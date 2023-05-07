Andy Murray wins Challenger event in France, clinches first title on clay since 2016

Andy Murray beat Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win the ATP Challenger Tour event in Aix-en-Provence, France on Sunday.

It took three-time Major winner Murray an hour and 54 minutes to defeat American Paul, World No.17, in a newly-introduced ATP 175 category event.

World No.52 Murray clinched his third top-20 win (Matteo Berrettini in Australian Open first round and Alexander Zverev in Qatar Open second round) of the season.

This is the Brit’s first title at any level since Antwerp 2019 (ATP 250), first clay-court title since 2016 Italian Open and first Challenger title since Binghamton 2005.

“This last year, 18 months has been a bit of struggle with my game. But [my team] have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better,” Murray said in the trophy presentation. “We keep going from here.”

“The most important part of this week is all the fans who came out to support. The atmosphere from first match right till the end was incredible. It is so important for these tournaments to have the support of the local community and you guys came out even before the tournament started......practice sessions, you were out here watching and supporting and it means a lot to the players but it is so important for this event as well.”

On his way to the finals, Murray beat Frenchmen Gael Monfils, Laurent Lokoli, Luca Van Assche and Harold Mayot.