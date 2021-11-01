Cilic beats Fritz to take St. Petersburg Open title

Marin Cilic won the St. Petersburg Open final with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Cilic clinched his second title in St. Petersburg. He previously won in 2011.

It was his fourth title in Russia after two wins in 2014 and 2015 in Moscow, where he also lost the final last week.

The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22).

Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, saw Cilic save a break point in the final set with a daring drop shot.

Cilic took advantage of Fritz's double-fault on break point at 4-4 to serve for the match, winning with a forehand volley.