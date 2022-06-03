Tennis Videos Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semifinal after suffering a right ankle injury. Team Sportstar 03 June, 2022 23:34 IST Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal Team Sportstar 03 June, 2022 23:34 IST Alexander Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot and had to be taken off the Court Philippe-Chatrier in a wheelchair. After several minutes off court, he returned to the arena on crutches to concede the match to Rafael Nadal. Read more: Nadal reaches 14th French Open final after Zverev retires due to injury Feel better soon, @AlexZverev#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/llsywA21jY— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022 Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh All Tennis Videos More Videos Australia activists react to 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts being allowed after backlash Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal