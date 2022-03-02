WTT Contender Muscat: Archana progresses to second round

Qualifier Archana Kamath pulled off an upset as she beat higher-ranked Mo Zhang 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 in a women's singles first round match of the WTT Contender Muscat on Wednesday.



Archana had defeated Oze Yilmaz 11-8 5-11 12-10 11-7 in the third round of qualifying. Sreeja Akula also progressed to the main draw as she earned a 11-5, 11-13, 12-10, 11-4 win over world number 223 Yang Huijing. Sreeja will meet Jia Nan Yuan, a player of Chinese origin, representing France in her next round. Manika Batra got a direct entry into the round of 32.

Earlier, five Indian doubles pairs entered the quarterfinals - Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah (men's doubles), Selena Deepthi and Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee (women's doubles), G. Sathiyan-Manika Batra and Manav-Archana Kamath (mixed doubles).