Former Indian table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni dies of COVID-19

Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died of COVID-19 in Thane on Sunday. He was 68.

He is survived by his mother, wife and daughter.

After having contracted the novel coronavirus, Kulkarni was admitted for treatment at the Kaushalya Hospital.

After retiring as a player, Kulkarni was actively involved with the game as coach. He also regularly played in Masters’ TT tournaments at the National and International levels. He had won the National Masters’ TT Championship in Indore in 2019.