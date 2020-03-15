Home Swimming Kushagra Rawat achieves B Cut in 1500m freestyle for Tokyo 2020 The Indian swimmer clocked 15.25.22s at the 2020 NSW Open Swimming Championships. ?N. Sudarshan? 15 March, 2020 22:28 IST Over the past year, Kushagra Rawat has better the B Cut in both the 400m and 800m freestyle events. - SUDHAKARA JAIN ?N. Sudarshan? 15 March, 2020 22:28 IST Middle-distance swimmer Kushagra Rawat achieved the B Cut (OST) for Tokyo 2020 in the 1500m freestyle by clocking 15.25.22s (cut time: 15.28.02s) at the 2020 NSW Open Swimming Championships in Sydney. Over the past year, the 20-year-old has also bettered the B Cut (OST) in both the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle events. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.