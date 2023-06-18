Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour

Published : Jun 18, 2023 18:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during the final against Frenchman Arthur Cazaux at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Nottingham on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Andy Murray kept his Wimbledon preparation on track as he beat French youngster Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to win the Nottingham Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, on Sunday.

Former World No. 1 Murray clinched his second title on the Challenger circuit in two weeks after the triumph in Surbiton last Sunday but this time, without dropping a set. Overall, the Brit got his fifth title at the level which is just below the ATP Tour.

The winning moment 💪@andy_murray gets past Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to claim the Rothesay Open title#ATPChallenger | @the_LTApic.twitter.com/daW7RD04PP — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 18, 2023

The 36-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing.

In the Live ATP Rankings, Murray has jumped six places to 38th and is very close to being seeded at a Major for the first time in six years when Wimbledon begins on July 3. The last time he was seeded at a Grand Slam was at the 2017 Wimbledon when he was World No. 1

Murray next places at the Queen’s Club Championships which begin on Monday and he is set to face seventh-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in the opening round.

“It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job,” Murray said.

“I played really well and got better as the week went on and I’m glad to get through - on to Queen’s. I’m absolutely pumped.”

(With inputs from Reuters)