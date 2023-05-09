Thiem reaches second round of Challenger event in Austria

Dominic Thiem beat fellow Austrian and qualifier Matthias Ujvary 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 17 minutes to reach second round of the ATP Challenger 100 event in Mauthausen on Tuesday.

Top seed Thiem next faces Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the round of 16. The 29-year-old Austrian is looking for his first title at any level since his maiden and only Major triumph - 2020 US Open.

Former World No.3 Thiem had a wrist injury in 2021 which ruled him out for nine months and saw his ranking slip to 352 last June.

Since his comeback in March last year, he has reached the semifinals of three Tour-level events and is currently World No.96. Also, he recently split with coach Nicolas Massu and joined up with Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh.

Two-time runner-up Thiem is second on the list of alternates for main draw of French Open and is likely to receive a wildcard.