Statsman: Dhoni's latest batting record in IPL 2022

M. S. Dhoni had the distinction of registering the first 50-plus score in IPL 2022. He is also the oldest Indian in IPL to do so. Mohandas Menon 14 April, 2022 MS Dhoni entered the list of the oldest batters to score an IPL fifty with his first half-century in the league in three years against Kolkata Knight Riders. 4 The number of players who managed to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40 in an IPL match. M. S. Dhoni, who had the distinction of registering the first 50-plus score in IPL 2022, became the latest entrant to the list. By doing so, he is now the third oldest and the oldest Indian in IPL cricket history.Oldest batters (age: 40-plus) to score an IPL fiftyAgeBatterRunsForAgainstVenueDate41y-181dAdam Gilchrist85*KXIPRCBBengaluruMay 15, 201341y-39dChris Gayle99PBKSRRAbu DhabiOct 30, 202040y-262dM. S. Dhoni50*CSKKKRMumbai WSMar 26, 202240y-116dRahul Dravid53RRDDJaipurMay 7, 2013Note:** Only the batters’ last fifty-plus score is mentioned in the above table.* In all, there have been 10 instances of fifty-plus scores by the players as mentioned above. Gilchrist has two scores of fifty-plus after the age of 40, while Gayle has three, Dravid four, and now MSD has one!** Gilchrist, then aged 40y-185d, made an unbeaten 64 for KXIP against CSKS in Dharamsala on May 17, 2012 to become the first IPL batter to register a fifty-plus score after the age of 40. 28 The number of innings, Dhoni needed to register a fifty-plus score (his 24th) of his IPL career. His unbeaten 50 for CSK in the opening match of this edition against KKR in Mumbai WS is his longest, in terms of innings, for him to register one in IPL cricket. His last fifty-plus score before this one was the unbeaten 84, he made against RCB in Bengaluru on April 21, 2019. Since then, his highest between these two fifties was the unbeaten 47 he made against SRH in Dubai on Oct 2, 2020.M. S. Dhoni — the longest he has gone through without an IPL fifty scoreInnsNoRunsAve.HSFromTo281141624.4747*May 1, 2019Oct 10, 202126950929.9441Apr 17, 2015May 14, 201616332024.6240May 24, 2011May 17, 201212722344.6032Apr 18, 2014May 20, 2014 208 The highest total scored by a side in an IPL match without an individual fifty. During PBKS’ successful run chase against RCB (205/2) in New Mumbai on March 20, 2022, it managed 208/5 in its 19 overs with two batsmen top-scoring with 43 each (Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa). This is also only the third occasion in the IPL where sides made 200-plus totals without a single individual fifty. Highest team totals without any individual fifty-plus scores in an IPL matchTotal (overs)TeamAgainstVenueDateBattingResultHighest individual scorer208/5 (19)PBKSRCBMumbai DYPMar 27, 20222ndWon43 (Shikhar Dhawan & B. Rajapaksa)206/5 (19.1)KKRRCBBengaluruApr 5, 20192ndWon48* (Andre Russell)202/7 (20)MICSKChennaiApr 23, 20081stLost45* (Abhishek Nayar)197/5 (19.4)RRDChJaipurApr 17, 20122ndWon48* (Brad Hodge)193/6 (20)CSKDChVisakhapatnamApr 7, 20121stWon48 (Ravindra Jadeja) 4 The number of batters who have the distinction of registering five consecutive fifties in their IPL career while opening the batting. MI’s Ishan Kishan in New Mumbai against RR on April 2, 2022, became the latest entrant to this elite list. However, he failed to score another, which would have been the record sixth consecutive fifty when he was dismissed for 14 against KKR