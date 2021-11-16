Tennis

Challenger tournament: Prajnesh goes down to Kirkov in the first round

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 7-5, 6-1 by wild card Vasil Kirkov in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.

16 November, 2021 21:27 IST
Prajnesh Gunneswaran

File picture of Prajnesh Gunneswaran.   -  R. Ragu

Arjun Kadhe did well to qualify for the main event and will play Pedja Krstin of Serbia.

The results

$52,080 Challenger, Champaign, US
Singles (first round): Vasil Kirkov (US) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Oceane Babel (Fra) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-4; Evita Ramirez (Fra) bt Prathyusha Rachapudi 7-6(3), 6-4.

