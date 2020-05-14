Who is the best Test cricket captain of them all?

The captain of a cricket team, at times also referred to as the skipper, is the appointed leader, having several additional roles and responsibilities over and above those of the 10 others in the playing XI. In cricket, the main role of the captain is to act as a sort of intermediary between the coaching staff and the rest of the team. He becomes part player, part selector or even part coach/mentor, and must be able to successfully balance the various pressures that come with the multiple responsibilities.

As in any other sport, the captain is usually the person who is the most experienced in the squad. However, there have been several instances in Test cricket where the captain has been the least experienced member of the squad.

The captain also needs to have good communication skills and is most likely to be a certainty in the playing XI, as he is responsible for the team selection. It is his task to go out for the toss before the start of a match and then take a call as to whether his side bats or fields first. During the match, the captain decides the team’s batting order, which bowler will open the bowling, who are his first and second bowling changes, and where each fielder will be positioned. While the captain has the final say, decisions taken on the field or in the dressing rooms are often collaborative. A captain’s knowledge of the complexities of cricket strategy and tactics, and shrewdness in the field may contribute significantly to the team’s success. Excelling as a cricket captain requires the incumbent to have a thorough understanding of how the game is played, the ability to strategise, and at the same time lead his teammates both on and off the field.

READ| COVID-19 and sports: A corona-curtailed Test cricket season

Nowadays, with the coaching and support staff as part of the squad, the captain’s decision-making responsibilities are less of a burden. This allows him to fully concentrate on his skills, which are either batting or bowling and at times both. However, despite all that, the captain of a cricket team typically shoulders more responsibility for results than team captains in other sports.

Here’s the first part of a statistical review of the captains in Test cricket since 1877.

First captain for each Test side

Team Captain Opponent Venue Date Result Australia Dave Gregory England Melbourne March 15, 1877 Won by 45 runs England James Lillywhite Australia Melbourne March 15, 1877 Lost by 45 runs South Africa Owen Dunell England Port Elizabeth March 12, 1889 Lost by 8 wickets West Indies Karl Nunes England Lord’s June 23, 1928 Lost by an innings and 58 runs New Zealand Tom Lowry England Christchurch January 10, 1930 Lost by 8 wickets India C. K. Nayudu England Lord’s June 25, 1932 Lost by 158 runs Pakistan Abdul Hafeez Kardar India Delhi October 16, 1952 Lost by an innings and 70 runs Sri Lanka Bandula Warnapura England Colombo (Premadasa) February 17, 1982 Lost by 7 wickets Zimbabwe Dave Houghton India Harare November 18, 1992 Drawn Bangladesh Naimur Rahman India Dhaka November 10, 2000 Lost by 9 wickets ICC World XI Graeme Smith Australia Sydney October 14, 2005 Lost by 210 runs Ireland William Porterfield Pakistan Dublin May 12, 2018 Lost by 5 wickets Afghanistan Asghar Afghan India Bangalore June 14, 2018 Lost by an innings and 262 runs

Notes:

1) Dave Gregory of Australia is the first captain to win a toss.

2) Owen Dunnell of South Africa and Asghar Afghan of Afghanistan lost their respective Test matches in two days!

3) Ireland’s opening day in Test cricket (May 11, 2018) was washed out because of rain. Play began the next day.

Most Tests as captain

Tests Captain Team Period 109 Graeme Smith South Africa April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014 93 Allan Border Australia December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994 80 Stephen Fleming New Zealand February 14, 1997-December 18, 2006 77 Ricky Ponting Australia March 8, 2004-December 29, 2010 74 Clive Lloyd West Indies November 22, 1974-January 2, 1985

+ Smith's tally includes one Test for the ICC World XI.

Most Tests as captain for other sides

Team Tests a captain Captain Period India 60 M. S. Dhoni April 11, 2008-December 30, 2014 England 59 Alastair Cook March 12, 2010-December 20, 2016 Sri Lanka 56 Arjuna Ranatunga December 8, 1989-February 28, 1999 Pakistan 56 Misbah-ul-Haq November 12, 2010-May 14, 2017 Bangladesh 34 Mushfiqur Rahim October 21, 2011-October 8, 2017 Zimbabwe 21 Alastair Campbell September 11, 1996-November 19, 2002 Zimbabwe 21 Heath Streak September 12, 2000-March 1, 2004 Ireland 3 William Porterfield May 12, 2018-July 27, 2019 Afghanistan 2 Asghar Afghan June 14, 2018-March 18, 2019 Afghanistan 2 Rashid Khan September 5, 2019-November 29, 2019

Most Test wins as captain

Wins Captain Tests as captain Team Period 53 Graeme Smith 109 South Africa April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014 48 Ricky Ponting 77 Australia March 8, 2004-December 29, 2010 41 Steve Waugh 57 Australia March 5, 1999-January 6, 2004 36 Clive Lloyd 74 West Indies November 22, 1974-January 2, 1985 33 Virat Kohli 55 India December 9, 2014-March 2, 2020 32 Allan Border 93 Australia December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India has won 33 out of 55 Tests. - FILE PHOTO/R.V. MOORTHY

Most Test defeats as captain

Losses Captain Tests as captain Team Period 29 Graeme Smith 109 South Africa April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014 27 Stephen Fleming 80 New Zealand February 14, 1997-December 18, 2006 26 Brian Lara 47 West Indies March 27, 1997-December 1, 2006 22 Allan Border 93 Australia December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994 22 Alastair Cook 59 England March 12, 2010-December 20, 2016 21 Michael Atherton 54 England August 5, 1993-August 4, 2001

Most Tests drawn as captain

Draws Captain Tests as captain Team Period 38 Allan Border 93 Australia December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994 30 Sunil Gavaskar 47 India January 24, 1976-February 5, 1985 27 Graeme Smith 109 South Africa April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014 26 Clive Lloyd 74 West Indies November 22, 1974-January 2, 1985 26 Imran Khan 48 Pakistan July 29, 1982-January 7-1992 25 Arjuna Ranatunga 56 Sri Lanka December 8, 1989-February 28, 1999 25 Stephen Fleming 80 New Zealand February 14, 1997-December 18, 2006

Note: The four captains involved in a tied Test match are Richie Benaud (Australia) and Frank Worrell (West Indies) 1960, Kapil Dev (India) and Allan Border (Australia) in 1986.

Most successful Test captains (minimum 25 Tests as captain)

Win percentage Wins Captain Tests as captain Team Period 71.93 41 Steve Waugh 57 Australia March 5, 1999-January 6, 2004 62.34 48 Ricky Ponting 77 Australia March 8, 2004-December 29, 2010 60.00 33 Virat Kohli 55 India December 9, 2014-March 2, 2020 58.06 18 Mike Brearley 31 England June 16, 1977-September 1, 1981 56.25 18 Kane Williamson 32 New Zealand July 28, 2016-March 2, 2020 54.00 27 Viv Richards 50 West Indies August 7, 1980-August 12, 1991

Least successful Test captains (minimum 25 Tests as captain)

Win percentage Wins Captain Tests as captain Team Period 8.82 3 John Reid 34 New Zealand February 18, 1956-July 13, 1965 11.76 4 Kapil Dev 34 India February 23, 1983-March 17, 1987 14.29 4 Kim Hughes 28 Australia March 24, 1979-November 26, 1984 15.63 5 David Gower 32 England August 12, 1982-August 29, 1989 16.00 4 Sachin Tendulkar 25 India October 10, 1996-March 6, 2000 18.75 6 Daniel Vettori 32 New Zealand November 8, 2007-January 29, 2011

To be continued……