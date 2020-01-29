Australian Open Live score: Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Australian Open quarterfinal clash between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as the action unfurls at the Rod Laver Arena.

LIVE UPDATES

Thiem (@Eurosport_RU ) pic.twitter.com/6zmUBnM3XO — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) January 29, 2020

1: 5-4 | That's a stunner! An emphatic return from Thiem, the flare and the finesse, is jawdropping. He survives a set point threat for Rafa and breaks back straightaway!

1: 5-3 | DEUCE | Ten minutes into this game! Nadal having to toil hard this time!

1: 5-3 | It does not get any better! Nadal shows his class by making Thiem tumble, indecisively. The Austrian leaps in return in the next volley and snatches another break point!

1: 5-3 | A break point for Thiem. This time he reads the serve and smash it back to Nadal who has no chance on that whatsoever!

1: 5-3 | DEUCE | The Austrian looks a much better player when he kicks the pedal, full throttle. Approaches the net as Nadal squeezes in a drop and is brilliantly devoured by a smash from Thiem.

1: 5-3 | Set Point for Rafa!

1: 5-3 | 15-30 | Thiem strikes back as Nadal fails on the approach. The Austrian's power a little too much for Nadal to cross over.

1: 5-3: Nadal breaks! A massive point there! Nadal soars the ball up high and Thiem could not cover up for the return! Nadal makes it, just in space and time. The Spaniard serves for the first set!

1: 4-3: Three break points for Nadal! A big break here for Nadal! Loose unforced errors costing Thiem here.

The winners are flowing in this quarterfinal match



On serve, @RafaelNadal leads Dominic Thiem 4-3 in the opening set.



Strap yourselves in, we're in for a ride.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wDoMxrH13Y — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2020

1: 4-3: Nadal storms through! In a minute, Nadal has slashed back - forcing the slice from Thiem and Nadal lunges on to it. He will continue to do so, every, single, time!

1: 3-3: Thiem looking unbreakable on serve. Nadal is struck with the pace that Thiem has got in his strokes.

1: 3-2 | 30-40 | This is quality tennis from both the players. As much as Nadal tries to play in on his forehand by covering up space, Thiem boosts up those groundstrokes.

1: 3-2: Thiem on serve. Amazing power in the rally, occasionally making Rafa blip. Thiem will need it all along!

1: 3-2: Nadal almost broken! But keeps it alive. Thiem misses the backhand which just goes off the baseline as it bounces. Nadal was in for a stiff test there and narrowly escapes a break.

1: 2-2 | 30-15 | The super-striking forehand drubs Thiem. Just put into Nadal's arc and he just grinds it down the left baseline!

1: 2-2 | 15-15 | Thiem is on to outright aggression. He has unlocked the code to keep Nadal in check and has pounced in on the volley and smashes off Nadal's reach, the Spaniard being well deceived.

1: 2-2: Thiem on the attack! And he keeps Nadal quiet, no huff-puff and no grunts!

1: 2-1: | 30-0 | Thiem approaches the net for the volley and finishes it in style! In total control while on serve, Nadal will have a huge task to break the serve as the contest deepens.

Three games into the clash and there were already multiple mouth-watering exchanges between the two!

1: 2-1: Nadal holds his serve. He has targeted Thiem's backhand and with the riled up pace on the ball, the Austrian finding it difficult to control.

1: 1-1 | 30-15 | And the marathon continues...Thiem winning this return. He looks positive in return and drags one wide with 146km/h forehand!

1: 1-1 | 15-0 | A 25 shot rally! Pure shotmaking, with pace and precision and this certainly going to last throughout the match.

1: 1-1, Thiem holds convincingly! Nadal already feeling the extra pace off the ball and awkwardly puts it off to the stands!!

1: 1-0, Nadal takes his serve. Attacks Thiem's backhand and he flashes it out wide.

1: 30-15, Nadal has an early idea of the menace that Thiem can be. A ripping backhand shot crossing Nadal!

SET 1: 15-0, And he starts with a bang!

Nadal to serve.....

SET 1: Rafa Nadal v Dominic Thiem

The power-hitter that Dominic Thiem can be on the clay-courts, must be the Austrian's greatest weapon as he improves his hard-court prowess as well. As the evening is hotter than usual, it is advantage Thiem who is regarded as a more powerful server than Rafa. However, the 26-year-old can be a languid returner and if he tries to block his way out of trouble, Nadal will dash him in the blink of an eye! Will this go to the wire? All that we would say it is not going to be an easy match for either of them!

1st Set is underway in a few moments.......

Nadal chooses to serve at the toss - followed by the photograph along the net-lines with Thiem.

Welcome folks, Melbourne Park is ready for some blazing action and so are we! World No.5 Dominic Thiem enters the Rod Laver Arena and is followed by the Spanish Matador, Rafa Nadal!

------

Form Guide Nadal - Round 1 – v Dellion – 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 Round 2 - v Delbonis – 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-1 Round 3 – v -27-Carreno Busta – 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Round 4 – v -23-Kyrgios – 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) Thiem - Round 1 – v Mannarino – 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 Round 2 - v Bolt – 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2 Round 3 – v -29-Carreno Busta – 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Round 4 – v -10 – Monfils – 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

---

As the evening swells up under a serene Melbourne sky, the Rod Laver Arena will be fired up in an exciting clash of two different generations! The ‘King of Clay’ who has almost the French Open an affair of his own, faces his potential apprentice, the heir to the throne on Wednesday evening.

Yes – World No.1 Rafael Nadal takes on the 26-year-old No.5, Dominic Thiem in a contest that is poised to stage impeccable shot-making, grit and passion in a probable marathon mania!

In their 13 previous encounters, Nadal has had the edge over the Austrian nine times while Thiem emerged victorious on four occasions. Their only hard-court meeting – an epic at the quarter-final of the 2018 US Open – had a five-hour spectacle where the Spaniard held his nerve to come out as the winner.

Thiem, a potential ‘giant-killer’ will hope to thrive on his competitive performances in the past against Nadal. He had a brilliant finish to 2019 where he had routed Federer and Novak Djokovic in successive matches. Thiem, the 2019 French Open finalist who lost to Nadal – is playing in his first Australian Open quarter-final. Even as Nadal holds the edge after a Kyrgios challenge, Thiem can prove a strong force to reckon with. A visual feast is on the cards!

Remember this epic hard-court battle between the two?