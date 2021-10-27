Fenesta National Tennis: Nitin Kumar Sinha outclasses veteran Vishnu Vardhan

Nitin Kumar Sinha played a robust all-court game to beat the former champion Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Fenesta National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, seeded third and having played a lot of matches over the past few weeks in the international circuit in Egypt, was ready for the challenge against the 34-year-old Olympian who has not played the circuit since April.

Vishnu did serve and stroke with intensity but Nitin was able to turn the flow in his favour with a better fare.

Nitin trains in the National Tennis Centre at the same venue, and will play SD Prajwal Dev who beat another former champion VM Ranjeet for the loss of four games.

Paras Dahiya had to fight it out in three sets against Fardeen Qamar and will play Rishi Reddy who beat fifth seed Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam.

Digvijay Pratap Singh beat the former champion, Dalwinder Singh, to set up a quarterfinal against another former champion Siddharth Vishwakarma.

In the women’s section, top seed Zeel Desai had to step up her game to beat Shreya Tatavarthy 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, and will play the reigning national champion Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Reshma Maruri beat national junior champion Shruti Ahlawat 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in three hours and 35 minutes. Reshma had lost to Shruti rather tamely in the semifinals of the National juniors a fortnight earlier.

Reshma will face Sharmada Balu who overcame her doubles partner Sravya Shivani before the latter retired early in the third set.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Men: Niki Poonacha bt Faisal Qamar 6-4, 6-3; Prithvi Sekhar bt Jatin Dahiya 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Paras Dahiya bt Fardeen Qamar 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; Rishi Reddy bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-3, 7-6(3); SD Prajwal Dev bt VM Ranjeet 6-0, 6-4; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-1; Digivjay Pratap Singh bt Dalwinder Singh 7-6(4), 6-4; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma 6-4, 7-6(2).

Women: Zeel Desai bt Shreya Tatavarthy 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Nidhi Chilumula 6-2, 6-2; Sai Samhitha bt Sudipta Kumar 6-2, 6-3; Vanshita Pathania bt Jagmeet Kaur 6-4, 6-3; Reshma Maruri bt Shruti Ahlawat 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Sharmada Balu bt Sravya Shivani 5-7, 6-1, 2-0 (retired); Akanksha Nitture bt Smriti Bhasin 6-4, 6-1; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-4, 6-1.