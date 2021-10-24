Russian Rublev seals fifth ATP Finals singles spot

Russian Andrey Rublev became the fifth singles player to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month, the men's tour said.

"I am so happy to be back competing with the best eight players in the world," Rublev said in an ATP release on Saturday. "It is such a unique and prestigious tournament and I can't wait to play in Turin."

Rublev joins world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia, fellow Russian and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev of Germany in sealing spots for the November 14-21 tournament.

The Russian made his debut in the prestigious tournament in 2020, when it was last held in London before moving to Turin.

He is ranked sixth after reaching a career-high number five in the men's rankings last month.

Italian Matteo Berrettini, Norway's Casper Ruud and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz are next in line to qualify. The ATP Finals is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams.