Nagal begins Bengaluru Open campaign with 6-2, 6-2 win over Blancaneaux

The 26-year-old, who broke into the ATP top 100 after last week's triumph in Chennai, is a former champion in the Garden City, having won the Challenger in 2017. And the World No.98 played like he knew the conditions like the back of his hand.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 21:45 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Sumit Nagal of India action against Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France.
Sumit Nagal of India action against Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal of India action against Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU

Sumit Nagal made a confident start to his Bengaluru Open campaign, beating France’s Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6-2, 6-2 at the KSLTA courts inside Cubbon Park here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who broke into the ATP top 100 after last week’s triumph in Chennai, is a former champion in the Garden City, having won the Challenger in 2017. And the World No.98 played like he knew the conditions like the back of his hand.

Bengaluru’s altitude doesn’t really aid flat and aggressive stroke-making, and Nagal, thus, hit with high net-clearance and at the same time imparted enough spin to drag the ball back in and keep it in play.

There were no short balls for Blancaneaux to attack and the depth was such that he was mostly pinned a good two feet behind the baseline. Nagal broke in the first and seventh games of the first set and took it 6-2 when Blancaneaux sent a backhand long.

In the second stanza, Blancaneaux tried to hit through the court, charged in on occasion and even took up aggressive court positions at times to rattle Nagal. But the Indian, cheered on by a sizeable crowd revelling in the cool evening conditions, was up to the task, forcing the Frenchman to cut an exasperated figure.

Also read | ATP provides monetary support for conduct of Challengers in India

A break each in the first and fifth games of the second set proved enough, and Nagal finished a job with a powerful wide serve on the ad court that Blancaneaux returned wide.

Elsewhere, former World No. 17 Bernard Tomic wilted under the afternoon sun, crashing out 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to American Tristan Boyer. But the tournament’s other top draw, former World No. 25 Vasek Pospisil, lived to fight another day, coming through 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 against Ukraine’s Eric Vanshelboim.

Other results (first round, Indians unless specified)
Singles: Enrico Dalla Valle (Ita) bt Evgeny Donskoy 6-2, 7-5; Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Dan Added (Fra) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0); Coleman Wong (Hkg) bt Raphael Collignon 6-4, 7-6(4); Seong Chan Hong (Kor) bt Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) 6-4, 6-3; Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) bt Philip Sekulic (Aus) 6-3, 6-2; Oriol Roca Batalla (Spa) bt Chun Hsin-Tseng (Tpe) 7-5, 6-3; Alexey Zakharov bt Samuel Vincent Ruggeri (Ita) 6-2, 7-5; Maks Kasnikowski (Pol) bt Tung-Lin Wu 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Schnaitte & Wallner (Ger) bt Sriram Balaji & Begemann (Ger) 3-6, 6-4, [12-10]; Bittoun Kouzmine & Janvier (Fra) bt Ganta & Sureshkumar 6-2, 7-6(8).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

