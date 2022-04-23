Djokovic beats Khachanov to reach Serbia Open final, his first this year

World number one Novak Djokovic came back from a set down to beat Russia's Karen Khachanov to reach Serbia Open final on Saturday, his first this year.

Djokovic lost the first set 4-6 but then bounced back to win the second 6-1 before clinching the decider 6-2 to seal the victory in the semifinal that lasted one hour 59 minutes.

Due to him not taking the vaccine against Covid-19, Djokovic was barred from playing at the Australian Open and the warm-up events leading up to it.

His first appearance on tour this year was at the ATP500 event in Dubai in February where Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely stunned him 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the quarterfinals, which took away the number one ranking from the Serbian. Russia's Daniil Medvedev became the new world number one but Djokovic soon got the top ranking back courtesy of the Russian's poor performances.

Djokovic then played at Monte Carlo Masters where he received a bye in the opening round but lost to eventual runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets.