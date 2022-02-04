More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis India's Suhana Saini wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender Tunis championship The Haryana girl fought hard against her Romanian opponent before losing 11-9 9-11 10-12 11-13. PTI New Delhi 04 February, 2022 16:36 IST Earlier in the quarterfinals, Suhana defeated Egyptian Farida Badawy 11-9 11-4 11-8 in a one-sided contest. - THE HINDU PTI New Delhi 04 February, 2022 16:36 IST Indian paddler Suhana Saini claimed a bronze medal after losing to Romania's Elena Zaharia in the under-19 girls' semifinals at the ongoing WTT Youth Contender Tunis 2022 championships in the Tunisian capital.The Haryana girl fought hard against her Romanian opponent before losing 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-13. Manika Batra breaks into top 50 of world rankings Srinjoy confident of good show in shooting World Cup In the third and fourth games, the Indian had the opportunity to make a comeback, but the U-19 world no 1 Elena held her nerve to outwit Suhana.Earlier in the quarterfinals, she defeated Egyptian Farida Badawy 11-9, 11-4, 11-8 in a one-sided contest.The Indian had claimed three bronze medals at the World Youth Championships in December in 2021. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :