Wimbledon 2024: Hope Spain gets the same result in Euro semifinals, says Alcaraz after beating Frenchman Humbert

Football fan Alcaraz, who has been keeping a careful eye on Spain’s progress at Euro 2024, will play his quarterfinal on Tuesday on the same day Spain meets France in Munich.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 09:08 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning his fourth-round match against France’s Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon in London on Sunday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning his fourth-round match against France’s Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon in London on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning his fourth-round match against France’s Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon in London on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Carlos Alcaraz hopes his Wimbledon win over France’s Ugo Humbert on Sunday will be repeated by Spain’s football team in its Euro 2024 semifinal against Les Bleus.

The defending champion and third seed won 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals although he was fully stretched by an inspired 16th seed Humbert.

Football fan Alcaraz, who has been keeping a careful eye on Spain’s progress at Euro 2024, will play his quarterfinal on Tuesday on the same day Spain meets France in Munich.

“Hopefully they’re going to get the same result as me today,” the 21-year-old told reporters.

READ | Tennis theatrics keep capacity crowd riveted as Alcaraz has last laugh against Humbert

“I won in the tennis part, so hopefully the Spanish team are going to win the football part.”

Alcaraz missed the first half of Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Germany this week after needing five sets to see off American big-hitter Frances Tiafoe.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is hoping that the schedulers are kind to him on Tuesday with Spain kicking off against France at 1900 GMT.

“The first thing is I am supporting Spain because it’s Spain,” he said. “I have a really good relationship with a few players of the team. In particular, with Alvaro Morata.

“He’s a really good friend. So right now it’s time to support them, as I know they are supporting me when I’m playing matches or I’m playing tournaments. It’s my turn.

“Hopefully on Tuesday we are not going to play at the same time. But let’s see. Hopefully I will be able to see a little bit from the match.”

The 21-year-old Alcaraz will play American Tommy Paul in his ninth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