in Pune on April 6, 2022.Five consecutive fifty-plus scores by openers in IPLOpenerFor50+ scoresFromToRemarksVirender SehwagDD57, 87*, 73, 63, 73Apr 21, 2012May 1, 2012all at #2Jos ButtlerRR67, 51, 82, 95*, 94*May 2, 2018May 13, 2018two at #1, three at #2David WarnerSRH70*, 51, 50, 67, 57Apr 8, 2019Apr 23, 2019all at #1Ishan KishanMI72*, 50*, 84, 81*, 54Oct 31, 2020Apr 2, 2022two at #1, three at #2147.06 Jos Buttler’s batting strike-rate when he registered the second century of his IPL career for RR against MI in New Mumbai on April 2, 2022. This is now the lowest batting strike-rate for any batter while making an individual score of 100 or more in IPL history.For the record, Buttler’s recent century is the 68th three-figure score to be registered in IPL cricket. Before this, the lowest batting strike-rate (151.52) was Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 not out in 66 balls for MI in 2011. Lowest batting strike-rates in IPL while registering an individual three-figure scoreS/RBatter(Runs & balls faced)ForAgainstVenueDateResult147.06Jos Buttler(100 in 68 balls)RRMIMumbai DYPApr 2, 2022W151.52Sachin Tendulkar(100* in 66 balls)MIKTKMumbai WSApr 15, 2011L155.07David Warner(107* in 69 balls)DDKKRDelhiMar 29, 2010W156.16Manish Pandey(114* in 73 balls)RCBDChCenturionMay 21, 2009W156.25KL Rahul(100* in 64 balls)KXIPMIMumbai WSApr 10, 2019L15 The number of balls taken by KKR’s Pat Cummins to make 56 not out during his blitzkrieg against MI in Pune on April 6, 2022. This is now the fastest in terms of batting strike-rates among batters with a fifty-plus score in an IPL match. The previous quickest 50-plus score belonged to CSK’s Suresh Raina who, during his 87 in 25 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014, had achieved this.Quickest individual knocks of 50-plus scores in IPL cricketS/RBatter(Runs & balls)Bat#ForAgainstVenueDateResult373.33Pat Cummins(56* in 15 balls)7KKRMIPuneApr 6, 2022W348.00Suresh Raina(87 in 25 balls)3CSKKXIPMumbaiWSMay 30, 2014L327.27Yusuf Pathan(72 in 22 balls)4KKRSRHKolkataMay 24, 2014W318.75K. L. Rahul(51 in 16 balls)1PBKSDCpMohaliApr 8, 2018W317.65Sunil Narine(54 in 17 balls)2KKRRCBBengaluruMay 7, 2017W 35 The number of runs conceded by MI’s Daniel Sams in Pune on April 6, 2022 is now the third highest runs conceded by any bowler in a single over in IPL cricket.Most runs made in an over in IPL cricketRunsRun sequenceBowler (for)BatterForVenueDate376 nb 6 4 4 6 6 4P. Parameswaran (KTK)Chris Gayle (36), nb1RCBBangaloreMay 8, 2011376 6 nb6 6 2 6 4Harshal Patel (RCB)Ravindra Jadeja (36), nb1CSKMumbai WSApr 25, 2021356 4 6 6 nb2 4 6Daniel Sams (MI)Pat Cummins (34), nb1KKRPuneApr 6, 2022 2 The number of bowlers younger than Rahul Chahar to claim fifty IPL career wickets. Chahar playing in his 46thmatch, while playing for PBKS against GT at the Brabourne Stadium on April 8, 2022 became the third youngest at 22 years, 247 days to claim fifty IPL wickets. Only Rashid Khan and Piyush Chawla were younger than Chahar. Youngest to claim fifty wickets in IPL cricket.AgeBowlerIPL Match#While playing forAgainstVenueDate20y-221dRashid Khan43SRHKXIPHyderabadApr 29, 201922y-140dPiyush Chawla52KXIPKTKIndoreMay 13, 201122y-247dRahul Chahar46PBKSGTMumbai BSApr 8, 202222y-361dSandeep Sharma40KXIPMIVisakhapatnamMay 13, 201623y-93dAxar Patel52KXIPGLRajkotApr 23, 2017 All records are correct and updated until April 8, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman. 