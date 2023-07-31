MagazineBuy Print

1565081105.jpg

ATP Rankings: Arthur Fils, Christopher Eubanks achieve new career-highs

ATP Rankings: French teenager Arthur Fils made his Top 50 debut on Monday after his run to the semifinals at Hamburg Open.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 22:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Arthur Fils reacts during his semifinal match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev at Hamburg Open.
infoIcon

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on July 31, 2023.

Stan Wawrinka returned to Top 50 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Three-time Major winner Wawrinka fell just short of his first ATP title in six years as he lost to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the final of the Croatia Open on Sunday. Nevertheless, the Swiss player, a former World No. 3, jumped 23 spots to 49th. Popyrin, who clinched his second Tour-level title, moved up 33 places to achieve a new career-high of 57.

Alexander Zverev became the first German since Michael Stich in 1993 to win the Hamburg Open by defeating Serbia’s Laslo Djere in straight sets in the final. As a result, Zverev moved up four places to 15th in the rankings. Djere gained 19 spots and is World No. 38.

ATP Top 10
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 9225 points
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 8795 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6520 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 4985 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4850 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 4825 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4730 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3815 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3515 points
(USA) Frances Tiafoe - 3085 points

French teenager Arthur Fils made his Top 50 debut at 47th after his semifinal-run in Hamburg helped him gain 24 spots.

Taylor Fritz, who clinched the title in Atlanta, stayed at ninth while runner-up Aleksandar Vukic jumped 20 places to a new career-high of 62.

Christopher Eubanks (29th), Daniel Altmaier (51st), Matteo Arnaldi (65th), Luca Van Assche (68th) also achieved new career-high rankings while Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki made his Top 100 debut at 99th.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 9 (moved down one spot)
Yuki Bhambri - 59 (jumped one spot)
Saketh Myneni - 75 (jumped two spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 90 (moved up one spot)
N. Sriram Balaji - 92 (moved up two spots)
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 100
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 109
Arjun Kadhe - 121 (moved up one spot)
Purav Raja - 158 (slipped two spots)
Divij Sharan - 177 (moved up one spot)
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 179 (slipped one spot)
Mukund Sasikumar - 345 (moved up one spot)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 482 (moved down one spot)
Digvijaypratap Singh - 535 (moved down 20 spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 573 (moved down 52 places)

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

