MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India’s chance to overcome odds and make a point in table tennis

In the last edition in Jakarta, Indonesia, India won two bronze medals — one each in the men’s team event and mixed doubles. It will be eyeing an encore this time.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 11:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Tall task: Indian paddlers Manika Batra and G. Sathiyan, among others, need to allay concerns over poor form to do well in Hangzhou.
Tall task: Indian paddlers Manika Batra and G. Sathiyan, among others, need to allay concerns over poor form to do well in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tall task: Indian paddlers Manika Batra and G. Sathiyan, among others, need to allay concerns over poor form to do well in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian table tennis faces challenges in 2023, especially heading into the Asian Games. Key players Sharath Kamal (105) and G. Sathiyan (102) have slipped in the singles rankings, both now outside the top 100. The mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan and Manika Batra hasn’t delivered strong results.

The WTT Contender doubles title won by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in June this year brought joy, but their performance since hasn’t exactly been noteworthy.

The women’s team’s prospects seem modest, with Manika (World No. 36) hoping to replicate, or even better, her surprise bronze medal win at the Asian Cup in November 2022 in the singles event. In the last edition in Jakarta, Indonesia, India won two bronze medals — one each in the men’s team event and mixed doubles (Sharath and Manika).

India’s top-ranked paddler, Harmeet Desai (61), who will miss out on playing singles (he will play in the team event) in the 2023 Games, said, “All the five are playing well (myself, Sathiyan, Sharath, Manav Thakkar, and Manush Shah). We are all experienced now. In 2018, Sathiyan played his first Asian Games. I don’t give too much importance to rankings. It is not the only barometer to judge a player. It depends on the form as well.

“I am sure Sharath and Sathiyan will have a couple of good tournaments and improve their rankings. The current ranking system is such that with a couple of victories, your rankings will climb very fast. The seedings are based partly on the players’ past performances and partly on their singles rankings. Based on that, we (the men’s team) might be seeded in the 5-8 bracket in the Asian Games. Of course, it depends on the draw. Anyway, we are confident of doing well.”

China, boasting a formidable lineup including Fan Zhendong (World No.1), Wang Chuqin (2), Ma Long (3), Liang Jingkun (6), and Lin Gaoyuan (7), is the clear favourite.

Japan, with Harimoto Tomakazu, a top-ranked player absent in 2018, could challenge for silver. India beat Japan for bronze last time, but with Harimoto back, Japan’s prospects improve. Korea, the 2018 silver medallist, aims to maintain its position with Jang Woo-jin (World No. 8), and Lim Jong-hoon (17), in the top 100.

India bagged a medal in the Asian championships when the men’s team retained the bronze it last won in 2021, but given the strong competition, the odds favour its opponents.

SCHEDULE

Asian Games Table Tennis Schedule
September 22
7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 1
1:30 PM - 5:30 PM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 2
September 23
7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round 3
September 24
7:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST -- Men’s and Women’s Team, Round of 16
1:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s and Women’s Team, Quarterfinals
September 25
7:30 AM - 10:30 AM IST -- Mixed Doubles, Round of 64; Women’s Team, Semifinals
1:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s Team, Semifinals
September 26
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM IST - Women’s Team, Final
4:30 PM IST - 7:30 PM IST - Men’s Team, Final
September 27
7:30 AM - 10:40 AM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 64
11:30 AM - 3:50 PM IST - Women’s Singles, Round of 64; Mixed Doubles, Round of 32
September 28
7:30 AM - 11:10 AM IST - Mixed Doubles, Round of 16; Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Round of 32
1:30 PM - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 32; Mixed Doubles, Quarterfinals
September 29
7:30 AM - 10:10 AM IST - Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Round of 16
1:30 PM - 6:10 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Round of 16; Mixed Doubles, Semifinals
September 30
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Quarterfinals
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Quarterfinals; Mixed Doubles, Final
October 1
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Semifinals
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Final
October 2
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Semifinals
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM IST - Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles, Final
Venue - Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium

SQUAD

India Table Tennis Squad Asian Games
Men: A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.
Reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.
Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.
Reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.
Men’s doubles: A. Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan; Manav Thakkar & Manush Shah.
Women’s doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee; Sreeja Akula & Diya Chitale.
Mixed doubles: Manika Batra & G. Sathiyan; Sreeja Akula & Harmeet Desai.

More stories from this issue

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Sharath Kamal /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan /

Sutirtha Mukherjee /

Ayhika Mukherjee /

Manika Batra /

Harmeet Desai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jabeur crashes out of WTA Guadalajara Open
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: India’s chance to overcome odds and make a point in table tennis
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Ancelotti hails Bellingham’s quality - and luck
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games hockey preview: One eye on gold, other on Paris 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Asian Games 2023: Why did India qualify for semifinal after IND-W vs MAS-W quarterfinal was abandoned?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Asian Games 2023: India’s chance to overcome odds and make a point in table tennis
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Former World Champion Persson eyes gold as Sweden coach at European Table Tennis Championships
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Asian TT Championships: Manav Thakkar beats Kao Cheng-Jui to enter pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Sutirtha slays higher-ranked opponent from Chinese Taipei
    PTI
  5. Asian Table Tennis C’ships: Indian men’s team wins bronze after losing to Chinese Taipei in semis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jabeur crashes out of WTA Guadalajara Open
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: India’s chance to overcome odds and make a point in table tennis
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Ancelotti hails Bellingham’s quality - and luck
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games hockey preview: One eye on gold, other on Paris 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Asian Games 2023: Why did India qualify for semifinal after IND-W vs MAS-W quarterfinal was abandoned?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment