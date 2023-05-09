Tennis

Thiem reaches second round of Challenger event in Austria

Top seed Thiem, looking for his first title at any level since his maiden and only Major triumph at 2020 US Open, next faces Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the round of 16.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 23:17 IST
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 23:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Austria’s Dominic Thiem reached second round of the ATP Challenger event in Mauthausen on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Austria’s Dominic Thiem reached second round of the ATP Challenger event in Mauthausen on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top seed Thiem, looking for his first title at any level since his maiden and only Major triumph at 2020 US Open, next faces Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the round of 16.

Dominic Thiem beat fellow Austrian and qualifier Matthias Ujvary 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 17 minutes to reach second round of the ATP Challenger 100 event in Mauthausen on Tuesday.

READ: Andy Murray wins Challenger event in France, clinches first title on clay since 2016

Top seed Thiem next faces Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the round of 16. The 29-year-old Austrian is looking for his first title at any level since his maiden and only Major triumph - 2020 US Open.

Former World No.3 Thiem had a wrist injury in 2021 which ruled him out for nine months and saw his ranking slip to 352 last June.

Since his comeback in March last year, he has reached the semifinals of three Tour-level events and is currently World No.96. Also, he recently split with coach Nicolas Massu and joined up with Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh.

Two-time runner-up Thiem is second on the list of alternates for main draw of French Open and is likely to receive a wildcard.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us