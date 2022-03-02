More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender Muscat: Archana progresses to second round Indian paddler Archana Kamath cruised into the second round of the WTT Contender Muscat as she beat Canada's Mo Zhang 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 02 March, 2022 21:14 IST File Photo of Archana Kamath in action. - BISWARANJAN ROUT Team Sportstar 02 March, 2022 21:14 IST Qualifier Archana Kamath pulled off an upset as she beat higher-ranked Mo Zhang 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 in a women's singles first round match of the WTT Contender Muscat on Wednesday.Archana had defeated Oze Yilmaz 11-8 5-11 12-10 11-7 in the third round of qualifying. Sreeja Akula also progressed to the main draw as she earned a 11-5, 11-13, 12-10, 11-4 win over world number 223 Yang Huijing. Sreeja will meet Jia Nan Yuan, a player of Chinese origin, representing France in her next round. Manika Batra got a direct entry into the round of 32.RELATED| Paddlers Archana, Sreeja make cut for WTT Contender; men exit Earlier, five Indian doubles pairs entered the quarterfinals - Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah (men's doubles), Selena Deepthi and Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee (women's doubles), G. Sathiyan-Manika Batra and Manav-Archana Kamath (mixed doubles).The results (first round): Women: Singles: Archana Kamath bt Mo Zhang (Can) 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9; Jia Nan Yuan (Fra) bt Sreeja Akula 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8; Doubles: Sutirtha Mukjerjee & Ayhika Mukherjee bt Adriana Diaz & Melanie Diaz (PUR) 11-6, 11-5, 11-9; S. Selena Deepthi & Sreeja Akula bt Lin Ye & Leng Jian (SGP) 11-8, 5-11, 13-11, 5-11, 11-4; Leila Imre & Mercedes Nagyavaradi (Hun) bt Manika Batra & Archana Kamath 11-7, 11-9, 11-6;Men: Doubles: Manav Thakkar & Manush Shah bt Eric Jouti & Vitor Ishy (Bra) 7-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-7, 14-12; Chuang Chih-Yuan & Pen Wang-Wei (Tpe) bt G. Sathiyan & Harmeet Desai 7-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-13, 11-9.Mixed doubles: Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath bt Abdullah Yigenler & Ozge Yilmaz (Tur) 11-9, 14-12, 11-2; Sathiyan & Manika Batra w/o Kirill Shachkov & Olga Vorobeva (RTT). Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :