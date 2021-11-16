Tennis Tennis Challenger tournament: Prajnesh goes down to Kirkov in the first round Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 7-5, 6-1 by wild card Vasil Kirkov in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2021 21:27 IST File picture of Prajnesh Gunneswaran. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar 16 November, 2021 21:27 IST Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 7-5, 6-1 by wild card Vasil Kirkov in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.Arjun Kadhe did well to qualify for the main event and will play Pedja Krstin of Serbia.The results$52,080 Challenger, Champaign, USSingles (first round): Vasil Kirkov (US) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-1.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (first round): Oceane Babel (Fra) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-4; Evita Ramirez (Fra) bt Prathyusha Rachapudi 7-6(3), 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :