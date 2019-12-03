Statsman

Ashwin's joy at home, Kohli's Asian first, Mayank's six-fest

Mayank Agarwal great run with the bat continued during the 2-0 home series win over Bangladesh, while R. Ashwin and Virat Kohli, too, notched up records.

03 December, 2019

The number of bowlers who have claimed 250 Test wickets at home, R. Ashwin being the latest to achieve this in the Indore Test match against Bangladesh. By doing so in his 42nd Test match, he is the joint fastest with Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan. However, Ashwin needed about 1,500 balls less than Murali and also did it in the quickest time – eight years, nine days.

Fewest Tests reach 250 wickets at home

MatchesBowlerCountryAchieved onBalls requiredRuns concededWicketsAverageStrike rateTime taken
42R. AshwinIndiaNovember 14, 201912,4395,73125122.8349.568 years, 9 days
42M. MuralitharanSri LankaJanuary 7, 200214,1695,40625121.5456.459 years, 4 months, 13 days
43Anil KumbleIndiaOctober 16, 200413,9365,59625322.1255.0814 years, 2 months, 11 days
44Rangana HerathSri LankaJuly 14, 201712,7545,75125222.8250.6117 years, 9 months, 24 days
49Dale SteynSouth AfricaJanuary 5, 20199,9685,33225321.0839.4014 years, 20 days
51Harbhajan SinghIndiaNovember 13, 201015,9037,10425328.0862.8612 years, 7 months, 22 days
56Shane WarneAustraliaDecember 26, 200415,5066,56225226.0461.5312 years, 11 months, 26 days
56Glenn McGrathAustraliaNovember 4, 200513,1345,44325121.6952.3311 years, 11 months, 24 days
58James AndersonEnglandAugust 17, 201413,2756,59725026.3953.2011 years, 2 months, 29 days
63Stuart BroadEnglandAugust 29, 201713,1666,77725027.1152.669 years, 8 months, 22 days

Note: The bowling figures above are updated to the end of the innings in which the bowler claimed his 250th home wicket.

The number of innings Mayank Agarwal required to register two Test double centuries in his budding career, doing so in the Indore Test match and making him only the second batsman in Tests to do so in fewer than 13 innings. The only batsman to do so quicker is another Indian, Vinod Kambli, who hit double centuries in the fourth and fifth innings of his career in 1993. Aussie legend Don Bradman needed 13 innings to hit is first two double hundreds.

Fewest innings to reach two Test double hundreds

InningsBatsmanCountryFirst Test hundredSecond Test hundred
5Vinod KambliIndia224 vs England, February 1993 (4th innings)227 vs Zimbabwe, March 1993 (5th innings)
12Mayank AgarwalIndia215 vs South Africa, October 2019 (8th innings)243 vs Bangladesh, November 2019 (12th innings)
13Don BradmanAustralia254 vs England, June 1930 (11th innings)334 vs England, July 1930 (13th innings)
14Lawrence RoweWest Indies214 vs New Zealand, February 1972 (1st innings)320 vs England, March 1974 (14th innings)
15Graeme SmithSouth Africa200 vs Bangladesh, October 2002, (5th innings)277 vs England, July 2003 (15th innings)
16Walter HammondEngland251 vs Australia, December 1928 (15th innings)200 vs Australia, December 1928 (16th innings)
18Chetestwar PujaraIndia206* vs England, November 2012 (9th innings)204 vs Australia, March 2013 (18th innings)
19Adam VogesAustralia269* vs West Indies, December 2015 (17th innings)239 vs New Zealand, February 2016 (19th innings)

Note: Bradman had four double centuries in his first 18 innings and Smith had three in his first 17 innings.

The number of batsmen who have hit eight or more sixes while opening a Test innings, Mayank Agarwal during his 243 at Indore being the latest. He emulated Navjot Sidhu to become the second Indian batsman with most sixes – eight – in an innings.

Most sixes in a Test innings by an opening batsman

SixesBatsmanScoreCountryOpponentVenueMonth/yearResult
11Matthew Hayden380AustraliaZimbabwePerthOctober 2003Won
11Brendon McCullum202New ZealandPakistanSharjahNovember 2014Won
9Chris Gayle333West IndiesSri LankaGalleNovember 2010Drawn
8Navjot Sidhu124IndiaSri LankaLucknow KDSJanuary 1994Won
8Mayank Agarwal243IndiaBangladeshIndoreNovember 2019Won

 

Most sixes in a Test innings by Indian batsmen

SixesBatsmanScoreAgainstVenueMonth/yearResult
8Navjot Sidhu+124Sri LankaLucknow KDSJanuary 1994Won
8Mayank Agarwal+243BangladeshIndoreNovember 2019Won
7Virender Sehwag+293Sri LankaMumbai BSDecember 2009Won
7Harbhajan Singh111*New ZealandHyderabad RGSNovember 2010Drawn
7Hardik Pandya108Sri LankaPallekeleAugust 2017Won
7Rohit Sharma+127South AfricaVisakhapatnamOctober 2019Won

+ Openers

The number of Test victories by an innings under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. He achieved this landmark when India won by an innings and 130 runs against Bangladesh at Indore, making him the first Asian captain to do so and the seventh overall. Incidentally, the previous Asian record of nine innings victories was held by M. S. Dhoni (2009-2013).

Most innings victories as Test captain

InstancesCaptainCountryTotal TestsPeriod
22Graeme SmithSouth Africa1092003-13
14Steve WaughAustralia571999-2003
12Peter MayEngland411955-59
11Clive LloydWest Indies741974-84
11Stephen FlemingNew Zealand801997-2005
11Andrew StraussEngland502006-11
10Virat KohliIndia522016-19

 

Queries Corner

Don Bradman has 117 first-class centuries. Could you list all his landmark centuries – his first, 25th, 50th, 100th – with results? – S. Rajan, Nagpur

Hundred No.ScoreForAgainstVenueDateResult
1st118New South WalesSouth AustraliaAdelaideDecember 17, 1927Lost by 1 wicket
25th121New South WalesSouth AustraliaSydneyNovember 8, 1930Won by 213 runs
50th149*AustraliansEngland XIFolkestoneSeptember 4, 1934Drawn
75th104AustraliansGentlemen of EnglandLord’sJune 15, 1938Won by 282 runs
100th172AustraliansIndiansSydneyNovember 15, 1947Lost by 47 runs
117th123DG Bradman’s XIAL Hassett’s XIMelbourneDecember 4, 1948Tied

 

How often has South Africa lost all three Tests in a series? – Kiran Vartak, Nashik

South Africa has now been whitewashed in a series of three or more Tests on six occasions, which includes a five-match series in Australia in 1931-32. The rest of the five series were of three Tests.

ResultOpponentVenueSeason
0-3EnglandHome1895-96
0-3EnglandEngland1912
0-5AustraliaAustralia1931-32
0-3AustraliaAustralia2001-02
0-3AustraliaHome2005-06
0-3IndiaIndia2019-20

 

Note: All figures above are updated as of November 20, 2019.