Dominic Thiem’s Brisbane International qualifying match against Australian James McCabe was suspended for 40 minutes on Saturday after a snake slithered courtside.
McCabe had just wrapped up the first set 6-2 against the 2020 US Open champion when the reptile was spotted among electrical wires on the side of the court in front of spectators.
ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!
Play was halted until a snake catcher arrived and managed to tease it into a bag.
It was not clear what type of snake it was, but Australia is home 20 of the world’s 25 most venomous. However, deaths from bites are rare.
Latest on Sportstar
- Snake stops play at Australia tennis tournament
- We’re waiting for final confirmation from AITA on player arrival for Davis Cup, says PTF chief
- Sabalenka says room for improvement ahead of Australian Open defence
- PCB to take up Rizwan’s dismissal during Melbourne Test with ICC
- NBA roundup: Magic beats Knicks 117-108 in front of franchise-record home crowd of 19,587
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE