Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour

In the Live ATP Rankings, Murray has jumped six places to 38th and is very close to being seeded at a Major for the first time in six years when Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 18:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during the final against Frenchman Arthur Cazaux at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Nottingham on Sunday.
Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during the final against Frenchman Arthur Cazaux at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Nottingham on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during the final against Frenchman Arthur Cazaux at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Nottingham on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Andy Murray kept his Wimbledon preparation on track as he beat French youngster Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to win the Nottingham Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, on Sunday.

Former World No. 1 Murray clinched his second title on the Challenger circuit in two weeks after the triumph in Surbiton last Sunday but this time, without dropping a set. Overall, the Brit got his fifth title at the level which is just below the ATP Tour.

The 36-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing.

In the Live ATP Rankings, Murray has jumped six places to 38th and is very close to being seeded at a Major for the first time in six years when Wimbledon begins on July 3. The last time he was seeded at a Grand Slam was at the 2017 Wimbledon when he was World No. 1

Murray next places at the Queen’s Club Championships which begin on Monday and he is set to face seventh-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in the opening round.

“It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job,” Murray said.

“I played really well and got better as the week went on and I’m glad to get through - on to Queen’s. I’m absolutely pumped.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

ATP /

Arthur Cazaux /

ATP Challenger Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE updates; Intercontinental Cup final: Blue Tigers lineup out, Chhetri starts; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: England 18/0 (5 overs); Crawley, Duckett open vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh recall Afif, Ebadot for Afghanistan T20Is
    AFP
  5. Football project tracking social media abuse identifies 300 people from World Cup posts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nottingham Open: Boulter, Burrage set up first all-British final on WTA Tour since 1977
    AP
  3. Alexandrova, Kudermetova set up all-Russian women’s final on Den Bosch grass
    AP
  4. Tiafoe to play Struff in Stuttgart final after beating Fucsovics
    AP
  5. From The Archives: A car ride with Leander Paes, India’s brand new individual Olympic medallist
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE updates; Intercontinental Cup final: Blue Tigers lineup out, Chhetri starts; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: England 18/0 (5 overs); Crawley, Duckett open vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh recall Afif, Ebadot for Afghanistan T20Is
    AFP
  5. Football project tracking social media abuse identifies 300 people from World Cup posts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment