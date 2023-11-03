MagazineBuy Print

Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic announces pregnancy, expecting her first child

Belinda Bencic and her partner Martin Hromkovič, a former professional football player who is also her fitness coach, announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Friday.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 17:04 IST , GENEVA - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open
FILE PHOTO: Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic is expecting her first child.

The 26-year-old Swiss player and her partner Martin Hromkovič, a former professional football player who is also her fitness coach, announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Friday.

“Expecting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you,” Bencic wrote. She did not state when their baby is due or any plans to return to playing.

ALSO READ | Medvedev to play for Indian team PBG Eagles in World Tennis League

Bencic has won two singles titles on the WTA Tour this season but has not played in the past six weeks since the San Diego Open. She is now ranked No. 14.

At the Tokyo Olympics played in 2021, she won gold in singles and silver in doubles for Switzerland playing with Viktorija Golubic.

Next year’s Olympic tennis tournament starts July 27 in Paris at Roland Garros.

