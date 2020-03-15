Swimming

Kushagra Rawat achieves B Cut in 1500m freestyle for Tokyo 2020

The Indian swimmer clocked 15.25.22s at the 2020 NSW Open Swimming Championships.

15 March, 2020 22:28 IST

Over the past year, Kushagra Rawat has better the B Cut in both the 400m and 800m freestyle events. - SUDHAKARA JAIN

15 March, 2020 22:28 IST

Middle-distance swimmer Kushagra Rawat achieved the B Cut (OST) for Tokyo 2020 in the 1500m freestyle by clocking 15.25.22s (cut time: 15.28.02s) at the 2020 NSW Open Swimming Championships in Sydney.

Over the past year, the 20-year-old has also bettered the B Cut (OST) in both the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle events.

