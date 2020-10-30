Tennis Tennis Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse Olga Sharypova, Alexander Zverev's former girlfriend, said he attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall before the US Open in 2019. PTI 30 October, 2020 21:21 IST "I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true," Alexander Zverev said (File Photo). - Getty Images PTI 30 October, 2020 21:21 IST Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse against him on Friday, saying they were "simply not true." The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Championat on Thursday. READ | Strokes of Genius: Discovery Plus App releases documentary on Nadal-Federer rivalry Sharypova, a former Russian tennis player, said Zverev attempted to strangle her with a pillow and hit her head against a wall at a New York hotel before the US Open in 2019. She said she feared for her life at the time.Sharypova initially accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of abuse on Instagram.Zverev responded to the latest interview on Twitter, writing that he has known Sharypova since they were children, but he rejected the claims of abuse."I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true," the US Open finalist wrote."We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these allegations now, I just don’t know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way," he added. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos