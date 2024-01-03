MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anisimova comeback halted by Bouzkova at Auckland Classic

The 22-year-old American Anisimova, who took an indefinite break from tennis in May for mental health reasons, had no answer to her Czech opponent’s superior movement and shot-making.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 11:11 IST , Auckland - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Marie Bouzkova in action. (File Photo)
Marie Bouzkova in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Marie Bouzkova in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Marie Bouzkova ended Amanda Anisimova’s return to tennis at the Auckland Classic on Wednesday as she romped to a 6-0, 6-1 win.

The 22-year-old American Anisimova, who took an indefinite break from tennis in May for mental health reasons, had no answer to her Czech opponent’s superior movement and shot-making.

United Cup 2024: France beats Italy, to face Norway in quarterfinals

Although her ranking has ballooned to 373rd, the former teenage sensation has been granted a special exemption to compete at the Australian Open.

After impressing in her first match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday, Anisimova struggled for timing and appeared to lack motivation as she was bundled out in just 51 minutes.

By contrast, everything came off for 25-year-old sixth seed Bouzkova, who has climbed to a career-high world ranking of 23rd.

“It couldn’t get any better for me, I just stayed really solid and tried to be really aggressive when I could because obviously Amanda is such a huge hitter,” Bouzkova said.

“Obviously it’s the start of the year so we’re still pretty fresh and I’m taking advantage of that right now.”

Bouzkova’s quarter-final will be against the winner of Thursday’s high-profile match between Ukrainian second seed Elina Svitolina and British wildcard Emma Raducanu.

American world number 31 Emma Navarro made short work of Elina Avanesyan in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

“Second match of the year, it’s always good to have some court time behind me, I’m finding my groove a little bit,” said Navarro. “I’ve been having a blast so far.”

Chinese sixth-seed Wang Xinyu was earlier upset 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2) by compatriot Wang Xiyu.

US Open champion and top seed Coco Gauff faces Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova on Thursday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marie Bouzkova /

Amanda Anisimova /

Auckland Classic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anisimova comeback halted by Bouzkova at Auckland Classic
    AFP
  2. United Cup 2024: France beats Italy, to face Norway in quarterfinals
    AP
  3. Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal
    Reuters
  4. Questions over LIV linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign
    AFP
  5. Williamson to lead New Zealand in Pakistan T20 series, Rachin Ravindra rested
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Anisimova comeback halted by Bouzkova at Auckland Classic
    AFP
  2. United Cup 2024: France beats Italy, to face Norway in quarterfinals
    AP
  3. Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal
    Reuters
  4. Former US Open champion Cilic loses on comeback from knee surgery
    AFP
  5. Brisbane International: Rafael Nadal wins first match back from year-long injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anisimova comeback halted by Bouzkova at Auckland Classic
    AFP
  2. United Cup 2024: France beats Italy, to face Norway in quarterfinals
    AP
  3. Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal
    Reuters
  4. Questions over LIV linger as PGA Tour opens 2024 campaign
    AFP
  5. Williamson to lead New Zealand in Pakistan T20 series, Rachin Ravindra rested
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment