Tennis Tennis Becker accused of failing to surrender Wimbledon trophies Tennis great Boris Becker was told by a London court that his trial would begin in September 2021 as he faces several years in jail if convicted. AP London 22 October, 2020 19:35 IST The indictment said that Becker's Wimbledon trophies from 1985 and 1989 have to be submitted. - Laureus AP London 22 October, 2020 19:35 IST Tennis great Boris Becker appeared in a London court on Thursday, accused of failing to surrender two of his Wimbledon trophies to be sold to settle his debts.The 52-year-old Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, has also failed to turn over his two Australian Open trophies, according to a new 28-count indictment that claims he hasn’t complied with orders to disclose information.The German pleaded not guilty to all counts during his appearance at Southwark Crown Court. Becker has allegedly concealed property holdings and more than 1 million pounds (USD 1.3 million) held in bank accounts. Boris Becker denies criminal bankruptcy claims in London The indictment lists Becker’s Wimbledon trophies from 1985, when at age 17 he became the youngest men’s singles champion at the All England Club, and 1989. Becker also won the tournament in 1986. He won the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.Becker, who lives in London, was told that his trial would begin in September 2021. He faces several years in jail if convicted. He remains free on bail.“He is determined to face and contest these charges and restore his reputation in relation to the allegations made against him,” said Jonathan Caplan, Becker’s attorney. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos