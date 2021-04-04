More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Former Indian table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni dies of COVID-19 Former international player Suhas Kulkarni dies aged 68 in Thane. PTI Mumbai 04 April, 2021 15:03 IST Suhas Kulkarni plays a shot during a table tennis tournament, in 1979. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES PTI Mumbai 04 April, 2021 15:03 IST Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died of COVID-19 in Thane on Sunday. He was 68.He is survived by his mother, wife and daughter.After having contracted the novel coronavirus, Kulkarni was admitted for treatment at the Kaushalya Hospital.After retiring as a player, Kulkarni was actively involved with the game as coach. He also regularly played in Masters’ TT tournaments at the National and International levels. He had won the National Masters’ TT Championship in Indore in 2019. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.