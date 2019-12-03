Ashwin's joy at home, Kohli's Asian first, Mayank's six-fest

10

The number of bowlers who have claimed 250 Test wickets at home, R. Ashwin being the latest to achieve this in the Indore Test match against Bangladesh. By doing so in his 42nd Test match, he is the joint fastest with Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan. However, Ashwin needed about 1,500 balls less than Murali and also did it in the quickest time – eight years, nine days.

Fewest Tests reach 250 wickets at home

Matches Bowler Country Achieved on Balls required Runs conceded Wickets Average Strike rate Time taken 42 R. Ashwin India November 14, 2019 12,439 5,731 251 22.83 49.56 8 years, 9 days 42 M. Muralitharan Sri Lanka January 7, 2002 14,169 5,406 251 21.54 56.45 9 years, 4 months, 13 days 43 Anil Kumble India October 16, 2004 13,936 5,596 253 22.12 55.08 14 years, 2 months, 11 days 44 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka July 14, 2017 12,754 5,751 252 22.82 50.61 17 years, 9 months, 24 days 49 Dale Steyn South Africa January 5, 2019 9,968 5,332 253 21.08 39.40 14 years, 20 days 51 Harbhajan Singh India November 13, 2010 15,903 7,104 253 28.08 62.86 12 years, 7 months, 22 days 56 Shane Warne Australia December 26, 2004 15,506 6,562 252 26.04 61.53 12 years, 11 months, 26 days 56 Glenn McGrath Australia November 4, 2005 13,134 5,443 251 21.69 52.33 11 years, 11 months, 24 days 58 James Anderson England August 17, 2014 13,275 6,597 250 26.39 53.20 11 years, 2 months, 29 days 63 Stuart Broad England August 29, 2017 13,166 6,777 250 27.11 52.66 9 years, 8 months, 22 days

Note: The bowling figures above are updated to the end of the innings in which the bowler claimed his 250th home wicket.

The number of innings Mayank Agarwal required to register two Test double centuries in his budding career, doing so in the Indore Test match and making him only the second batsman in Tests to do so in fewer than 13 innings. The only batsman to do so quicker is another Indian, Vinod Kambli, who hit double centuries in the fourth and fifth innings of his career in 1993. Aussie legend Don Bradman needed 13 innings to hit is first two double hundreds.

Fewest innings to reach two Test double hundreds

Innings Batsman Country First Test hundred Second Test hundred 5 Vinod Kambli India 224 vs England, February 1993 (4th innings) 227 vs Zimbabwe, March 1993 (5th innings) 12 Mayank Agarwal India 215 vs South Africa, October 2019 (8th innings) 243 vs Bangladesh, November 2019 (12th innings) 13 Don Bradman Australia 254 vs England, June 1930 (11th innings) 334 vs England, July 1930 (13th innings) 14 Lawrence Rowe West Indies 214 vs New Zealand, February 1972 (1st innings) 320 vs England, March 1974 (14th innings) 15 Graeme Smith South Africa 200 vs Bangladesh, October 2002, (5th innings) 277 vs England, July 2003 (15th innings) 16 Walter Hammond England 251 vs Australia, December 1928 (15th innings) 200 vs Australia, December 1928 (16th innings) 18 Chetestwar Pujara India 206* vs England, November 2012 (9th innings) 204 vs Australia, March 2013 (18th innings) 19 Adam Voges Australia 269* vs West Indies, December 2015 (17th innings) 239 vs New Zealand, February 2016 (19th innings)

Note: Bradman had four double centuries in his first 18 innings and Smith had three in his first 17 innings.

The number of batsmen who have hit eight or more sixes while opening a Test innings, Mayank Agarwal during his 243 at Indore being the latest. He emulated Navjot Sidhu to become the second Indian batsman with most sixes – eight – in an innings.

Most sixes in a Test innings by an opening batsman

Sixes Batsman Score Country Opponent Venue Month/year Result 11 Matthew Hayden 380 Australia Zimbabwe Perth October 2003 Won 11 Brendon McCullum 202 New Zealand Pakistan Sharjah November 2014 Won 9 Chris Gayle 333 West Indies Sri Lanka Galle November 2010 Drawn 8 Navjot Sidhu 124 India Sri Lanka Lucknow KDS January 1994 Won 8 Mayank Agarwal 243 India Bangladesh Indore November 2019 Won

Most sixes in a Test innings by Indian batsmen

Sixes Batsman Score Against Venue Month/year Result 8 Navjot Sidhu+ 124 Sri Lanka Lucknow KDS January 1994 Won 8 Mayank Agarwal+ 243 Bangladesh Indore November 2019 Won 7 Virender Sehwag+ 293 Sri Lanka Mumbai BS December 2009 Won 7 Harbhajan Singh 111* New Zealand Hyderabad RGS November 2010 Drawn 7 Hardik Pandya 108 Sri Lanka Pallekele August 2017 Won 7 Rohit Sharma+ 127 South Africa Visakhapatnam October 2019 Won

+ Openers

The number of Test victories by an innings under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. He achieved this landmark when India won by an innings and 130 runs against Bangladesh at Indore, making him the first Asian captain to do so and the seventh overall. Incidentally, the previous Asian record of nine innings victories was held by M. S. Dhoni (2009-2013).

Most innings victories as Test captain

Instances Captain Country Total Tests Period 22 Graeme Smith South Africa 109 2003-13 14 Steve Waugh Australia 57 1999-2003 12 Peter May England 41 1955-59 11 Clive Lloyd West Indies 74 1974-84 11 Stephen Fleming New Zealand 80 1997-2005 11 Andrew Strauss England 50 2006-11 10 Virat Kohli India 52 2016-19

Queries Corner Don Bradman has 117 first-class centuries. Could you list all his landmark centuries – his first, 25th, 50th, 100th – with results? – S. Rajan, Nagpur Hundred No. Score For Against Venue Date Result 1st 118 New South Wales South Australia Adelaide December 17, 1927 Lost by 1 wicket 25th 121 New South Wales South Australia Sydney November 8, 1930 Won by 213 runs 50th 149* Australians England XI Folkestone September 4, 1934 Drawn 75th 104 Australians Gentlemen of England Lord’s June 15, 1938 Won by 282 runs 100th 172 Australians Indians Sydney November 15, 1947 Lost by 47 runs 117th 123 DG Bradman’s XI AL Hassett’s XI Melbourne December 4, 1948 Tied How often has South Africa lost all three Tests in a series? – Kiran Vartak, Nashik South Africa has now been whitewashed in a series of three or more Tests on six occasions, which includes a five-match series in Australia in 1931-32. The rest of the five series were of three Tests. Result Opponent Venue Season 0-3 England Home 1895-96 0-3 England England 1912 0-5 Australia Australia 1931-32 0-3 Australia Australia 2001-02 0-3 Australia Home 2005-06 0-3 India India 2019-20

Note: All figures above are updated as of November 20, 2019.