64 balls)

KXIP

MI

Mumbai WS

Apr 10, 2019

L

15 The number of balls taken by KKR’s Pat Cummins to make 56 not out during his blitzkrieg against MI in Pune on April 6, 2022. This is now the fastest in terms of batting strike-rates among batters with a fifty-plus score in an IPL match. The previous quickest 50-plus score belonged to CSK’s Suresh Raina who, during his 87 in 25 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014, had achieved this.

Quickest individual knocks of 50-plus scores in IPL cricket

S/R

Batter

(Runs & balls)

Bat#

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

373.33

Pat Cummins

(56* in 15 balls)

7

KKR

MI

Pune

Apr 6, 2022

W

348.00

Suresh Raina

(87 in 25 balls)

3

CSK

KXIP

MumbaiWS

May 30, 2014

L

327.27

Yusuf Pathan

(72 in 22 balls)

4

KKR

SRH

Kolkata

May 24, 2014

W

318.75

K. L. Rahul

(51 in 16 balls)

1

PBKS

DCp

Mohali

Apr 8, 2018

W

317.65

Sunil Narine

(54 in 17 balls)

2

KKR

RCB

Bengaluru

May 7, 2017

W

 

35 The number of runs conceded by MI’s Daniel Sams in Pune on April 6, 2022 is now the third highest runs conceded by any bowler in a single over in IPL cricket.

Most runs made in an over in IPL cricket

Runs

Run sequence

Bowler (for)

Batter

For

Venue

Date

37

6 nb 6 4 4 6 6 4

P. Parameswaran (KTK)

Chris Gayle (36), nb1

RCB

Bangalore

May 8, 2011

37

6 6 nb6 6 2 6 4

Harshal Patel (RCB)

Ravindra Jadeja (36), nb1

CSK

Mumbai WS

Apr 25, 2021

35

6 4 6 6 nb2 4 6

Daniel Sams (MI)

Pat Cummins (34), nb1

KKR

Pune

Apr 6, 2022

 

2 The number of bowlers younger than Rahul Chahar to claim fifty IPL career wickets. Chahar playing in his 46thmatch, while playing for PBKS against GT at the Brabourne Stadium on April 8, 2022 became the third youngest at 22 years, 247 days to claim fifty IPL wickets. Only Rashid Khan and Piyush Chawla were younger than Chahar.

Youngest to claim fifty wickets in IPL cricket.

Age

Bowler

IPL Match#

While playing for

Against

Venue

Date

20y-221d

Rashid Khan

43

SRH

KXIP

Hyderabad

Apr 29, 2019

22y-140d

Piyush Chawla

52

KXIP

KTK

Indore

May 13, 2011

22y-247d

Rahul Chahar

46

PBKS

GT

Mumbai BS

Apr 8, 2022

22y-361d

Sandeep Sharma

40

KXIP

MI

Visakhapatnam

May 13, 2016

23y-93d

Axar Patel

52

KXIP

GL

Rajkot

Apr 23, 2017

 

All records are correct and updated until April 8, 2022

