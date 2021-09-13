Tennis Videos Daniil Medvedev wins US Open 2021, denies Djokovic calendar slam: The tennis world reacts Daniil Medvedev shocked Novak Djokovic and the world by beating the Serbian to win the US Open title. Here's how the world of tennis reacted to his maiden Grand Slam title win. AP New York 13 September, 2021 19:04 IST AP New York 13 September, 2021 19:04 IST Daniil Medvedev wins US Open 2021, denies Djokovic calendar slam: The tennis world reacts Emma Raducanu's former tennis club in London celebrates US Open success Emma Raducanu: History beckons Briton teen at US Open Leylah Fernandez - the giant slayer making heads turn at the US Open this year Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players: Roger Federer richest tennis player; Osaka, Serena, Barty in top 10 Naomi Osaka mulls break from tennis after shock US Open exit Roger Federer's third knee surgery casts shadow over future The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Osaka withdraws from French Open citing ‘bouts of depression’ Watch: Nadal's statue unveiled at Roland Garros - A flashy tribute to a simple champion Barty Breezes Past Doi On Clay Return Hurkacz beats Sinner in Miami for maiden Masters crown