Davis Cup: India announces five-member team for Morocco clash

India captain Rohit Rajpal, on Thursday, announced the Davis Cup squad that will take on Morocco in the World Group II tie to be held at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday.

Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Sasikumar Mukund and Digvijay Pratap Singh make up the five-member side that will take part in the tie.

Rajpal also announced that the match timings have been changed for the convenience of the players and fans due to the extreme humid conditions in the city.

“Last three days we have practised here, the conditions have been extremely humid. While we stood here, we were drenched from top to bottom; imagine the plight of the player. This is the reason that the matches have been rescheduled from 12 noon to 2 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday,” said Rajpal, who is also Executive Committee Member of the Indian Olympic Association.

“There was a request from Morrocco and after discussions with the referees we decided to postpone the match timings. It was done to produce a better quality of tennis. We are also prepared to play under light if required.”

Rajpal also recalled that Davis Cup was returning to Uttar Pradesh after 23 years and it was time for the youngsters and fans to grab this opportunity. Considering this is Bopanna’s last Davis Cup match, India captain urged the fans to be present on this occasion.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh will witness world-class players. This is Rohan Bopanna’s last Davis Cup so they’ll get the opportunity to watch him in action. This is a good opportunity for juniors and aspiring players to become ball boys or volunteers. When we grew up, we also did similar things. They will be close to players to watch foot movement and technique,” he added.

Teams: India: Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna. Captain-Rohit Rajpal.

Morocco: Elliot Benchetrit, Yassine Dlimi, Adam Moundir, Walid Ahouda, Younes Lalami Laaroussi. Captain-Mehdi Tahiri.