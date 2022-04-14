Statsman: Dhoni's latest batting record in IPL 2022

4 The number of players who managed to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40 in an IPL match. M. S. Dhoni, who had the distinction of registering the first 50-plus score in IPL 2022, became the latest entrant to the list. By doing so, he is now the third oldest and the oldest Indian in IPL cricket history.

Oldest batters (age: 40-plus) to score an IPL fifty

Age Batter Runs For Against Venue Date 41y-181d Adam Gilchrist 85* KXIP RCB Bengaluru May 15, 2013 41y-39d Chris Gayle 99 PBKS RR Abu Dhabi Oct 30, 2020 40y-262d M. S. Dhoni 50* CSK KKR Mumbai WS Mar 26, 2022 40y-116d Rahul Dravid 53 RR DD Jaipur May 7, 2013

Note:

** Only the batters’ last fifty-plus score is mentioned in the above table.

* In all, there have been 10 instances of fifty-plus scores by the players as mentioned above. Gilchrist has two scores of fifty-plus after the age of 40, while Gayle has three, Dravid four, and now MSD has one!

** Gilchrist, then aged 40y-185d, made an unbeaten 64 for KXIP against CSKS in Dharamsala on May 17, 2012 to become the first IPL batter to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40.

28 The number of innings, Dhoni needed to register a fifty-plus score (his 24th) of his IPL career. His unbeaten 50 for CSK in the opening match of this edition against KKR in Mumbai WS is his longest, in terms of innings, for him to register one in IPL cricket. His last fifty-plus score before this one was the unbeaten 84, he made against RCB in Bengaluru on April 21, 2019. Since then, his highest between these two fifties was the unbeaten 47 he made against SRH in Dubai on Oct 2, 2020.

M. S. Dhoni — the longest he has gone through without an IPL fifty score

Inns No Runs Ave. HS From To 28 11 416 24.47 47* May 1, 2019 Oct 10, 2021 26 9 509 29.94 41 Apr 17, 2015 May 14, 2016 16 3 320 24.62 40 May 24, 2011 May 17, 2012 12 7 223 44.60 32 Apr 18, 2014 May 20, 2014

208 The highest total scored by a side in an IPL match without an individual fifty. During PBKS’ successful run chase against RCB (205/2) in New Mumbai on March 20, 2022, it managed 208/5 in its 19 overs with two batsmen top-scoring with 43 each (Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa). This is also only the third occasion in the IPL where sides made 200-plus totals without a single individual fifty.

Highest team totals without any individual fifty-plus scores in an IPL match

Total (overs) Team Against Venue Date Batting Result Highest individual scorer 208/5 (19) PBKS RCB Mumbai DYP Mar 27, 2022 2nd Won 43 (Shikhar Dhawan & B. Rajapaksa) 206/5 (19.1) KKR RCB Bengaluru Apr 5, 2019 2nd Won 48* (Andre Russell) 202/7 (20) MI CSK Chennai Apr 23, 2008 1st Lost 45* (Abhishek Nayar) 197/5 (19.4) RR DCh Jaipur Apr 17, 2012 2nd Won 48* (Brad Hodge) 193/6 (20) CSK DCh Visakhapatnam Apr 7, 2012 1st Won 48 (Ravindra Jadeja)

4 The number of batters who have the distinction of registering five consecutive fifties in their IPL career while opening the batting. MI’s Ishan Kishan in New Mumbai against RR on April 2, 2022, became the latest entrant to this elite list. However, he failed to score another, which would have been the record sixth consecutive fifty when he was dismissed for 14 against KKR in Pune on April 6, 2022.

Five consecutive fifty-plus scores by openers in IPL

Opener For 50+ scores From To Remarks Virender Sehwag DD 57, 87*, 73, 63, 73 Apr 21, 2012 May 1, 2012 all at #2 Jos Buttler RR 67, 51, 82, 95*, 94* May 2, 2018 May 13, 2018 two at #1, three at #2 David Warner SRH 70*, 51, 50, 67, 57 Apr 8, 2019 Apr 23, 2019 all at #1 Ishan Kishan MI 72*, 50*, 84, 81*, 54 Oct 31, 2020 Apr 2, 2022 two at #1, three at #2

147.06 Jos Buttler’s batting strike-rate when he registered the second century of his IPL career for RR against MI in New Mumbai on April 2, 2022. This is now the lowest batting strike-rate for any batter while making an individual score of 100 or more in IPL history.

