More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Doha: Sathiyan, Manika lose in mixed doubles final The top-seeded pair of Lin Yu-Ju and Cheng I-Cheng claims its sixth title with a 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 win in the final. Team Sportstar Doha 24 March, 2022 19:13 IST FILE PHOTO: This was the second appearance in the finals of a tournament for G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Doha 24 March, 2022 19:13 IST The top-seeded Taipei pair of Lin Yu-Ju and Cheng I-Cheng claimed its sixth title with a dominant 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 win over G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, the third seeds, in the mixed doubles section of the World Table Tennis Contender Doha on Thursday.The Taipei duo enjoyed a comfortable lead in all the three games and was attacking on all flanks giving little leeway for the Indian pair. This is the second final for the Sathiyan-Manika duo having won its first international title in August last year at the WTT Contender in Budapest.Other resultsSingles (men), semifinals: Yuan Licen (Chn) bt Sharath Kamal 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9.