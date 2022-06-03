Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot and had to be taken off the Court Philippe-Chatrier in a wheelchair. After several minutes off court, he returned to the arena on crutches to concede the match to Rafael Nadal. Read more: Nadal reaches 14th French Open final after Zverev retires due to injury

Feel better soon, @AlexZverev#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/llsywA21jY — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022