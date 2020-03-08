Tennis Tennis Defending champion Bianca Andreescu out of Indian Wells The Canadian was hurt at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October, and the injury has delayed her start to the 2020 campaign. PTI Indian Wells (US) 08 March, 2020 10:56 IST Canada's Bianca Andreescu waves after retiring injured from her match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. - REUTERS PTI Indian Wells (US) 08 March, 2020 10:56 IST World number four Bianca Andreescu won’t defend her title at Indian Wells, pulling out of next week’s BNP Paribas Open with a left knee injury.The Canadian was hurt at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October, and the injury has delayed her start to the 2020 campaign.Andreescu withdrew from four events to start the year, including the Australian Open and said on Saturday she wouldn’t be at Indian Wells - where her scintillating run to the title launched a 2019 campaign capped by her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.“As many of you know, I’ve been working through an injury I suffered last year during the WTA Finals,” Andreescu said in a statement.“It has been a long road to recovery, and while I was looking forward to getting back on court and defending my title at Indian Wells, unfortunately, I’m still not 100 per cent.” Andreescu is just the latest high-profile player to pull out of the elite hardcourt tournament in the California desert.Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, last year’s runner-up, both announced their withdrawals on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos