WTT Doha: Sathiyan, Manika lose in mixed doubles final

The top-seeded Taipei pair of Lin Yu-Ju and Cheng I-Cheng claimed its sixth title with a dominant 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 win over G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, the third seeds, in the mixed doubles section of the World Table Tennis Contender Doha on Thursday.

The Taipei duo enjoyed a comfortable lead in all the three games and was attacking on all flanks giving little leeway for the Indian pair. This is the second final for the Sathiyan-Manika duo having won its first international title in August last year at the WTT Contender in Budapest.