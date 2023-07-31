ATP Rankings: Arthur Fils, Christopher Eubanks achieve new career-highs

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on July 31, 2023.

Stan Wawrinka returned to Top 50 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Three-time Major winner Wawrinka fell just short of his first ATP title in six years as he lost to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the final of the Croatia Open on Sunday. Nevertheless, the Swiss player, a former World No. 3, jumped 23 spots to 49th. Popyrin, who clinched his second Tour-level title, moved up 33 places to achieve a new career-high of 57.

Alexander Zverev became the first German since Michael Stich in 1993 to win the Hamburg Open by defeating Serbia’s Laslo Djere in straight sets in the final. As a result, Zverev moved up four places to 15th in the rankings. Djere gained 19 spots and is World No. 38.

ATP Top 10 (ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 9225 points (SRB) Novak Djokovic - 8795 points (RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6520 points (NOR) Casper Ruud - 4985 points (GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4850 points (DEN) Holger Rune - 4825 points (RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4730 points (ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3815 points (USA) Taylor Fritz - 3515 points (USA) Frances Tiafoe - 3085 points

French teenager Arthur Fils made his Top 50 debut at 47th after his semifinal-run in Hamburg helped him gain 24 spots.

Taylor Fritz, who clinched the title in Atlanta, stayed at ninth while runner-up Aleksandar Vukic jumped 20 places to a new career-high of 62.

Christopher Eubanks (29th), Daniel Altmaier (51st), Matteo Arnaldi (65th), Luca Van Assche (68th) also achieved new career-high rankings while Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki made his Top 100 debut at 99th.