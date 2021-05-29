Tennis Videos Watch: Nadal's statue unveiled at Roland Garros - A flashy tribute to a simple champion Days before the French Open kicks off, a statue of is most successful champion Rafael Nadal was unveiled at Roland Garros. AFP 29 May, 2021 12:29 IST AFP 29 May, 2021 12:29 IST This year at the "cathedral" of clay court tennis in Paris' leafy western suburbs, a statue of 13-time champion Rafael Nadal has been erected in the grounds.While thankful for the gesture of the French Tennis Federation, such very public recognition is hard to square with the decidedly unstarry Nadal."It's true that what I accomplished in Paris, even if I don't like to say it, it's something very, very special."I am grateful and I understand the gesture: I accomplished something that was very difficult to imagine," he said.As he targets a 14th title at Roland Garros and a record-setting 21st career crown, Nadal said "no-one is invincible". "No-one is invincible, anywhere," said Nadal whose career record at Roland Garros stands at 100 victories against just two losses since his title-winning Paris debut in 2005. Watch: Nadal's statue unveiled at Roland Garros - A flashy tribute to a simple champion Barty Breezes Past Doi On Clay Return Hurkacz beats Sinner in Miami for maiden Masters crown Sinner becomes fourth teen to reach Miami Open final, to face Hurkacz More Videos Hubert Hurkacz upsets Tsitsipas to reach Miami Open semis Barty eases past Svitolina to make Miami final Highlights: Osaka's winning streak snaps at Miami Open Highlights: Barty beats Sabalenka to reach Miami Open semifinals Highlights: Ashleigh Barty moves into Miami Open quarterfinal Highlights: Andreescu outlasts Anisimova to make Miami last 16 Highlights: Cramping Medvedev clings on to beat Popyrin Barty defuses Ostapenko's big hitting to win in Miami