For the record, Buttler’s recent century is the 68th three-figure score to be registered in IPL cricket. Before this, the lowest batting strike-rate (151.52) was Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 not out in 66 balls for MI in 2011.

Lowest batting strike-rates in IPL while registering an individual three-figure score

S/R Batter (Runs & balls faced) For Against Venue Date Result 147.06 Jos Buttler (100 in 68 balls) RR MI Mumbai DYP Apr 2, 2022 W 151.52 Sachin Tendulkar (100* in 66 balls) MI KTK Mumbai WS Apr 15, 2011 L 155.07 David Warner (107* in 69 balls) DD KKR Delhi Mar 29, 2010 W 156.16 Manish Pandey (114* in 73 balls) RCB DCh Centurion May 21, 2009 W 156.25 KL Rahul (100* in 64 balls) KXIP MI Mumbai WS Apr 10, 2019 L

15 The number of balls taken by KKR’s Pat Cummins to make 56 not out during his blitzkrieg against MI in Pune on April 6, 2022. This is now the fastest in terms of batting strike-rates among batters with a fifty-plus score in an IPL match. The previous quickest 50-plus score belonged to CSK’s Suresh Raina who, during his 87 in 25 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014, had achieved this.

Quickest individual knocks of 50-plus scores in IPL cricket

S/R Batter (Runs & balls) Bat# For Against Venue Date Result 373.33 Pat Cummins (56* in 15 balls) 7 KKR MI Pune Apr 6, 2022 W 348.00 Suresh Raina (87 in 25 balls) 3 CSK KXIP MumbaiWS May 30, 2014 L 327.27 Yusuf Pathan (72 in 22 balls) 4 KKR SRH Kolkata May 24, 2014 W 318.75 K. L. Rahul (51 in 16 balls) 1 PBKS DCp Mohali Apr 8, 2018 W 317.65 Sunil Narine (54 in 17 balls) 2 KKR RCB Bengaluru May 7, 2017 W

35 The number of runs conceded by MI’s Daniel Sams in Pune on April 6, 2022 is now the third highest runs conceded by any bowler in a single over in IPL cricket.

Most runs made in an over in IPL cricket

Runs Run sequence Bowler (for) Batter For Venue Date 37 6 nb 6 4 4 6 6 4 P. Parameswaran (KTK) Chris Gayle (36), nb1 RCB Bangalore May 8, 2011 37 6 6 nb6 6 2 6 4 Harshal Patel (RCB) Ravindra Jadeja (36), nb1 CSK Mumbai WS Apr 25, 2021 35 6 4 6 6 nb2 4 6 Daniel Sams (MI) Pat Cummins (34), nb1 KKR Pune Apr 6, 2022

2 The number of bowlers younger than Rahul Chahar to claim fifty IPL career wickets. Chahar playing in his 46thmatch, while playing for PBKS against GT at the Brabourne Stadium on April 8, 2022 became the third youngest at 22 years, 247 days to claim fifty IPL wickets. Only Rashid Khan and Piyush Chawla were younger than Chahar.

Youngest to claim fifty wickets in IPL cricket.

Age Bowler IPL Match# While playing for Against Venue Date 20y-221d Rashid Khan 43 SRH KXIP Hyderabad Apr 29, 2019 22y-140d Piyush Chawla 52 KXIP KTK Indore May 13, 2011 22y-247d Rahul Chahar 46 PBKS GT Mumbai BS Apr 8, 2022 22y-361d Sandeep Sharma 40 KXIP MI Visakhapatnam May 13, 2016 23y-93d Axar Patel 52 KXIP GL Rajkot Apr 23, 2017

All records are correct and updated until April 8, 2022