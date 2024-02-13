MagazineBuy Print

Gauff dumped out of Qatar Open by Siniakova

The world number three’s 6-2, 6-4 loss in her opening match in Doha marked the first time she has failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament since Wimbledon last year.

Feb 13, 2024

AFP
Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their women’s singles 2nd round match during the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 13, 2024 in Doha, Qatar.
Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their women’s singles 2nd round match during the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 13, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their women’s singles 2nd round match during the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 13, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coco Gauff crashed to a surprise second-round exit from the Qatar Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets defeat by Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The world number three’s 6-2, 6-4 loss in her opening match in Doha marked the first time she has failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament since Wimbledon last year.

ALSO READ: Nagal begins Bengaluru Open campaign with 6-2, 6-2 win over Blancaneaux

US Open champion Gauff dropped serve six times in an error-strewn display, blowing a 4-0 lead in the second set.

Siniakova will next face Danielle Collins in the last 16.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen battled to victory in her first match since losing the Melbourne final to Aryna Sabalenka, beating Magda Linette 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
