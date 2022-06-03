Tennis Videos

Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semifinal after suffering a right ankle injury.

Team Sportstar
03 June, 2022 23:34 IST

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 June, 2022 23:34 IST

Alexander Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot and had to be taken off the Court Philippe-Chatrier in a wheelchair. After several minutes off court, he returned to the arena on crutches to concede the match to Rafael Nadal. Read more: Nadal reaches 14th French Open final after Zverev retires due to injury

 

